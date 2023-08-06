Amazon's 80+ best deals to shop this weekend

The sun might be setting earlier, but these deals are shining bright. (Amazon)

Sorry to break it to you, but we've reached the midpoint of summer. We've already lost a half hour of daylight since solstice, and by the end of this month we'll lose another 20 minutes. A bummer, yes, but also a reminder that time's flying and you don't want to waste a minute not being kind to yourself. So, how about some spirit-lifting indulgence, eh? Our team has compiled a list of Amazon's best deals to shop this Sunday, from top brands like Apple, Sgin and more. And for the best electronics markdowns around, check out TVs and headphones — all for a fraction of their original cost. Are you a Prime member? Then take advantage of the retailer's Stock Up & Save offer, where you can score 20% off school supplies (oh, yeah, that's coming up soon too) and everyday essentials. Ready? Let's do this!

Best Amazon sales right now

Sgin 15.6-Inch 12GB Laptop Computer $310 $1,400 Save $1,090 with coupon See at Amazon

Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set With Block $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) With A13 Bionic chip $270 $329 Save $59 See at Amazon

Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV $90 $150 Save $60 See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun, Deep-Tissue Massager $21 $70 Save $49 with coupon See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $450 Save $350 See at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets $5 $18 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen Gizmo Pasta Strainer $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Bitvae Water Dental Flosser $25 $60 Save $35 See at Amazon

Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage $22 $42 Save $20 See at Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda High-Rise Tapered Jeans $19 $48 Save $29 See at Amazon

70% off or more

Looking for a sgin that it's time for a new laptop? Here ya go — score this one while it's 74% off! (Amazon)

Look no more for a laptop that does it all. Sgin's 15-inch computer comes equipped with Windows 11 and an Intel Celeron N5095 Quad-Core processor with up to 2.9 GHz. That means no more lagging while trying to switch tabs and tasks. And right now, you can save a wild over $1,000 this weekend on the highly rated laptop.

"The 17-inch display is simply stunning, providing clear and vibrant visuals for both work and entertainment," wrote a five-star fan. "Whether I'm editing photos, watching movies or browsing the web, the display quality never disappoints. The laptop's performance is impressive, handling multitasking and resource-intensive applications with ease. It's a reliable companion for my work tasks, and it even handles light gaming without breaking a sweat."

$310 with coupon $1,399.99 at Amazon

Raemao Massage Gun Deep Tissue $40 $150 Save $110 See at Amazon

Jumper 16-Inch Laptop $361 $1,400 Save $1,039 with coupon See at Amazon

TMA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $90 $330 Save $240 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows $24 $100 Save $76 with coupon See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner 1800 mAh $90 $350 Save $260 See at Amazon

50% off or more

There's nothing hinky about this deal on Henckels — it's really $215 off! (Amazon)

Save 62% on this stellar Henckels knife set, which offers a precision cut every time. It includes a variety of knives crafted with a professional satin finish that doesn't dull easily, no matter how often you use them. And their stain- and rust-free blades can withstand the rigors of the dishwasher, so drop 'em on in.

“Got these on a super sale and am SO happy,” one delighted customer shared. “Would have gladly paid full price for this quality. Add these to your wedding registry!! They’re such great knives, im super happy with this purchase, and I’ll keep these forever.”

$130 $345 at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 $20 Save $3 with coupon See at Amazon

Bmani Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones $26 $59 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags $14 $33 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Shevalues Orthopedic Sandals $20 $50 Save $30 See at Amazon

U.S. Traveler Anzio Softside Expandable Spinner Luggage $44 $91 Save $47 See at Amazon

Best deals on headphones and earbuds

Listen like a Pro. (Amazon)

Apple's second-generation AirPods make taking your fave podcasts, jams and shows on the go a breeze. The buds cancel out noise more efficiently than the previous version. Better yet, they have even more battery life than before — now you can get up to 24 hours of juice, thanks to the included charging case.

One satisfied audiophile said: "The AirPods 2 are very easy to use and come with a charging case up to 24 hours of battery life. I love the ability to use Siri hands-free, the AirPods make using your phone more convenient than ever before."

$99 $129 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $199 $249 Save $50 See at Amazon

Sony Noise-Canceling Headphones $148 $250 Save $102 See at Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $130 $200 Save $70 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 $20 Save $3 with coupon See at Amazon

Lorelei X6 Over-Ear Headphones With Microphone $13 $17 Save $4 See at Amazon

Best deals on tablets and tech

Take work, shows and music on the go — all stored on this handy IPad! (Amazon)

Forget packing up a laptop for meetings and road trips; now you can have everything you need (including hours of entertainment) on this iPad, which is finally on sale. The tablet has an A13 bionic chip that delivers the crispest graphics. It also boasts a 10.2-inch retina display and an ultra-wide front camera. You also have instant access to millions of apps available on the App Store.

A five-star reviewer wrote: "My elderly mom is not very tech-savvy, but she loves her iPad. It has become her gateway to the world. She relies on FaceTime calls as she is nearly deaf, and being able to see someone’s face really helps her understand them better. She uses it to watch her favorite shows and listen to her fave music. And she loves to play games on it. She is finding the Siri functions very helpful too."

$270 $329 at Amazon

Apple AirTag $29 with coupon See at Amazon

Jumper 10.1" Tablet $130 $500 Save $370 See at Amazon

Woruda Charger Station for iPhone Multiple Devices $20 $40 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $750 $999 Save $249 See at Amazon

Asus Vivobook Laptop Ultra-Thin Laptop $229 $250 Save $21 See at Amazon

$25-and-under deals

Knead out all the tension and pressure in your body, sans masseuse. Now you can get a professional massage at home for only $22. (Amazon)

Work out kinks and tightness in your muscles at home. If you’re struggling with soreness, especially after a workout, make sure to have this massage gun on hand. Over 13,800 fans rave about how much relief they get from the tool for just $22! You also get 20 levels of intensity and six attachments made for various muscles.

One customer said: "I bought this 'cause I am always too busy and too nervous to get an actual hands-on deep-tissue message anymore. This does the job on my shoulders and neck to at least loosen them to where I can move and have blood flowing again and prevent my migraines and passing out (I have a good amount of medical issues). It's simple enough I can use it on myself or have my partner use it on me."

$21 with coupon $70 at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets $5 $18 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

DMoose Calf Stretcher and Foot Stretcher for Plantar Fasciitis $15 $25 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Sunzel Workout Leggings $20 $28 Save $8 See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

Best TV deals

Looking to combine crisp picture quality with the best streaming services from Fire TV? Today's your lucky day! (Amazon)

Picture this: You come home after a long day in the heat and retreat to your nice, cool home and turn on a brand-new TV. Don't have a new television to make your daydream a reality? Let's fix that! Right now, you can score an Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV for $90! It comes with a 4K Ultra HD picture quality, plus built-in Fire TV and Alexa that's ready to go with Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Instant Video and more!

"Worth every dollar and more," shared a shopper. "I've been putting off getting a second TV for my work area, but, when I saw the price on this set, I couldn't believe my eyes. At half the price of a plain 24-inch set, this turned out to be my best deal this year."

$90 $150 at Amazon

Vizio 24-Inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV $138 $160 Save $22 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series 720p HD Smart TV $130 $200 Save $70 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV $300 $450 Save $150 See at Amazon

Insignia 55-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $270 $400 Save $130 See at Amazon

LG 50-Inch Class 4K UHD 2160p webOS Smart TV $370 $400 Save $30 See at Amazon

Best auto deals

Finally, a place for all your road trip trash. (Amazon)

How many times have you fumbled around your seats while driving, attempting to find a place to toss your in-transit trash? That's not only annoying but potentially very dangerous. Time to stop the insanity with the Hotor trash can. It attaches to your headrest and will stay put through every bump, pothole and swerve. This variety (i.e., the one on sale for nearly half price) holds two gallons of drive-time detritus.

"I must say, upgrading to this car trash can has been a game changer!" shared a reviewer. "Gone are the days of unsightly plastic Walmart bags hanging from the seats, making my car look like a mobile landfill. Instead, I now have this stylish and functional trash can that not only enhances my car's appearance but also keeps it clutter-free."

$5 with coupon $18 at Amazon

Kinder Fluff Car Window Shade (4-Pack) $15 $26 Save $11 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $28 $45 Save $17 with coupon See at Amazon

Avapow 6000A Car Battery Jump Starter $115 $200 Save $85 with coupon See at Amazon

Best vacuums deals

Here's the skinny on this slim vac: It's awesome and 78% off. (Amazon)

If you’re ready to upgrade your hefty outdated vacuum, we have just the thing for you. This stick vac is lightweight and cordless. Its sleek silhouette allows it to get all those hard-to-reach places that your other cleaner can’t manage. Plus, Inse’s Cordless Vacuum Cleaner's cyclonic separation technology captures up to 99.99% of dust particles. And right now, you can save 78% off — yep, you read that right.

"The suction is great, and this is way cheaper compared to a Dyson," a fan declared. "The battery would probably last a good 30 minutes, not the best but can't complain for the price!"

$100 $450 at Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $395 $470 Save $75 See at Amazon

Shark Pet Canister Vacuum $130 $400 Save $270 See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $90 $350 Save $260 See at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $600 Save $490 with coupon See at Amazon

Hoover WindTunnel Upright Vacuum $110 $140 Save $30 See at Amazon

Best kitchen deals

Say "sayonara" to burns and spills next time you drain your pasta. (Amazon)

Tired of worrying about a skin-scalding burn every time you make pasta? The Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer clips easily onto round pots, pans and bowls of all sizes and removes excess water — get this — while the food stays in the pot! No more wasted food or post-meal ice packs.

The strainer has one kitchen chef musing: "Great little gizmo! Where have you been all my life? This colander is awesome! Super to drain pasta. No more using a lid or big colander to wash. Easier to handle the pan to drain. Would make great gifts for family members who don’t know about this great item!"

$14 $30 at Amazon

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer $10 $30 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Ninja Mini Air Fryer $40 $80 Save $40 See at Amazon

Calmbee Plastic Wrap Dispenser and Bag Organizer $40 $50 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $28 $65 Save $37 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Sharpener $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Best home deals

No wonder these storage bins have Fab in their name. (Amazon)

Even though summer is still in full swing, maybe you're thinking ahead to packing away your swimsuits and pulling out your cozy sweaters. If you'd like to simplify and neaten up your trans-season swap-out, you're in luck! Fab Totes storage bags offer a fetching, très affordable solution. Each one has a 60-liter capacity and is crafted with a breathable nonwoven fabric that locks out moisture and mold from your treasured textiles.

"These are wonderful. I got them for my winter clothes and sweaters. They were so big I didn't need all six for that purpose," shared one resourceful reviewer. "Then it hit me: sewing fabric, projects, knitting and yarn supplies! Storage has never been more practical, IMO. And if they are not needed, they fold neatly away—unlike plastic containers."

$22 $42 at Amazon

Midea 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner $210 $339 Save $129 See at Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory-Foam Pillows $39 $60 Save $21 See at Amazon

ToLife Air Purifier $44 $66 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

LuxClub 6-Piece Queen Sheet Set $35 $57 Save $22 See at Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase $7 $12 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Best beauty and wellness deals

Not getting that fresh-from-the-dentist clean? Try this life-changer that's nearly 60% off. (Amazon)

If your current oral health lineup isn't cutting it, grab the No. 1 bestselling Bitvae Water Flosser, which delivers a powerful 60-second full-mouth clean. It has three pressure settings and six replaceable nozzles (including a tongue scraper nozzle that can easily be swapped in and out). It's also almost silent.

"I love my water flosser," said a shopper with (now) pearly whites. "I got a bridge for my missing teeth, and my dentist suggested I get a water flosser to ensure I keep it clean, since it’s hard to floss fake teeth with regular dental floss. I really like it and my teeth, I feel, are much cleaner afterward."

$25 $60 at Amazon

Bitvae Electric Toothbrush $17 $40 Save $23 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $10 $15 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Eclat Skincare Vitamin C Face Serum $12 $20 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal $70 $100 Save $30 with coupon See at Amazon

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $11 $20 Save $9 with coupon See at Amazon

Best clothing and fashion deals

Jeans that fit just right? We'll take two, please! (Amazon)

You most likely know the woes of finding the "perfect" pair of jeans — trying on 100 pairs, contending with endless options that are either baggy or too tight. Luckily, this pair from Gloria Vanderbilt is just right. No more highlighting the areas you want to smooth over. These have a high-rise fit that sits at the natural waist.

"These are awesome," declared one shopper. "I've worn them when I was heavy (very very heavy) and not. They are always flattering. They are always comfortable. Actually, getting ready to order again. I presently have four pairs. ... My goal every day is to accomplish my tasks in as much comfort as possible. These jeans are always comfy."

Quick PS: Prices vary by size and color.

$19 $48 at Amazon

Hanes Women's Shirts $6 $17 Save $11 See at Amazon

Lemedy Sports Bra $23 $26 Save $3 See at Amazon

Fullsoft 3-Pack Leggings $19 $33 Save $14 See at Amazon

Warner's Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing Bra $20 $42 Save $22 See at Amazon

Adidas Originals Trefoil Crew Socks $15 $22 Save $7 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.