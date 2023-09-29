The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday — save up to 70%

Friday is finally here, and the weekend's so close you can taste it. Alas, you probably still have a few more tasks to check off before you can clock out. But first, how 'bout some bargain-hunting procrastination? C'mon, you know you want to! Check it out: Our team has scoured Amazon to put together a handy rundown of today’s top sales, and there are deals galore. Score a pair of popular earbuds for $20, down from $40. Or maybe you need help falling asleep with a set of pillows for over 70% off. There’s a lot to explore! Have a closer look at these Amazon bargains ... and then you can get back to work.

These popular buds have more than 12,000 five-star reviews, feature the latest in Bluetooth technology for seamless pairing and consistent audio quality, and make it easy to control with just a tap of your finger. Better yet: They're almost 60% off right now, down to just $17.

"I purchased these earbuds as a replacement for a set that didn't hold up," shared a five-star fan. "The sound from these is far superior. My phone calls are easier because the mic and noise cancellation are extraordinary! I am getting long periods of listening after short periods of charging. Now my husband wants a pair!"

The Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick promises to depuff, hydrate and smooth the appearance of wrinkles. It works by delivering a dose of retinol to your under-eye area and penetrating deep into the skin to improve problem areas within three to four weeks.

"I do not like a complicated skin-care routine," a five-star reviewer explained. "I find the more tubes, jars and pots I have to use leads me to skipping the whole thing. So I keep it simple, and this is a quick add to my simplified routine. I haven't had it long enough to tell how well it will depuff my under-eye or ease my crow's feet, but I can tell you it moisturizes my whole eye area."

If you haven't experienced the freedom of the wireless charger for your smartphone yet, this deal is a treat! Most wireless charge sit flat on your desk so you have to crane your neck to look at it, but the INIU Wireless Charger does double-duty as phone stand so you can just glance over at it when you get an alert. The brand is a favorite among Amazon shoppers — this charger has over 16,000 five-star fans.

"My iPhone stop accepting a charge from a fire cable a few months back so I bought many wireless chargers to put around the house," shared a happy shopper. "This one is by far the best! It charges quickly & you never have to guess whether it’s on the charger properly as it always seems to line up for charges. The upright position makes it easy to see if you were sitting on the couch with the phone by your side on a table."

This gadget takes a spoon rest to the next level. Designed as a place to put your messy utensils while you're cooking, it has an extra large to catch all the drippings and there are four slots for all the wooden spoons and brushes you need to pull off dinner.

"Great for cooking big meals!" wrote a rave reviewer. "I have the single utensil holder that’s glass and looks cute, but when cooking big meals for friends and family I was laying down napkins and just dirtying the stove top without having a place for stirring items and scoopers and whatever else I’m using for cooking. This has been GREAT for getting rid of that problem! Hands down best thing in my kitchen to have."

Let's face it. Some nights it's tough to fall (and stay) asleep. Whether you've had too many cups of coffee through the day or too many episodes of your favorite show in the evening, it can be hard to wind down at night. But having a good pillow helps. Right now, you can score these bestsellers from Cozsinoor — they have just the right balance of firmness and softness to help you drift off to sleep. Did we mention they also help to keep you cool?

"Finally a good pillow!" a rested reviewer shared. "I've been trying to find a good pillow that doesn't just fall apart in a few months. I like to have good head and neck support and find that I have to fluff and fold other pillows to get them to support my head comfortably. This pillow doesn't require any folding. Great support and the perfect blend of firmness and softness."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Tozo Wireless Earbuds $19 $40 Save $21 with coupon See at Amazon

Tagry Wireless Earbuds $23 $50 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

JLab Go Air True Wireless Earbuds $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $13 $30 Save $17 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Sony Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones $269 $350 Save $81 See at Amazon

Bose Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones $299 $379 Save $80 See at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Amazon 32" Fire TV $130 $200 Save $70 See at Amazon

Insignia 32" Fire TV $85 $150 Save $65 See at Amazon

Vizio 40" Smart TV $168 $230 Save $62 See at Amazon

Toshiba 43" Fire TV $210 $330 Save $120 See at Amazon

Samsung 43" Smart TV $775 $1,198 Save $423 See at Amazon

Amazon 50" Fire TV $400 $530 Save $130 See at Amazon

Amazon 50" Fire TV $330 $450 Save $120 See at Amazon

LG 55" Smart TV $357 $480 Save $123 See at Amazon

Amazon 55" Fire TV $380 $520 Save $140 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Mingtawn Smart Watch $30 $80 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

DBPower Mini Bluetooth Projector $80 $200 Save $120 with coupon See at Amazon

LoveLedi Portable Power Bank, 2-Pack $14 $30 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Vanzon V40 Bluetooth Speaker $38 $130 Save $92 See at Amazon

Jumper 14-Inch Laptop $270 $1,100 Save $830 with coupon See at Amazon

Anylincon Wireless Charger $26 $60 Save $34 with coupon See at Amazon

Iniu Portable Charger $17 $36 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Deerc Drone with Camera $72 $110 Save $38 with coupon See at Amazon

The Battery Organizer and Tester $17 $25 Save $8 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $270 $329 Save $59 See at Amazon

Lenovo Ideapad 3 Laptop $407 $959 Save $552 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation) $399 $449 Save $50 See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $175 $230 Save $55 See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $273 $430 Save $157 See at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) $500 $599 Save $99 See at Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug, 4-Pack $24 $30 Save $6 See at Amazon