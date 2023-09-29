The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday — save up to 70%
Friday is finally here, and the weekend's so close you can taste it. Alas, you probably still have a few more tasks to check off before you can clock out. But first, how 'bout some bargain-hunting procrastination? C'mon, you know you want to! Check it out: Our team has scoured Amazon to put together a handy rundown of today’s top sales, and there are deals galore. Score a pair of popular earbuds for $20, down from $40. Or maybe you need help falling asleep with a set of pillows for over 70% off. There’s a lot to explore! Have a closer look at these Amazon bargains ... and then you can get back to work.
These little earbuds fit comfortably in your pocket and boast an amazing 32 hours of playback time.
These popular buds have more than 12,000 five-star reviews, feature the latest in Bluetooth technology for seamless pairing and consistent audio quality, and make it easy to control with just a tap of your finger. Better yet: They're almost 60% off right now, down to just $17.
"I purchased these earbuds as a replacement for a set that didn't hold up," shared a five-star fan. "The sound from these is far superior. My phone calls are easier because the mic and noise cancellation are extraordinary! I am getting long periods of listening after short periods of charging. Now my husband wants a pair!"
Retinol is a superhero for diminishing lines, wrinkles and dullness. Shoppers say this eye stick will make under-eye circles a thing of the past.
The Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick promises to depuff, hydrate and smooth the appearance of wrinkles. It works by delivering a dose of retinol to your under-eye area and penetrating deep into the skin to improve problem areas within three to four weeks.
"I do not like a complicated skin-care routine," a five-star reviewer explained. "I find the more tubes, jars and pots I have to use leads me to skipping the whole thing. So I keep it simple, and this is a quick add to my simplified routine. I haven't had it long enough to tell how well it will depuff my under-eye or ease my crow's feet, but I can tell you it moisturizes my whole eye area."
With a compatible case, just prop up your phone and forget about it while the battery charges.
If you haven't experienced the freedom of the wireless charger for your smartphone yet, this deal is a treat! Most wireless charge sit flat on your desk so you have to crane your neck to look at it, but the INIU Wireless Charger does double-duty as phone stand so you can just glance over at it when you get an alert. The brand is a favorite among Amazon shoppers — this charger has over 16,000 five-star fans.
"My iPhone stop accepting a charge from a fire cable a few months back so I bought many wireless chargers to put around the house," shared a happy shopper. "This one is by far the best! It charges quickly & you never have to guess whether it’s on the charger properly as it always seems to line up for charges. The upright position makes it easy to see if you were sitting on the couch with the phone by your side on a table."
This utensil rest can hold up to four spoons, knives or brushes while you're cooking to help keep your countertop tidy.
This gadget takes a spoon rest to the next level. Designed as a place to put your messy utensils while you're cooking, it has an extra large to catch all the drippings and there are four slots for all the wooden spoons and brushes you need to pull off dinner.
"Great for cooking big meals!" wrote a rave reviewer. "I have the single utensil holder that’s glass and looks cute, but when cooking big meals for friends and family I was laying down napkins and just dirtying the stove top without having a place for stirring items and scoopers and whatever else I’m using for cooking. This has been GREAT for getting rid of that problem! Hands down best thing in my kitchen to have."
Firm yet soft, they offer just the right support, fans say. And they'll stay cool through the night.
Let's face it. Some nights it's tough to fall (and stay) asleep. Whether you've had too many cups of coffee through the day or too many episodes of your favorite show in the evening, it can be hard to wind down at night. But having a good pillow helps. Right now, you can score these bestsellers from Cozsinoor — they have just the right balance of firmness and softness to help you drift off to sleep. Did we mention they also help to keep you cool?
"Finally a good pillow!" a rested reviewer shared. "I've been trying to find a good pillow that doesn't just fall apart in a few months. I like to have good head and neck support and find that I have to fluff and fold other pillows to get them to support my head comfortably. This pillow doesn't require any folding. Great support and the perfect blend of firmness and softness."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
