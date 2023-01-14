The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Saturday — save up to 80%

There's a little of everything on sale today! (Photo: Amazon)

Ready to kick off Saturday on a high note? Our team has scoured the mega-retailer's site to put together a handy rundown of the top sales for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score a set of earbuds for $10. How about a No. 1 bestselling Fire TV at a $150 discount? Maybe the massively popular InfinitiPro By Conair hair dryer for 40% off? There's a lot to explore. Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

Jrwaro Jrwaro Wireless Earbuds $10 $80 Save $70 with coupon These 'buds provide immersive sound with its 10mm vibrating diaphragm speakers and HD rendering technology. They also have in impressive battery life — with the charging case, you get 36 hours of playtime. $10 at Amazon

$10 for earbuds? You read that right! These little guys give you all the sound quality of 'bud ten times the price. Plus, they're waterproof and you get 36 hours of playtime. Shoppers are impressed by what they get for nearly 90% off.

"Bought for my teenage daughter instead of the name-brand popular ones," shared a happy shopper. "She loves them, they are clear, great sound. The clarity and sound quality is just as good, if not better. She is very happy with them. They are inexpensive, so if they get lost or something happens, it's not the end of the world!"

Amazon Conair InfinitiPro Hair Dryer $30 $50 Save $20 Enjoy 40% off this popular hairdryer, which has a powerful 1,875-watt motor. It uses ceramic technology to smooth your locks and reduce frizz while drying. $30 at Amazon

Right now, you can score the top-rated InfinitiPro By Conair for $30, down from $50! This dryer uses titanium ceramic technology with infrared heat to dry your hair faster, and with less damage. Choose from three heat and two speed settings, along with a cold shot button. It all comes with concentrator and diffusor attachments.

"This is by far the best hair dryer I've bought, and it's incredible for the price," a five-star fan said. "I have extremely curly hair and using it on a low setting with the diffuser is great for styling. 10/10."

Designed to be the size of an egg, this little speaker fits in the palm of your hand and delivers balanced sound and incredible bass. It's already amazed nearly 28,000 five-star fans.

"This little speaker packs a punch, amazing sound!" gushed a rave reviewer. "I put one in my kitchen and one in my bath, so I can listen to music in either room without having to move the speakers around. Love the ring clip that comes with it, perfect to latch onto a shower curtain hook and keep it out of water, though it's water resistant 🙂"

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV $320 $470 Save $150 The Amazon Fire TV is incredibly intuitive to use. You'll be able to control it and any speakers or soundbar with an Alexa voice remote. Just say the movie you want to watch or ask about the weather and it does what you command. $320 at Amazon

Want the power of Alexa linked directly to your 4K Ultra HD entertainment system? This Fire TV has an easy-to-navigate home screen that features all your favorite apps, cable or satellite info, video games and more. Have all your subscriptions — like Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu, just to name a few — all in one place and stream whenever and however you want. More than 22,000 reviewers have given it five stars.

"There really isn't anything bad to say about this TV," one five-star reviewer said. "Great picture, very easy to mount, and the setup was super easy. Since I already had Fire devices, it just transferred all the info to the new TV. The whole process with the update and such took less than 10 minutes. At this price, just great."

RENPHO Renpho Digital Bathroom Scale $16 $30 Save $14 This scale can sync to iPhones, Android smartphones, Fitbit, Apple Health, Samsung Health and Google Fit via Bluetooth, so you can really keep track of all your fitness goals. $16 at Amazon

Not only is the Renpho Digital Bathroom Scale's sleek profile an instant bathroom upgrade, it also calculates your BMI and body fat percent and tracks progress through its app. If you need convincing that it help you with your fitness goals.

"I bought this scale because of the positive reviews and the reasonable price and was not disappointed!" shared one of 46,000 five-star fans. "It’s small enough to fit under my bathroom vanity and lightweight enough to pull it out whenever needed. I was looking for a scale that was accurate so I wasn’t ‘surprised’ going into the doctors office for the dreaded weigh-in, and this scale fits the bill well."

