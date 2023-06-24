The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Saturday — save up to 45%

There's a little of everything on sale today! (Photo: Amazon)

Need some retail therapy to help you start your weekend? Our team has scoured the Amazon sale to put together a handy rundown of the top sales from the mega-retailer's site for you. So what are today's best Amazon sales? Well, you can score a popular summer dress for 45% off. Maybe fan favorite earbuds for just $19? There's a lot to explore. Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

PRETTYGARDEN Prettygarden Sleeveless Ruffle Hem Dress $28 $51 Save $23 Pretty and flowy, this dress comes in sizes S to XXL and is available in 25 different prints and colors. $28 at Amazon

Nothing beats the ease and breeziness of a summer dress. This flowy maxi lets you show a little bit of skin while being very forgiving. It's also wrinkle-resistant and doesn't require dry cleaning. More than 2,500 Amazon shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating.

"Bought this dress for a wedding and fell in love," raved a five-star fan. "The material is very flowy and comfortable. I'm bigger chested and have a bit of a belly, but this dress is very flattering."

MZOIMZO Mzoimzo Bed Pillows $22 $37 Save $15 with coupon A fresh new pair of pillows for just $11 a pop! Firm yet soft, they offer just the right support, fans say. And they'll stay cool through the night. Save $15 with coupon $22 at Amazon

The dream is to fall asleep as soon as the head hits the bed. A good pillow makes that possible, and more than 5,000 five-star fans say this Mzoimzo Pillow is the one. Back, side and stomach sleepers, neck pain sufferers and even those with acid reflux have plenty of positive things to say about these soft, yet firm, pillows.

"Soooo comfy," wrote a rave reviewer. "Our first experience with these pillows was at an Airbnb and we liked them so much we took the pillow cases off to find the brand. Very comfortable pillows that we now have on our own bed at home!"

Weweya Weweya Sandal $20 $40 Save $20 Grab a pair (or two) of these comfy sandals while you can. They're over 50% off. $20 at Amazon

Weweya Sandals are the solution if you hate wearing shoes during the summer. They're comfortable, easy to throw on, and, most importantly, stylish. There are 18 colors to choose from, so feel free to stock up!

"These are probably one of the most comfortable sandals I have ever put on," an impressed customer raved. "I usually spend lots of money on Birkenstock, and these are way more comfortable."

MLVOC MlvocTravel Pillow $16 $30 Save $14 This memory foam travel pillow comes with an eye mask and earplugs to block out all the light and noise of an airport. $16 at Amazon

You can sleep away just about any flight or drive with this travel pillow kit. Not only do you get the neck support you need to sleep comfortably with the memory foam pillow, it also comes with an eye mask and earplugs. 17,000+ savvy travelers are already taking restful naps while they fly with this kit.

"I absolutely love this pillow," gushed one rested traveler. "Let's just say, I NEVER sleep on long flights. I bought this before an 8-hour long flight and slept straight through 5 hours of it!!!! what?! I didn't use the earplugs but the eye mask is also great, soft, and light-blocking."

TOZO Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds $19 $40 Save $21 These earbuds provide premium sound even under water — they're waterproof up to a meter deep for 30 minutes. Enjoy over six hours of jamming from a single charge — and you'll get 30 hours of play with the included charging case. $19 at Amazon

More than 221,000 Amazon shoppers are in love with these buds. One of the things they rave about? The superior audio quality. That's courtesy of large, 8mm speaker drivers that produce powerful, crystal clear sound and heart-thumping bass. Bonus: They're waterproof.

"I’ve been ordering headphones from Amazon for years," wrote a rave reviewer. "Most of them are always great. These headphones are AMAZING. "I got 'em with the intention of just surviving some splashes; not submerging them. Well, one fell out into the water. I grabbed them out after a couple of seconds. They worked great. Okay! Let’s go the extra yard. I started swimming with them under the water. (Keep in mind I wasn’t that deep.) THEY WORKED GREAT. I have not one thing bad to say about these headphones."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

DMoose Calf Stretcher & Foot Stretcher $12 $25 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal $70 $200 Save $130 with coupon See at Amazon

Loveps Ionic Hair Dryer with Diffuser $32 $50 Save $18 See at Amazon

Australian Gold Spray Gel Sunscreen with Instant Bronzer SPF 30 $7 $18 Save $11 See at Amazon

Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush $16 $40 Save $24 See at Amazon

Baebody Critically Acclaimed Eye Gel Balm $21 $35 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Hydrating Serum $12 $25 Save $13 See at Amazon

Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

Style

Hanes Women's Wireless Bra $13 $16 Save $3 See at Amazon

PrettyGarden Women’s Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress $26 $46 Save $20 See at Amazon

Crocs Women's Kadee Ii Sandal $22 $30 Save $8 See at Amazon

Gap Lace Cheeky Underwear $11 $30 Save $19 See at Amazon

Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag $16 $24 Save $8 See at Amazon