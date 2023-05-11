The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday — save up to 50%

There's a little of everything on sale today! (Photo: Amazon)

Just because you've gotten through Hump Day doesn't mean you don't need a pick-me-up to get you to the weekend. Well, how about five of them? Lucky for you, our team has scoured Amazon to pull together a quick-and-dirty list of today's top sales for you. Curious? You can snag a popular coffee machine for $40 off. Or how about an Amazon Fire Tablet for just $130? Or a comfortable swim skirt marked down more than 50%? Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet $130 $190 Save $60 This 2021 Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet does it all. From checking your emails to playing your favorite shows on the go, you'll have everything you need at your fingertips. And right now it's $130. $130 at Amazon

No one wants to carry around heavy electronics, especially while traveling. Instead of schlepping a laptop around, grab a handy tablet. This Amazon Fire model is lightweight and tucks away in any bag or tote.

A reviewer raved: "This has become my laptop. I use it for everything. I can't praise it highly enough. Gaming, reading, office work. Microsoft Office apps are a bit limited, but for my purposes, most of the time they are fine."

Amazon Instant Solo Single Serve Coffee Maker $80 $120 Save $40 Want to make more coffee at home? Then you're going to need a reliable machine that brews the best cup of joe. This one from Instapot is highly rated and 33% off today. $80 at Amazon

If you’re searching for a coffee maker that actually makes each cup takes like you have an at-home barista, go ahead and add this one from Instant Pot to your cart immediately. The machine soaks the grounds before brewing, which produces a deeper and more aromatic taste. And it only takes 90 seconds to create an enjoyable brew that’s pipping hot.

One five-star shopper shared: "Hurrah for the Instant Pot, folks. This is a well-engineered, efficient single-cup coffee maker. I bought this unit as a replacement for my more expensive single-cup Keurig machine, the pump for which died. This device is hands down a far better bargain. It brews quickly. The flavor is superb."

Amazon Aleumdr Three Layered Waistband Ruffle Swim Skirt $25 $50 Save $25 Run! This best selling swim skirt is 50% off, making it just $24. It has three layers for privacy and a built-in bottom. You can snag one in any of 23 colors. $25 at Amazon

It’s time to hit the beach and the pool! If you haven’t stocked your drawers up with some new swimwear, make sure you get this skirt. It has built-in layers for coverage and a bottom, so you don’t have to purchase an additional piece. It also comes in 23 colors which match any swim top.

"Fits like a Spanx," a shopper wrote. "Love how this fits and looks. Fits like a Spanx. Holds me in and covers my “lumps” perfectly. Looks so cute and goes with any swimsuit top."

Amazon Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch $124 $150 Save $26 This smartwatch does a little of everything, from tracking your steps to monitoring your sleep. It also has an impressive five-day battery life and, unlike other smartwatches, it's fairly petite on your wrist. $124 at Amazon

Smart watches come a dime a dozen, but not all of them look stylish. If you want the best of both worlds, opt for the Fitbit Versa 2. It's earned over 34,400 five-star ratings. Here's what it does: It tracks your steps, monitors your heart rate and sleep — plus so much more!

"OMG, in love with this watch! Super impressed with the battery life — I think I could let it go for six days!" one watch user exclaimed. "Cute watch faces in the app. Lots of apps to choose from. It does everything it says in the description as well. You can answer texts with your voice and it really keeps me motivated to move as I always lose track of time and don't realize how often I have been sitting."

Yup, you can get a pair of the popular Beats Noise Cancelling Earbuds for under $100 — right now, at least. The buds make listening to your favorite pods and other services a hands-free experience. And unlike other earbuds on the market, these ones stay put in your ears, even if you're in the middle of a run or high intensity workout.

"These earbuds are unbelievable," one happy customer said. "I have been using AirPods for the last four years, and they stopped staying in my ears, plus they didn’t get very loud. They are the second generation, so they aren’t the best. I decided to splurge and get Beats Earbuds, and I’m so glad I did because I LOVE THEM!!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Cxk Wireless Earbuds $16 $60 Save $44 with coupon See at Amazon

Xiwxi Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $10 $20 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro $200 $249 Save $49 See at Amazon

Bmani Wireless Earbuds $25 $59 Save $34 with coupon See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 $60 Save $43 with coupon See at Amazon

Cxk Wireless Earbuds $21 $80 Save $59 See at Amazon

TVs

Insignia 24" F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV $100 $190 Save $90 See at Amazon

Hisense 50" R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV $260 $450 Save $190 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV $800 $1,050 Save $250 See at Amazon

Hisense A6 Series 75" Class 4K UHD Smart Google TV $548 $710 Save $162 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Sgin 15.6-inch Windows 11 Laptop $342 $1,334 Save $992 with coupon See at Amazon

Anker Outlet Extender and USB Wall Charger $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

Anker 20W USB C Power Strip $15 $26 Save $11 See at Amazon

HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop $137 $260 Save $123 See at Amazon

Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV $37 $45 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Toptro X5 5G WiFi Bluetooth Projector $101 $200 Save $99 with coupon See at Amazon