The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Saturday — save up to 75%

Need some retail therapy to help you start your weekend? Our team has scoured Amazon to put together a handy rundown of the top sales from the mega-retailer's site for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can a bestselling pillow for 75% off. Or how about the bestselling Aquasonic toothbrush for just $40? There's a lot to explore. Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

Aquasonic Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $40 $60 Save $20 Choose from four modes to buzz your teeth clean, and enjoy the help of a smart timer that signals when it's time to change quadrants. $40 at Amazon

The bestselling Aquasonic toothbrush gives you options. Flip through four modes to find the right level of clean for you, and enjoy the help of a smart timer that signals when it's time to change quadrants. A 40,000-vibrations-per-minute electric motor scrubs off plaque and other buildup with ease. There's even a wireless charger and eight brush heads for your convenience.

"If you brush your teeth every day, you'll definitely notice a difference in how white your teeth are after using this for a few weeks," said a five-star fan. "My teeth are much whiter now than they were when I was using a manual brush."

TOZO Tozo S2 Smart Watch and Fitness Tracker $40 $80 Save $40 with $10 coupon This fitness tracker can monitor your heart rate and blood oxygen levels as well as track your sleeping patterns. It's compatible with iPhone and Android devices and has Alexa built-in. $40 at Amazon

If you want to improve your physical well-being this year but don't want to shell out big bucks for a fitness tracker, this smartwatch has got your name on it. Made by fan-favorite Tozo, it'll track your distance and steps and provide heart rate and sleep analysis. Available in Black, Matter Black, Rose Gold and Space Gray.

"I was so impressed with an earlier model of the S2 that I decided to treat myself to this newer version for Christmas," said this timely review. "I am not disappointed and will be purchasing another for my 86-year-old father-in-law, who will benefit tremendously from the health, oxygen, and sleep-monitoring features. The battery life is incredibly better than the Apple Watch, and I like the presentation of the Tozo health statistics in the iPhone App."

Amazon Intex Explorer K2 Kayak $88 $170 Save $82 Be the envy of everyone at the beach with this two-person kayak — now 50% off! $88 at Amazon

Effortlessly glide through the water with a pal in Intex's bestselling two-person kayak. It features two adjustable seats with backrests, and blows up to be 10 by 3 feet, with a weight capacity of 400 pounds. It even comes with a fin, paddles and air pump to help you get up and moving fast.

"What is there to even say about this product, except this is probably the best money I've ever spent!" said a five-star fan. "The durability of these is outstanding. When I first got them, my girlfriend and I took one out, just to see how it stood up to obstacles, before throwing a bunch of our friends in them. I let it run into a bunch of sticks, rocks and other deadfall without a single issue. We basically just let the current take us wherever it wanted. The bottom drug across some rocks in low points a few times. In the end there was no noticeable damage whatsoever."

COZSINOOR Cozsinoor Bed Pillows $23 $100 Save $77 with 25% coupon These pillows are made with super plush hollow fiber, making them soft yet firm for the right support you need for sleeping. $23 at Amazon

Time for a pillow refresh? You can't beat the deal on this super-comfy, super-popular pillow. It's made with special hollow fiber for the ultimate support while being comfortably soft.

"Bought it for my girlfriend as she hates flat pillows," shared a rave reviewer. "Had this for about 3 weeks and feels like a new pillow every night. Pilllow always goes back to its original shape. Soft enough to sink in and firm enough to keep your head afloat."

Thanks to magical Bluetooth, this little guy pumps out music up to 100 feet away from your device. With 10-plus watts of power, this thing is loud — so feel free to use it outside when the weather warms up. It's only 10 ounces, so it won't weigh down your tote. And it's splash-proof, too.

"I bought this speaker almost seven years ago," raved a five-star reviewer. "I only thought to leave a review when my husband reminded me that this speaker is indestructible. I've dropped it in lakes, in the bath and on concrete. The Bluetooth connectivity is fast and simple. Battery lasts a surprisingly long time, and the sound quality still holds up. It's great — buy it."

