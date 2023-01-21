The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Saturday — save up to 50%

There's a little of everything on sale today! (Photo: Amazon)

Ready to start your weekend with a slew of savings? Our team has scoured the mega-retailer's site to put together a handy rundown of today's top sales for you. So what are they? Well, you can score a pair of Amazon's No. 1 bestselling ski goggles for 35% off. Or how about a fan-favorite ski jacket at a 40% discount? Maybe a massively popular waist trainer for 50% off? There's a lot to explore. Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

FeelinGirl FeelinGirl FeelinGirl Waist Trainer $18 $36 Save $18 Constructed with high-quality velcro, this waist trainer can be worn under just about anything. $18 at Amazon

Whether you're working out or just need a little tummy-taming, this popular waist trainer claims to keep lumps and bumps contained while still allowing you to breathe. More than 9,000 Amazon shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating.

"Get SNATCHED in all the right places," gushed a five-star fan."It definitely made my jeans fit better and I had a really nice hourglass figure in dresses. I absolutely recommend this belt for its ease of use, the hourglass figure I now have, and its even helping my lower back pain not hurt nearly as much. If you're trying to decide between this and another similar product, buy this one."

OutdoorMaster OutdoorMaster OTG Ski Goggles $17 $26 Save $9 Fog be gone! These ski goggles fit over your glasses so you won't blunder into a tree, and their coating means you won't be bothered by fog or blinding sun. $17 at Amazon

These unisex anti-fog OutdoorMaster Ski Goggles sport flexible lenses that conform to your brow or fit over your glasses. Made from durable polycarbonate, they offer 100% UV400 protection and superb clarity. They also have over 17,000 five-star ratings, if you need more convincing.

This happy skier said: "Better than my friends’ Oakleys! I am so impressed by these goggles! I just went skiing in Vermont on one of the coldest days of the year, and my friends — who all had Oakleys or other more expensive goggles — had problems with extreme fogging or even icing-over of their goggles. Mine were crystal clear the whole time and not foggy at all! Also, they look super cool, which is an added bonus!"

RENPHO RENPHO Renpho Bathroom Smart Scale $26 $35 Save $9 with 5% coupon This ultra-thin scale can also sync to iPhones, Android smartphones, Fitbit, Apple Health, Samsung Health and Google Fit via Bluetooth, so you can really keep track of all your fitness goals. $26 at Amazon

Not only is the Renpho Smart Digital Bathroom Scale's sleek profile an instant bathroom upgrade, it also calculates your BMI and body fat percent and tracks progress through its app. If you need convincing that it will help you with your fitness goals, more than 228,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating.

"I’m shocked how well it works, and the price was even better," shared a rave reviewer. "After a week of using Noom I finally gave in to their science and agreed I would weigh myself every day. I bought this scale. It has been an incredible aid on my weight-loss journey this year. I’ve used it almost daily since mid-April. I’m very impressed with the sheer amount of data it can spit out."

MOERDENG Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket $55 $90 Save $35 This bestselling ski jacket comes in 14 different colors and patterns, making it easy to find the look that's right for you. $55 at Amazon

It's chilly out there, and you need a jacket that can stand up to all that Mother Nature is dishing out this winter. Enter the Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket. This bestseller is waterproof and windproof, ensuring you'll stay warm and dry on the slopes, the streets and beyond. It even has adjustable cuffs to help seal in warmth, and zippered pockets keep your essentials from falling out while you go about your day.

"I bought this jacket just before a hard freeze last week. Seventeen degrees and wind chill of 5," shared a one chill customer. "This jacket blocked the wind and kept me warm. I was able to wear a T-shirt, flannel shirt and a sweatshirt under the jacket."

OCOOPA Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmers $24 $43 Save $19 with 20% coupon Not only do these gadgets keep your hands warm, they're also rechargeable and magnetic, so they can find each other. $24 at Amazon

These hand warmers are small enough to fit in the palm of your hand or pocket, so they're easy to use and carry when you're out about. It's a priceless product for people who spend time outside in the winter — whether it's work or play.

As a person who is always cold, these have been a life saver!" reported a rave reviewer. "I have small hands and they fit in my hands perfectly! They get plenty warm on setting 2 of 4 so definitely put out more than enough heat. I’ve never used them for more then an hour, but the battery holds up very well."

