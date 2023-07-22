Amazon's 80+ best deals to shop this weekend

Forget "Barbenheimer" — Amazon's got all the blockbuster action you'll need this weekend!(Photo: Amazon)

Good news: The weekend is practically here. Better news: There's no shortage of incredible sales this weekend. Whether you're still scoping out summer gear to beat the heat or looking ahead toward autumn's falling leaves, there's plenty to shop (and save on) at Amazon. Need some new kitchen tools or an upgraded TV? Our team curated the best deals to shop this weekend, from top brands like Apple, Henckels, Crocs and oodles more. On the hunt for the biggest markdowns out there? Check out the treasure trove of Amazon devices, many of which are on sale this weekend (including Fire TVs and Sticks, Echo Shows and Dots and more). Here are the best deals to scoop up this weekend.

Best Amazon sales right now

Fire TV Stick 4K $27 $50 Save $23 See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner 1800 mAh, Blue $90 $350 Save $260 See at Amazon

Lenovo 2022 Newest IdeaPad $279 $700 Save $421 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $225 $249 Save $24 See at Amazon

Jumper Laptop $260 $1,100 Save $840 See at Amazon

Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover $25 $32 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV $120 $170 Save $50 See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $8 $20 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $450 Save $350 See at Amazon

Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Fab Totes Foldable Tote Bags (6 Pack) $22 $42 Save $20 See at Amazon

Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrushes $16 $40 Save $24 See at Amazon

Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Amazon device deals

There's a new lady of the house: This handy remote brings over 1 million shows and series to your home, all controlled by Alexa. (Photo: Amazon)

The Amazon Fire Stick instantly turns your abode into your own bespoke cinema. Here's how it works: Grab an HDMI cord and plug it into your TV. That's it! The remote gives endless entertainment. Watch your favorite shows or stream more than 1 million movies and series from platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock and more. You can also listen to music or catch up on the latest news.

"With the Fire Stick, you have basically the universe in entertainment in the palm of your hands and the voice recognition works very well," a happy shopper said.

$27 $50 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device, Wi-Fi 6 $30 $55 Save $25 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV $290 $450 Save $160 See at Amazon

Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV $130 $200 Save $70 See at Amazon

Certified Refurbished Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) $70 $115 Save $45 See at Amazon

Certified Refurbished Blink Indoor (3rd Gen) – Wireless, HD Security Camera $80 $126 Save $46 See at Amazon

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 3 $90 $160 Save $70 See at Amazon

Mission Cables Alexa Voice Remote Lite Case $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

70% off or more

Our favorite kind of artificial intelligence — the kind that cleans our floors without our lifting a finger! (Photo: Amazon)

If you hate lugging your vacuum up the stairs and around your home, ditch it and replace it with this robot vac. At just 2.99 inches tall, it can glide effortlessly under cupboards, beds and tables. Its powerful suction technology collects crumbs, dust bunnies and pet hair on the first pass — you get up to 100 minutes of run time before it needs a charge. Talk about getting it done!

"I’ve spent hundreds on the expensive ones, but with a lot of pets, you never know when one is going to be destroyed," wrote a five-star fan. "This one was a little over a hundred, and it works just as well as the expensive ones." Well, now it's a little less than a hundred!

$90 $350 at Amazon

Raemao Massage Gun Deep Tissue $40 $150 Save $110 with coupon See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $450 Save $350 See at Amazon

Jumper Laptop 12GB DDR4 256GB SSD $260 $1,100 Save $840 with coupon See at Amazon

Innza IPL Hair Removal Laser $55 $200 Save $145 with coupon See at Amazon

50% off or more

This laptop does it all. From checking emails to streaming your favorite shows, you'll take it everywhere. (Magical floating black handkerchief not included.) (Photo: Amazon)

Save 60% on this impressive laptop that comes packaged with tons of features. The solid-state hard drive on this IdeaPad offers 15 times faster performance than a traditional drive, which means you can get work done or relax and stream shows in the blink of an eye. You also get 4 GB of random access memory (RAM) for even more bandwidth.

Shoppers also rave about the laptop's audio and display. "Lightweight, the screen is huge, movies are just so great to watch here," one triumphant shopper shared. "The audio is amazing. The display is so flawless, the micro pixels are not visible. I tried to see the screen behind my phone's camera, and it looks amazing!"

$279 $700 at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $20 $60 Save $40 See at Amazon

Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags Large Capacity $14 $33 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Bitvae Water Dental Flosser for Teeth $23 $60 Save $37 See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat $16 $36 Save $20 See at Amazon

Boriwat Back Massager Neck Massager with Heat $48 $170 Save $122 with coupon See at Amazon

Best deals on headphones and earbuds

Listen like a Pro. (Photo: Amazon)

Take your fave podcasts, jams and shows on the go, thanks to these second-generation AirPods Pro. This iteration of the famed buds cancel out noise more efficiently than the previous version. And they're equipped with even more battery life — listen for up to six hours (that's 33% more than the first-generation Pods). And when these get tuckered out, just pop them into the charging case. Speaking of the charging case: It has a U1 chip feature that acts like an Apple AirTag and helps locate your earbuds if they're ever lost.

One satisfied audiophile said: "Don’t know why I waited so long to buy these." The audiophile added, "The wireless (Bluetooth) nature of these earbuds makes them super convenient — no wires to untangle or tether you to the phone. If you are an Apple user, the ease with which they connect (or suggest to connect) to your Mac, iPhone, iPad, etc. is almost magical. They just show up and gently ask you if you want to use them."

$225 $249 at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $20 $60 Save $40 See at Amazon

Beribes Bluetooth Headphones $22 $36 Save $14 See at Amazon

Tozo 10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case $22 $40 Save $18 See at Amazon

Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds $21 $27 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Tagry True Wireless Earbuds $27 $50 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds $15 $30 Save $15 See at Amazon

Best deals on tablets and tech

Might as well jump ... on this stupendous $850-off deal. (Photo: Amazon)

Forget the complicated setup, this laptop from Jumper comes basically ready to go straight out of the box. Aside from its user-friendliness, the computer boasts 12GB of random access memory, which downloads information in a flash. The memory drive also makes switching between tabs a quick task.

A five-star reviewer wrote: "This laptop has been great for the price I got it at. I wasn't looking to spend $400 to $500 on a laptop but didn't want a cheap one that wouldn't perform well. This laptop exceeded all of my expectations. It is lightning quick when surfing the web and downloading content. I'm a gamer, so I am able to download my emulators and games with ease, and also, the gameplay is very smooth."

$260 with coupon $1,100 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device $30 $55 Save $25 See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook Laptop $185 $250 Save $65 See at Amazon

Ring Indoor Cam (1st Gen), Compact Plug-In HD security camera $50 $60 Save $10 See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop $279 $700 Save $421 See at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $750 $999 Save $249 See at Amazon

Certified Refurbished Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet $70 $85 Save $15 See at Amazon

$25-and-under deals

If Fluffy's been living up to her name just a little too much, it's time to get this miracle worker from Chom Chom chop-chop. (Photo: Amazon)

Who said just because you have a pet, your furniture has to look like it? If you’re struggling to contain your furry friend’s shedding, add Chom Chom’s Pet Hair Remover Roller to your cart right now. Over 110,000 shoppers can’t get over how easy it is to use — just run the roller over any area that needs a good clean. Press the release button to empty the fur and debris out of the cleaner. The best part? No batteries!

One customer said: “Wow! I wish I would have discovered this sooner! This is truly a miracle item. I have two labs that shed like crazy, and I have to vacuum multiple times a week to keep up with it. Dog. Hair. Everywhere. It is such a PITA to vacuum the sofas, so I thought I’d give this a try. It works. Super easy and fast to remove all of the fur off the sofa."

$24.99 $32 at Amazon

Sealegend Store Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $23 $70 Save $47 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $8 $18 Save $10 See at Amazon

Aqua Leisure Original 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock & Pool Float $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Zulay Milk Frother $12 $17 Save $5 See at Amazon

Best TV deals

You'll really be in the pink when you snag this killer set for just $120. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're seeking to combine a crisp picture quality with the best streaming services from Fire TV, you're in luck! Right now, you can grab an Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV for $120 (down from $170). The 32-inch screen has 4K Ultra HD picture quality, plus built-in Fire TV and Alexa that's ready to go with Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Instant Video and more! You can even command Alexa to play your favorite shows or check scores and news, even when the TV is off.

"Was shocked," shared one incredulous shopper. "The picture is fantastic. The built-in speakers are superior to all other small TVs I've had before. I have my DVD/Blu-Ray player attached, access to my all-range DVD player and antenna, and so I have a mind-boggling array of choices of what to view with the TV's multiple venues built in. And at a reasonable price! I can't think of anything more I would want from it. Yes, yes, yes to this TV."

$120 $170 at Amazon

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series 720p HD Smart TV $130 $200 Save $70 See at Amazon

Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV $100 $160 Save $60 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV $350 $400 Save $50 See at Amazon

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV $160 $300 Save $140 See at Amazon

Best auto deals

The smart way to watch where you're going ... while you're watching where you're going. (Photo: Amazon)

Safety first! Distracted driving can be dangerous if you're following your phone's GPS or checking your texts. Luckily, this car phone mount lets you view your phone when you need directions — no looking down needed. Its adjustable feet and durable clips make securing phones of all makes and models a snap. The mount has a three-layer viscous gel and a one-step locking mechanism that holds your phone in place through every bump and turn.

"It was super easy to install, and so far it works perfectly. I've had it installed for a few months now, and even in extreme 100ºF-plus heat, it hasn't fallen off my windshield," raved a five-star reviewer. "It also has adjustable tension, so it can hold any size/weight phone in place while still being able to move around if you need it too. All in all, it's pretty awesome!"

$7.50 with coupon $20 at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $26 $33 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $37 $45 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Pulidiki Store Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

Leather Honey Leather Conditioner $19 $28 Save $9 with coupon See at Amazon

Meguiar's Whole Car Air Refresher $8 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge 150 PSI $10 $16 Save $6 See at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $8 $18 Save $10 See at Amazon

Best vacuums deals

This stick vacuum should get the job done. (Photo: Amazon)

This super affordable, sleek and slim stick vacuum is the solution to lugging your upright vac around your house. It’s lightweight and cordless. The vacuum’s compact figure allows it to maneuver into all of those hard-to-reach spots (like under nightstands and on the stairs). Inse’s cordless vac also comes with cyclonic separation technology built in that captures up to 99.99% of dust particles that other models leave behind. And right now, you can get it for a wild 78% off.

"This is a great little vacuum that I use every day," said a fan. "Lightweight and I use it all around the house. I do not know how I lived without it. Two speeds, so at the lower speed you can use it without waking everyone up. I love this little appliance."

$100 $500 at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $180 Save $70 with coupon See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $26 $33 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $380 $470 Save $90 See at Amazon

Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum $150 $250 Save $100 See at Amazon

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless and Handheld Vacuum $100 $150 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Best kitchen deals

Because those hot-off-the-grill steaks, ribs and chicken parts ain't gonna cut themselves. (Photo: Amazon)

A markdown on knife sets — especially one on such a beloved brand — is a rare occasion, but when a good one hits, you'll want to be sure to pounce before it’s too late. This would be one of those occasions. Over 14,000 Amazon shoppers can't get over the quality of this Henckels knife set. Each of the satin-finished blades stays sharp even after hundreds of cuts. "I didn’t realize how dull my other knives were until I started using these. They make slicing and dicing so much easier," wrote one home chef. PS: Their contoured handles make for a safe grip when you're putting around the kitchen.

$130 $345 at Amazon

Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories $12 $30 Save $18 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine $100 $185 Save $85 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $79 $110 Save $31 See at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6-Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker $124 $150 Save $26 See at Amazon

Best home deals

How good are these? Really, it's right there in the name. (Photo: Amazon)

If you need a storage option that actually makes your home neater rather than adds to the clutter, we've got just the thing for you. Fab Totes storage bags make packing away seasonal items, decor and other trinkets you want to save a breeze. Each one has a 60-liter capacity and is crafted with a breathable nonwoven fabric that locks out moisture and mold from your belongings (good to know for your twice-yearly seasonal clothing switch out).

"These are wonderful. I got them for my winter clothes and sweaters. They were so big I didn't need all six for that purpose," shared one satisfied organizer. "Then it hit me: sewing fabric, projects, knitting and yarn supplies! Storage has never been more practical, IMO. And if they are not needed, they fold neatly away—unlike plastic containers."

$22 $42 at Amazon

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan $499 $650 Save $151 See at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Breathable & Cooling Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets $28 $40 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Midea 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner $263 $339 Save $76 See at Amazon

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows $22 $36 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Lipety Foldable Oscillating Standing Fan $37 $60 Save $23 See at Amazon

Best beauty and wellness deals

Not getting that just-left-the-dentist clean? Try this life changer that's a wild 60% off. (Photo: Amazon)

Brushing is, of course, essential to your oral health. That means you'll need tools that provide a clean so good, your teeth will look (and feel) like you just had a professional cleaning. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab Bitvae's Ultrasonic Electric Brush, which delivers 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. It's sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it.

"Feels like I just left the dentist," said a shopper with pearly whites. "Bought this today and used it for the first time. I do like the different modes on it and how it pauses quickly every 30 seconds to tell you to scrub another area.... For the price, you cannot beat it" Oh, yeah: Have we mentioned it's 60% off?

$16 $40 at Amazon

Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence $16 $25 Save $9 See at Amazon

Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal $70 $100 Save $30 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $12 $15 Save $3 See at Amazon

Kleem Organics Pure Vitamin C Serum $14 $21 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Night Face Moisturizer $18 $29 Save $12 See at Amazon

Best clothing and fashion deals

Finally, shoes that are comfortable and stylish and water resistant. (Photo: Amazon)

If you love to pamper your feet with comfort, Crocs are the perfect addition to your shoe rotation. They're loved by chefs, medical professionals and kids, thanks to their light, airy, cushiony feel. Better yet, they're water resistant.

"The perfect combination of comfort and style," declared one shopper. "I recently purchased the Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs, and I must say, they have quickly become my go-to footwear for running errands and everyday activities. These clogs offer a perfect combination of comfort, functionality, and style."

Quick PS: Prices vary by size and color.

$30 $50 at Amazon

Ummiss Women’s Cotton Underwear $14 $36 Save $22 See at Amazon

Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour Racer Tank $18 $25 Save $7 See at Amazon

Merokeety Summer Striped Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress $26 $40 Save $14 See at Amazon

Warner's Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing With Seamless Stretch Bra $20 $42 Save $22 See at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress $13 $20 Save $7 See at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.