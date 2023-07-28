Amazon's 80+ best deals to shop this weekend
Best Amazon sales right now
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV$65$120Save $55
Raemao Massage Gun Deep Tissue$40$150Save $110 with coupon
Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop$410$959Save $549
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$110$129Save $19
Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet$65$120Save $55
Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover$20$32Save $12
Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets$10$18Save $8
Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set with Block$130$345Save $215
Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillows$30$60Save $30
Crest 3D Whitestrips$25$35Save $10
Ummiss Cotton Underwear$24$36Save $12
Amazon device deals
Insignia's crisp and clear TV is an Amazon bestseller for a reason. It comes ready to watch straight out of the box and has a built-in Fire TV experience — meaning you get over 1 million movies and episodes prepared to load up. The TV also has Alexa voice control, allowing you to control your viewing experience with a simple command.
"Wow, this TV was so easy to set up with all my streaming apps, both paid and free," a happy shopper said. "I got it for my guest room, but I think I’m going to move my Sharp Roku TV from my room and keep this Fire TV myself. The picture is very good, and the sound is just fine for a bedroom."
Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet$80$135Save $55
Certified Refurbished Amazon Fire 7 Tablet$40$50Save $10
Certified Refurbished Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In$50$90Save $40
Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro$100$140Save $40
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV$340$520Save $180
Certified Refurbished Amazon Eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router$35$89Save $54
70% off or more
When you're too busy (or broke) to get a professional rubdown, reach for this massage gun from the folks at Raemao. The gadget relieves pressure, tension and kinks all over your body. Thanks to the high-frequency vibrations, it has 10 speeds suited to work deep into your tissues. You also get 15 massage heads that work specific muscles and aches. Better yet, it's just $40 (you read that right)!
"Where has this been all my life?" a relaxed shopper asked. "This gun is powerful, and with all the attachments it comes with, it is a WIN-WIN. I get sore muscles and knots in certain areas, and this is a magical tool. You just find the right spot, and the vibration is so powerful on its lowest setting. It is amazing!"
$40 with coupon
$150 at Amazon
Jumper Laptop 12GB$290$1,100Save $810
TMA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$70$330Save $260
Cozsinoor Queen Size Cooling Bed Pillows$22$100Save $78 with coupon
Anlmz 3 in 1 Charging Station for iPhone$20$70Save $50
50% off or more
Save nearly 60% on this covetable Lenovo laptop that does it all. Its 8GB high-bandwidth RAM makes sure your programs open, run and close lickety-split, while its 11th-gen Intel Core i3 processor loads your tabs in a flash. Did we mention it's also touchscreen? Yep.
"Loving it," testified one five-star fan. "It's so light and slim looking. It's unbelievable how much this computer can handle and at a reasonable price. SCORE."
Certified Refurbished Ring Alarm Contact Sensor (2nd Gen)$17$34Save $17
Sunzel Flare Leggings$20$50Save $30
Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags$14$33Save $19 with coupon
Bitvae Water Dental Flosser for Teeth$23$60Save $37
Best deals on headphones and earbuds
If you're still rockin' the headphones that your phone came with, it's waaay past time for an upgrade ... to these second-generation AirPods. The world-famous buds make it easy to listen to your fave songs, podcasts and shows; their noise-canceling capability allows you to shut out the world. These APs also offer over 24 hours of listening, thanks to their powerful charging case.
One satisfied audiophile said: "The Apple Airpods 2nd Generation battery lasts up to 24 hrs and is amazing quality. They are great at canceling any outside noise, and they have a wide range of volume levels. They are also super easy to pair with any device."
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$199$249Save $50
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones$279$329Save $50
Bmani Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones$30$59Save $29
Apple EarPods Headphones$17$29Save $12
Best deals on tablets and tech
This Fire HD 10 Tablet is 30% faster than other models, courtesy of its 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. As the name suggests, it has a full HD display that's perfect for reading, browsing the web, watching videos and more. And the battery life? How's over 12 hours of entertainment on one charge grab you?
And if you're worried about purchasing a refurbished tablet, rest assured. “I like how it looks totally brand-new. It's refurbished, and it looks like it just came out of a brand-new box untouched. It's totally worth the price too," a reviewer shared.
Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet$85$160Save $75
Ring Indoor Cam (1st Gen)$50$60Save $10
Anker Portable Charger, 313 Power Bank$18$22Save $4 with coupon
Apple AirTag 4 Pack$85$99Save $14
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$279$329Save $50
$25-and-under deals
If you can knit a sweater with your four-legged BFF's fur, we've got just the thing to help. The Chom Chom roller is the answer to making your home and furniture look spotless, even though you're a pet parent. Unlike other picks, this roller leaves no strands behind, but it does capture all the debris and shedding in its built-in receptacle.
One customer said: "Wow! I wish I would have discovered this sooner. This is truly a miracle item. I have two labs that shed like crazy, and I have to vacuum multiple times a week to keep up with it. Dog. Hair. Everywhere. It is such a PITA to vacuum the sofas, so I thought I'd give this a try. It works. Super easy and fast to remove all of the fur off the sofa."
DMoose Calf Stretcher & Foot Stretcher$14$25Save $11 with coupon
Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$11$20Save $9
Aerlang Massage Gun$24$70Save $46
Stardrops Pink Stuff — Miracle All-Purpose Cleaning Paste$5$6Save $1
TubShroom Ultra Revolutionary Bath Tub Drain Protector$13$16Save $3
Best TV deals
For the best picture quality and streaming services, there's no better pick to add to your cart than the 32-inch Insignia Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV. Luckily, the smart television is on sale for just $80 — that's almost 50% in savings. The 32-inch screen HD picture quality comes equipped with Alexa's help to check the news, play your show and even turn the TV off.
"When I saw a 32-inch SmartTV for $80, I was skeptical," shared an honest reviewer. "How surprised was I? Easy setup, all the channels I currently only get on another streaming device, and great sound! The picture quality is excellent! Options for screen/sound/apps...all fabulous. You can't go wrong!"
Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series 720p HD Smart TV$130$200Save $70
Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV$100$160Save $60
Vizio 40-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV$168$230Save $62
Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV$130$200Save $70
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV$340$520Save $180
Best auto deals
Safety first! This car trash can eliminates the need to turn around to throw your road trip snack trash away. Oh, yeah — it also keeps your car from turning into a rolling pigsty. The portable bin securely wraps around a headrest and remains in the same place even through bumps and last-minute brake checks. Plus, it has a leakproof inner lining that's easy to clean and keep fresh.
"I attached this to the center console in my truck," a five-star reviewer said. "As a mom, I have tons of trash from snack wrappers, straw wrappers, dirty diapers, and whatever else you can think of. I do just use grocery bags as refills, and it seems to be working well; they are held in place by magnets on the inside. Love it!"
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$7$13Save $6
Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount$8$20Save $12 with coupon
Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook 4 Pack$6$11Save $5 with coupon
VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor$28$45Save $17 with coupon
AstroAI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor Air Pump$28$45Save $17 with coupon
Best vacuum deals
This robot vacuum cleaner is lightweight and compact, which gives it an advantage when it comes to picking up dust trapped in tight spaces. The vacuum’s free-move technology helps it navigate your home like a pro. No more crashing into furniture and tripping over loose items. This cleaning assistant delivers up to 100 minutes of run time, and when it does need a boost, it comes with a self-charger.
"Man am I glad I did," a fan said. "Since getting it, I've saved hours of time to do other things. It navigates my weirdly shaped house with ease."
$110 with coupon
$140 at Amazon
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$380$470Save $90
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$30$33Save $3 with coupon
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100$450Save $350 with coupon
Bissell Steam Mop$73$103Save $30
Roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner$300$430Save $130 with coupon
Best kitchen deals
We scoured the internet for the best deals on knife sets (it's not as easy as it sounds) and found this beloved brand's knives were a whopping 62% off! Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers can't stop talking about the quality of these knives — they stay sharp no matter how many cuts they make. P.S.: Their contoured handles make for a safe grip when you're puttering around the kitchen.
"These knives are well designed and sharp," wrote one home chef. "I was looking for good quality knives without spending a lot of money. I didn't realize how dull my other knives were until I started using these. They make slicing and dicing so much easier."
Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet$20$34Save $14
Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner$7$16Save $9
Lodge L8SGP3 Cast Iron Square Grill Pan, Pre-Seasoned$27$40Save $13
Sharp Pebble Orange Ninja 4-Stage Knife Sharpener$25$32Save $7
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block$65$160Save $95
Best home deals
Did you know that replacing your dated pillows can enhance your sleep? If you can't remember the last time you stocked your bed with some fresh headrests, take advantage of Pharmedoc cooling memory foam pillows. The pillow provides your neck with plenty of support while you rest on what feels like a cloud. And the best feature? It's made with cooling materials that help cut down on night sweats.
"I know everyone is different when it comes to pillows, and I also realize that I have been through plenty of pillows in my lifetime (at almost 70 years young!)" a rested sleeper shared. "But this one is one of the best I've had. Not too tall, not too soft, right size, no odor, also works for propping up against headboard when watching TV from bed."
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set$33$48Save $15 with coupon
Fab totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage$15$42Save $27 with coupon
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin$6$12Save $5
TopTopper Mattress Topper King Size$41$80Save $39 with coupon
SafeRest Mattress Protector — Queen Size$27$45Save $18 with coupon
Best beauty and wellness deals
Sure, brushing your teeth twice a day leaves your smile looking and feeling clean, but sometimes you just need a boost. If your pearly whites look anything but, these fan-favorite whitening strips will help. Crest's formula is crafted from carbamide peroxide, which helps lift 10 years of stubborn stains from your teeth. And they're easy to use: Just press one strip each on your bottom and top rows, press to secure, then let 'em work their magic. The result? Teeth that look like you just had a professional cleaning.
This smiling shopper wrote: "I have sensitive teeth and gums. NO issues whatsoever using this product. It's gentle, yet effective in delivering the results I want. I didn't want a product to give me bright white teeth. I just wanted to remove 68 years of stain and leave my teeth looking natural and clean. That's exactly what I got using this product."
Kleem Organics Anti Aging Eye Cream$19$31Save $12
Bitvae Electric Toothbrush$16$40Save $24
Innza IPL Hair Removal$60$200Save $140
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Night Face Moisturizer$14$29Save $15
L'Oreal Paris Collagen Daily Face Moisturizer, Reduce Wrinkles$9$11Save $3
Best clothing and fashion deals
If you love to pamper yourself with comfy underwear, this five-pack makes a perfect addition to your intimates drawer. These cotton panties are loved by over 15,900 shoppers, thanks to their seamless design and thick waistband that smooth your tummy and waistline areas.
"Love these panties!" declared one shopper. "They wash good, wear good, stay put without riding up or rolling down, and feel comfy without cutting into legs or waist! Definitely would recommend to friends."
QegarTop Blouse Tie Front Shirt$22$28Save $6
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs$31$50Save $19
Bali Womens One Smooth U Ultra Light, Underwire T-Shirt Bra$20$48Save $28
Tempt Me Women One Piece Swimsuit$22$35Save $13
Lemedy Padded Sports Bra$16$26Save $10 with coupon
