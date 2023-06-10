The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Saturday — save up to 60%

There's a little of everything on sale today! (Photo: Amazon)

Need some retail therapy to help you start your weekend? Our team has scoured the Amazon sale to put together a handy rundown of the top sales from the mega-retailer's site for you. So what are today's best Amazon sales? Well, you can score a mega-popular Echo Show for over 50% off. Maybe the wildly popular tabletop fire pit at a $60 discount? There's a lot to explore. Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

MZOIMZO Mzoimzo Bed Pillows $22 $37 Save $15 with coupon A fresh new pair of pillows for just $11 a pop! Firm yet soft, they offer just the right support, fans say. And they'll stay cool through the night. Save $15 with coupon $22 at Amazon

The dream is to fall asleep as soon as the head hits the bed. A good pillow makes that possible, and more than 5,000 five-star fans say this Mzoimzo Pillow is the one. Back, side and stomach sleepers, neck pain sufferers and even those with acid reflux have plenty of positive things to say about these soft, yet firm, pillows.

"Soooo comfy," wrote a rave reviewer. "Our first experience with these pillows was at an Airbnb and we liked them so much we took the pillow cases off to find the brand. Very comfortable pillows that we now have on our own bed at home!"

Weweya Weweya Sandal $23 $40 Save $17 Grab a pair (or two) of these comfy sandals while you can. They're over 40% off. $23 at Amazon

Weweya Sandals are the solution if you hate wearing shoes during the summer. They're comfortable, easy to throw on, and, most importantly, stylish. There are 18 colors to choose from, so feel free to stock up!

"These are probably one of the most comfortable sandals I have ever put on," an impressed customer raved. "I usually spend lots of money on Birkenstock, and these are way more comfortable."

Control your home from one device that does it all. Amazon's Echo Show 8 connects to Wifi and can turn lights on and off, set reminders, make lists and more. You can also play music, have audiobooks read and deliver the news. The Echo also has an 8-inch HD touchscreen that makes it easy to see the screen.

"Life-changing device. No seriously. Changes your life!" one Amazon shopper raved. "These are definitely the electronic device that's changed my life more than anything I've ever owned. And it's changed my mom's life and improved her quality of life. Must buy for literally everyone, in my opinion!!! I could go on and on!!!! LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this product."

Roundfire Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit $40 $100 Save $60 S'mores anyone? This tiny, but mighty tabletop fire pit will have you spending all of your free time outdoors. $40 at Amazon

Looking for a new fire pit? This concrete one is at the top of our lists this weekend — it's 60% off! It has a compact design that easily works in any space. The fire pit is powered by bioethanol fuels that sit in a safe burn chamber, which produces a clean ventless fire. If you don't plan to use it to roast tasty treats, the fire pit also doubles as a decor piece that creates cozy lighting for your garden or patio.

"I enjoy this tabletop ceramic fire bowl. This is genius!" one happy shopper said. "Great for a cozy and romantic setting. My daughter even roasts her marshmallows with this. I love to watch the brilliant flames flickering as I sit with my glass of wine on the balcony with the evening air. You can use rubbing alcohol as directed on the instructions, which is far cheaper than other brands sold. Half a bowl of fuel lasts one hour. I love this firepit bowl"

Bedsure Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set $41 $95 Save $54 with coupon Who doesn't want a good night of sleep? If you're tossing and turning at bedtime, try adding this cooling sheet set. It gives hot sleepers some relief and your bed a brand-new feel. Save $54 with coupon $41 at Amazon

The Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set instantly adds a cloud-like feel to your current bedding for only $36. The sheets are crafted with rayon from bamboo that leaves a twill weave that gives a silky (and cool) finish.

"I've had these sheets for a little over a week now, and both my partner and I love them," a five-star reviewer wrote. "He usually runs hot at night, and these definitely keep him cool. The relatively deep pocket and for our Purple mattress pretty well. They feel good against the skin."

