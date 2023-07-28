Amazon's 80+ best deals to shop this weekend

Whether you're looking to listen up, boot up or suck up, Amazon's got everything you need. (Photo: Amazon)

Well, that's another awesome summer week in the books. And now ... the weekend! If your plans include hazy, lazy days with nothing to do, you'll have plenty of time to scroll through Amazon's best deals. And if you're slammed with plans and chores this weekend? Make time! Our team has compiled a list of the best deals to shop this weekend, from top brands like Apple, Lenovo, Crest and more. And for the best electronics markdowns around, check out the treasure trove of Amazon devices — all on sale for a fraction of their OG cost (including Fire TVs, Ring cameras and more).

Best Amazon sales right now

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 See at Amazon

Raemao Massage Gun Deep Tissue $40 $150 Save $110 with coupon See at Amazon

Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop $410 $959 Save $549 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $110 $129 Save $19 See at Amazon

Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet $65 $120 Save $55 See at Amazon

Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover $20 $32 Save $12 See at Amazon

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $80 $150 Save $70 See at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $18 Save $8 See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $110 $350 Save $240 with coupon See at Amazon

Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillows $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips $25 $35 Save $10 See at Amazon

Ummiss Cotton Underwear $24 $36 Save $12 See at Amazon

Amazon device deals

Who says TV watching = couch potato-dom? At only 24 inches, this can be the newest addition to your patio setup! (Photo: Amazon)

Insignia's crisp and clear TV is an Amazon bestseller for a reason. It comes ready to watch straight out of the box and has a built-in Fire TV experience — meaning you get over 1 million movies and episodes prepared to load up. The TV also has Alexa voice control, allowing you to control your viewing experience with a simple command.

"Wow, this TV was so easy to set up with all my streaming apps, both paid and free," a happy shopper said. "I got it for my guest room, but I think I’m going to move my Sharp Roku TV from my room and keep this Fire TV myself. The picture is very good, and the sound is just fine for a bedroom."

$65 $120 at Amazon

Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet $80 $135 Save $55 See at Amazon

Certified Refurbished Amazon Fire 7 Tablet $40 $50 Save $10 See at Amazon

Certified Refurbished Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In $50 $90 Save $40 See at Amazon

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $80 $150 Save $70 See at Amazon

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro $100 $140 Save $40 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV $340 $520 Save $180 See at Amazon

Certified Refurbished Amazon Eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router $35 $89 Save $54 See at Amazon

70% off or more

Who kneads a massage? If you've got kinks and no time to visit a masseuse, grab this handy tool while it's over 70% off! (Photo: Amazon)

When you're too busy (or broke) to get a professional rubdown, reach for this massage gun from the folks at Raemao. The gadget relieves pressure, tension and kinks all over your body. Thanks to the high-frequency vibrations, it has 10 speeds suited to work deep into your tissues. You also get 15 massage heads that work specific muscles and aches. Better yet, it's just $40 (you read that right)!

"Where has this been all my life?" a relaxed shopper asked. "This gun is powerful, and with all the attachments it comes with, it is a WIN-WIN. I get sore muscles and knots in certain areas, and this is a magical tool. You just find the right spot, and the vibration is so powerful on its lowest setting. It is amazing!"

$40 with coupon $150 at Amazon

Jumper Laptop 12GB $290 $1,100 Save $810 See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $110 $350 Save $240 with coupon See at Amazon

TMA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $70 $330 Save $260 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Queen Size Cooling Bed Pillows $22 $100 Save $78 with coupon See at Amazon

Anlmz 3 in 1 Charging Station for iPhone $20 $70 Save $50 See at Amazon

50% off or more

This laptop loads emails and your favorite streaming shows in the blink of an eye. (Photo: Amazon)

Save nearly 60% on this covetable Lenovo laptop that does it all. Its 8GB high-bandwidth RAM makes sure your programs open, run and close lickety-split, while its 11th-gen Intel Core i3 processor loads your tabs in a flash. Did we mention it's also touchscreen? Yep.

"Loving it," testified one five-star fan. "It's so light and slim looking. It's unbelievable how much this computer can handle and at a reasonable price. SCORE."

$410 $959 at Amazon

Certified Refurbished Ring Alarm Contact Sensor (2nd Gen) $17 $34 Save $17 See at Amazon

Sunzel Flare Leggings $20 $50 Save $30 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $20 $60 Save $40 See at Amazon

Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags $14 $33 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Bitvae Water Dental Flosser for Teeth $23 $60 Save $37 See at Amazon

Best deals on headphones and earbuds

Jam hands free. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're still rockin' the headphones that your phone came with, it's waaay past time for an upgrade ... to these second-generation AirPods. The world-famous buds make it easy to listen to your fave songs, podcasts and shows; their noise-canceling capability allows you to shut out the world. These APs also offer over 24 hours of listening, thanks to their powerful charging case.

One satisfied audiophile said: "The Apple Airpods 2nd Generation battery lasts up to 24 hrs and is amazing quality. They are great at canceling any outside noise, and they have a wide range of volume levels. They are also super easy to pair with any device."

$110 $129 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $199 $249 Save $50 See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $279 $329 Save $50 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $20 $60 Save $40 See at Amazon

Bmani Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones $30 $59 Save $29 See at Amazon

Apple EarPods Headphones $17 $29 Save $12 See at Amazon

Best deals on tablets and tech

Tiny yet mighty. This little one keeps your favorite books, shows and more in one place.

This Fire HD 10 Tablet is 30% faster than other models, courtesy of its 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. As the name suggests, it has a full HD display that's perfect for reading, browsing the web, watching videos and more. And the battery life? How's over 12 hours of entertainment on one charge grab you?

And if you're worried about purchasing a refurbished tablet, rest assured. “I like how it looks totally brand-new. It's refurbished, and it looks like it just came out of a brand-new box untouched. It's totally worth the price too," a reviewer shared.

$65 $120 at Amazon

Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet $85 $160 Save $75 See at Amazon

Ring Indoor Cam (1st Gen) $50 $60 Save $10 See at Amazon

Anker Portable Charger, 313 Power Bank $18 $22 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple AirTag 4 Pack $85 $99 Save $14 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $279 $329 Save $50 See at Amazon

$25-and-under deals

If Fluffy's been living up to her name just a little too much, it's time to get this miracle worker from Chom Chom. Chop-chop! (Photo: Amazon)

If you can knit a sweater with your four-legged BFF's fur, we've got just the thing to help. The Chom Chom roller is the answer to making your home and furniture look spotless, even though you're a pet parent. Unlike other picks, this roller leaves no strands behind, but it does capture all the debris and shedding in its built-in receptacle.

One customer said: "Wow! I wish I would have discovered this sooner. This is truly a miracle item. I have two labs that shed like crazy, and I have to vacuum multiple times a week to keep up with it. Dog. Hair. Everywhere. It is such a PITA to vacuum the sofas, so I thought I'd give this a try. It works. Super easy and fast to remove all of the fur off the sofa."

$19.99 $32 at Amazon

DMoose Calf Stretcher & Foot Stretcher $14 $25 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $11 $20 Save $9 See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $24 $70 Save $46 See at Amazon

Stardrops Pink Stuff — Miracle All-Purpose Cleaning Paste $5 $6 Save $1 See at Amazon

TubShroom Ultra Revolutionary Bath Tub Drain Protector $13 $16 Save $3 See at Amazon

Best TV deals

You'll be tickled pink to snatch up this killer TV for only 80 bucks. (Photo: Amazon)

For the best picture quality and streaming services, there's no better pick to add to your cart than the 32-inch Insignia Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV. Luckily, the smart television is on sale for just $80 — that's almost 50% in savings. The 32-inch screen HD picture quality comes equipped with Alexa's help to check the news, play your show and even turn the TV off.

"When I saw a 32-inch SmartTV for $80, I was skeptical," shared an honest reviewer. "How surprised was I? Easy setup, all the channels I currently only get on another streaming device, and great sound! The picture quality is excellent! Options for screen/sound/apps...all fabulous. You can't go wrong!"

$80 $150 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series 720p HD Smart TV $130 $200 Save $70 See at Amazon

Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV $100 $160 Save $60 See at Amazon

Vizio 40-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV $168 $230 Save $62 See at Amazon

Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV $130 $200 Save $70 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $340 $520 Save $180 See at Amazon

Best auto deals

Goodies on the outside, garbage on the inside. Genius, huh? (Photo: Amazon)

Safety first! This car trash can eliminates the need to turn around to throw your road trip snack trash away. Oh, yeah — it also keeps your car from turning into a rolling pigsty. The portable bin securely wraps around a headrest and remains in the same place even through bumps and last-minute brake checks. Plus, it has a leakproof inner lining that's easy to clean and keep fresh.

"I attached this to the center console in my truck," a five-star reviewer said. "As a mom, I have tons of trash from snack wrappers, straw wrappers, dirty diapers, and whatever else you can think of. I do just use grocery bags as refills, and it seems to be working well; they are held in place by magnets on the inside. Love it!"

$10 $18 at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $8 $20 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook 4 Pack $6 $11 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $28 $45 Save $17 with coupon See at Amazon

AstroAI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor Air Pump $28 $45 Save $17 with coupon See at Amazon

Best vacuum deals

We all know it's only a matter of time before the robots take over. Exploit this killer vac while we humans still have the upper hand. (Photo: Amazon)

This robot vacuum cleaner is lightweight and compact, which gives it an advantage when it comes to picking up dust trapped in tight spaces. The vacuum’s free-move technology helps it navigate your home like a pro. No more crashing into furniture and tripping over loose items. This cleaning assistant delivers up to 100 minutes of run time, and when it does need a boost, it comes with a self-charger.

"Man am I glad I did," a fan said. "Since getting it, I've saved hours of time to do other things. It navigates my weirdly shaped house with ease."

$110 with coupon $140 at Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $380 $470 Save $90 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $30 $33 Save $3 with coupon See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $450 Save $350 with coupon See at Amazon

Bissell Steam Mop $73 $103 Save $30 See at Amazon

Roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $300 $430 Save $130 with coupon See at Amazon

Best kitchen deals

With over a 100-year legacy of premier workmanship behind it, this Henckels set is a chip off the old block. Also: It includes a free block! (Photo: Amazon)

We scoured the internet for the best deals on knife sets (it's not as easy as it sounds) and found this beloved brand's knives were a whopping 62% off! Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers can't stop talking about the quality of these knives — they stay sharp no matter how many cuts they make. P.S.: Their contoured handles make for a safe grip when you're puttering around the kitchen.

"These knives are well designed and sharp," wrote one home chef. "I was looking for good quality knives without spending a lot of money. I didn't realize how dull my other knives were until I started using these. They make slicing and dicing so much easier."

$130 $345 at Amazon

Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $7 $16 Save $9 See at Amazon

Lodge L8SGP3 Cast Iron Square Grill Pan, Pre-Seasoned $27 $40 Save $13 See at Amazon

Sharp Pebble Orange Ninja 4-Stage Knife Sharpener $25 $32 Save $7 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $65 $160 Save $95 See at Amazon

Best home deals

You: "Is it OK to sleep on this deal? They'll be on sale forever, right?" Us: "No, it's not! No, they won't!" (Photo: Amazon)

Did you know that replacing your dated pillows can enhance your sleep? If you can't remember the last time you stocked your bed with some fresh headrests, take advantage of Pharmedoc cooling memory foam pillows. The pillow provides your neck with plenty of support while you rest on what feels like a cloud. And the best feature? It's made with cooling materials that help cut down on night sweats.

"I know everyone is different when it comes to pillows, and I also realize that I have been through plenty of pillows in my lifetime (at almost 70 years young!)" a rested sleeper shared. "But this one is one of the best I've had. Not too tall, not too soft, right size, no odor, also works for propping up against headboard when watching TV from bed."

$30 $60 at Amazon

Mellanni Queen Sheet Set $33 $48 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

Fab totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage $15 $42 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin $6 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

TopTopper Mattress Topper King Size $41 $80 Save $39 with coupon See at Amazon

SafeRest Mattress Protector — Queen Size $27 $45 Save $18 with coupon See at Amazon

Best beauty and wellness deals

Not getting that fresh-from-the-dentist clean? Try these life-changing strips that leave your teeth whiter in just 10 days. (Photo: Amazon)

Sure, brushing your teeth twice a day leaves your smile looking and feeling clean, but sometimes you just need a boost. If your pearly whites look anything but, these fan-favorite whitening strips will help. Crest's formula is crafted from carbamide peroxide, which helps lift 10 years of stubborn stains from your teeth. And they're easy to use: Just press one strip each on your bottom and top rows, press to secure, then let 'em work their magic. The result? Teeth that look like you just had a professional cleaning.

This smiling shopper wrote: "I have sensitive teeth and gums. NO issues whatsoever using this product. It's gentle, yet effective in delivering the results I want. I didn't want a product to give me bright white teeth. I just wanted to remove 68 years of stain and leave my teeth looking natural and clean. That's exactly what I got using this product."

$26 $35 at Amazon

Kleem Organics Anti Aging Eye Cream $19 $31 Save $12 See at Amazon

Bitvae Electric Toothbrush $16 $40 Save $24 See at Amazon

Innza IPL Hair Removal $60 $200 Save $140 See at Amazon

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Night Face Moisturizer $14 $29 Save $15 See at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Collagen Daily Face Moisturizer, Reduce Wrinkles $9 $11 Save $3 See at Amazon

Best clothing and fashion deals

Five pairs of comfy panties for less than $5 a pop? That's an affirmative. (Photo: Amazon)

If you love to pamper yourself with comfy underwear, this five-pack makes a perfect addition to your intimates drawer. These cotton panties are loved by over 15,900 shoppers, thanks to their seamless design and thick waistband that smooth your tummy and waistline areas.

"Love these panties!" declared one shopper. "They wash good, wear good, stay put without riding up or rolling down, and feel comfy without cutting into legs or waist! Definitely would recommend to friends."

$24 $36 at Amazon

QegarTop Blouse Tie Front Shirt $22 $28 Save $6 See at Amazon

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs $31 $50 Save $19 See at Amazon

Bali Womens One Smooth U Ultra Light, Underwire T-Shirt Bra $20 $48 Save $28 See at Amazon

Tempt Me Women One Piece Swimsuit $22 $35 Save $13 See at Amazon

Lemedy Padded Sports Bra $16 $26 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

