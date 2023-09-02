The 5 best deals you can get on Amazon this Saturday — save up to 60%

Need some retail therapy to help you start your Labor Day weekend? Our team has scoured the best Amazon sales to put together a handy rundown of the top deals on the mega-retailer's site for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score a Fire TV Stick 4K Max for 50% off. Or maybe you need new smart TV at a 40% discount? Hey, there's a lot to explore — so let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

Need a TV for the guest room, dorm room, garage or kitchen? This Insignia 32-incher offers a vibrant HD view and comes with built-in Fire TV, Alexa, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube TV and more.

"I bought this to replace an older television, and it's great," a five-star reviewer raved. "The picture quality is perfect, and I love that it's a smart TV. It has a nice, sturdy stand and has held up well since I bought it. I never buy anything without doing a lot of research and reading lots of reviews. I'm happy I went with this TV, and I would recommend it to anyone looking for a good quality television at a good price."

Make sure you're never caught with a dead phone again with this Iniu Portable Charger and power bank. Believe it or not, this handy little device is enough to recharge an iPhone 8 up to 3.6 times, a Samsung S22 1.7 times and AirPods Pro 13.2 times. This little gadget has more than 56,000 five-star fans.

"I've purchased at least 6 of these," one shopper said. "We are Penn State University fans and the paw print lighting up looks like a Nittany Lion paw. The battery charges easily and it works great. The paw print shows how much battery power you have, and it's large. Very convenient! No more guessing or looking for little tiny lights. The flashlight has come in handy as well."

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one of the best ways to instantly add video streaming to your TV without getting a new set, and right now you can get it for an incredible $27 — that's over 50% off! Instead of cable, you’ll get access to thousands of shows and movies through streaming apps via the internet. It even comes with an Alexa integration, which means you can use voice commands to control it. So far, it's racked up more than 116,000 five-star reviews.

"Wow finally stepped out on a limb and bought the fire stick, best purchase ever," shared a five-star fan. "Live in the Mtns and have a hard time with Netflix always buffering. The fire stick is a game changer."

This powerful electric toothbrush delivers 40,000 strokes per minute, using sonic technology to remove food, stains and other gunk lurking on your choppers. It comes with eight brush heads, enough for more than two years of use.

"This toothbrush is amazing," a fan wrote. "It leaves me with that 'just came back from the dentist' feeling on my teeth. The battery goes for weeks at a time [3+ weeks], and they include eight brush heads. I've owned many other electric toothbrushes, including a Rotadent that I purchased from my dentist, but this is probably the best out of all of them."

If you want to do your hair and face a favor, it might be time to get your beauty sleep with a set of satin pillowcases. Beauty enthusiasts claim that, unlike cotton, the smooth finish won't snag your hair and cause damage or absorb night creams and natural oils that keep your complexion soft. More than 7,000 five-star reviews get behind these cases.

"My hair was badly broken and had some very thin spots in the back," shared a happy shopper. "Since I've started using these pillowcases, my hair has started to lengthen in the back and the thin spots are gone. I'm amazed! I'll never be without them!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

