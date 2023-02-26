The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Sunday — save up to 50%

There's a little bit of everything for your entertainment needs on sale! (Photo: Amazon)

Need some retail therapy to close out the weekend? Our team has scoured the mega-retailer's site to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top sales for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals, you ask? Well, you can score a bestselling smart TV for nearly 40% off. How about bestselling earbuds for $22? Or maybe you'd you want to try out the Fire TV Stick for just $28. There's a lot to explore! Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

INSIGNIA Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series Fire TV $250 $400 Save $150 This ultra-high-def television has four four times the resolution of a Full HD one, which means an amazing, crisp picture. Plus, you can operate it with just your voice, thanks to Alexa and the included voice remote. $250 at Amazon

Don't let the low price on this set fool you — the 'wow' factor is high. It has a picture as crisp and colors as vivid as models well above its price point. The audio, too, is top-notch. And because it's a Fire TV, this model lets you stream 4K movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, SlingTV, Paramount+, Peacock and more without a separate streaming box or stick. And we love that Alexa is included in the remote. So if you’re not a fan of endlessly scrolling through a grid of titles (and who is?), you can just say, 'Alexa, play The Watcher, and voilà!

"The picture quality is amazing, especially when you factor in the price," says one reviewer. "I could not recommend this TV enough... I've had this TV for over a year, and I still think it's awesome. Because it is."

andily Andily Space Heater Electric Heater $22 $27 Save $5 This portable space heater cranks out heat at 1500W and automatically shuts off if it tips over. $22 at Amazon

In need of tiny heat waves? This little guy keeps you keeps you cozy when you need it and doubles as a fan when you need to cool down. It's now at a hot discount and comes with more than 22,000 five-star ratings.

"I work in the same building with a bunch of men who never seem to get cold, but there are days I think I'm working in a meat locker!" shared a happy shopper. "This little heater has saved my life. I have a little 12' × 10' office. Even with the door open, it heats it up significantly! It works so well, and I love the safety feature. In the event the heater ever gets knocked over, it will turn off. I can work again without wearing ski gear in the office."

Yacikos Yacikos Portable Charger $24 $36 Save $12 with 10% coupon Fire up your devices on the go with this portable charger. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount. $24 at Amazon

Need to charge up your phone, laptop or tablet while you're out? The Yacikos Portable Charger is here for you. This on-the-go charger injects power into your devices while you're out and about. No more stressing over a low phone battery! Simply plug in your device and let it go to work. It's also nice and compact, and can easily be slipped into your bag.

"I just received this charger and since I do photography I am out for long periods and wanted to keep some equipment AND my phone charged. This charger kept everything charged yesterday and still has plenty of juice," a happy customer said. "The one feature I really like that my other that died on me has is the on/off button!! This helps save the battery life. I have to say I am impressed!"

TOZO Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds $19 $40 Save $21 These earbuds provide premium sound even under water — they're waterproof up to a meter deep for 30 minutes. Enjoy over six hours of jamming from a single charge — and you'll get 30 hours of play with the included charging case. $19 at Amazon

More than 217,000 Amazon shoppers are in love with these buds. One of the things they rave about? The superior audio quality. That's courtesy of large, 8mm speaker drivers that produce powerful, crystal clear sound and heart-thumping bass. Bonus: They're waterproof.

"I’ve been ordering headphones from Amazon for years," wrote a rave reviewer. "Most of them are always great. These headphones are AMAZING. "I got 'em with the intention of just surviving some splashes; not submerging them. Well, one fell out into the water. I grabbed them out after a couple of seconds. They worked great. Okay! Let’s go the extra yard. I started swimming with them under the water. (Keep in mind I wasn’t that deep.) THEY WORKED GREAT. I have not one thing bad to say about these headphones."

Amazon Echo Show 8 $75 $130 Save $55 Take video calls, watch shows and more on this handy device with a crisp picture on an 8-inch display. Over 42,000 shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating. $75 at Amazon

The Echo Show 8 has a compact display, making it the perfect countertop companion! And thanks to the built-in Alexa, it doubles as a mini entertainment hub. Access videos, TV shows, movies or the news with Prime Video, Hulu, NBC and more, plus listen to internet radio stations, podcasts and audiobooks via Amazon Music, Spotify and Audible.

"My mom, who’s in a a long term care facility, has slowly but surely caught on to using this device," shared a caring daughter. "She’s so thankful to have her friend Alexa to tell her the weather and jokes, play oldies music, find a movie on Netflix, or call me. I am thankful for the drop in feature so I can check in on her and video chat and I also send through pictures of her grandkids to the display which she loves."

