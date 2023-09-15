The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday — save up to 70%

Friday is finally here, and the weekend's so close you can taste it. Alas, you probably still have a few more tasks to check off before you can clock out. But first, how 'bout some bargain-hunting procrastination? C'mon, you know you want to! Check it out: Our team has scoured Amazon to put together a handy rundown of today’s top sales, and there are deals galore. Score a pair of popular earbuds for $17, down from $40. Or maybe you need help falling asleep with a set of pillows for over 70% off. There’s a lot to explore! Have a closer look at these Amazon bargains ... and then you can get back to work.

reliahom Reliahom Broom Holder $13 $20 Save $7 This rack keeps brooms upright and keeps them off the floor giving you more floor space to use. The gizmo can hold four cleaning tools at a time and even has handy hooks to store smaller items like broom pans and rags. $13 at Amazon

If your cleaning tools need to be organized, this rack keeps things tidy, and it has more than 5,000 five-star reviews.

"This wall-mounted organizer was exactly what I was looking for," wrote a rave reviewer. "I had the problem where all my brooms, mops, dusters were just piled up in a corner and it looked quite cluttered. This organizer allow me to hang all the items on the wall and have it look significantly better. I used both the clips and hooks, they both seem solid and well made. Screws and drywall anchors were included and it was a really easy install."

The Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick promises to depuff, hydrate and smooth the appearance of wrinkles. It works by delivering a dose of retinol to your under-eye area and penetrating deep into the skin to improve problem areas within three to four weeks.

"I do not like a complicated skin-care routine," a five-star reviewer explained. "I find the more tubes, jars and pots I have to use leads me to skipping the whole thing. So I keep it simple, and this is a quick add to my simplified routine. I haven't had it long enough to tell how well it will depuff my under-eye or ease my crow's feet, but I can tell you it moisturizes my whole eye area."

Let's face it. Some nights it's tough to fall (and stay) asleep. Whether you've had too many cups of coffee through the day or too many episodes of your favorite show in the evening, it can be hard to wind down at night. But having a good pillow helps. Right now, you can score these bestsellers from Cozsinoor — they have just the right balance of firmness and softness to help you drift off to sleep. Did we mention they also help to keep you cool?

"Finally a good pillow!" a rested reviewer shared. "I've been trying to find a good pillow that doesn't just fall apart in a few months. I like to have good head and neck support and find that I have to fluff and fold other pillows to get them to support my head comfortably. This pillow doesn't require any folding. Great support and the perfect blend of firmness and softness."

These popular buds have more than 12,000 five-star reviews, feature the latest in Bluetooth technology for seamless pairing and consistent audio quality, and make it easy to control with just a tap of your finger. Better yet: They're almost 60% off right now, down to just $17.

"I purchased these earbuds as a replacement for a set that didn't hold up," shared a five-star fan. "The sound from these is far superior. My phone calls are easier because the mic and noise cancellation are extraordinary! I am getting long periods of listening after short periods of charging. Now my husband wants a pair!"

This gadget takes a spoon rest to the next level. Designed as a place to put your messy utensils while you're cooking, it has an extra large to catch all the drippings and there are four slots for all the wooden spoons and brushes you need to pull off dinner.

"Great for cooking big meals!" wrote a rave reviewer. "I have the single utensil holder that’s glass and looks cute, but when cooking big meals for friends and family I was laying down napkins and just dirtying the stove top without having a place for stirring items and scoopers and whatever else I’m using for cooking. This has been GREAT for getting rid of that problem! Hands down best thing in my kitchen to have."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

