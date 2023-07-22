Why you can trust us
Amazon's 80+ best deals to shop this weekend

2
Taylor Lane
Updated ·11 min read
Good news: The weekend is practically here. Better news: There's no shortage of incredible sales this weekend. Whether you're still scoping out summer gear to beat the heat or looking ahead toward autumn's falling leaves, there's plenty to shop (and save on) at Amazon. Need some new kitchen tools or an upgraded TV? Our team curated the best deals to shop this weekend, from top brands like Apple, Henckels, Crocs and oodles more. On the hunt for the biggest markdowns out there? Check out the treasure trove of Amazon devices, many of which are on sale this weekend (including Fire TVs and Sticks, Echo Shows and Dots and more). Here are the best deals to scoop up this weekend.

Best Amazon sales right now

  • OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner 1800 mAh, Blue

    $90$350
    Save $260
  • Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

    $225$249
    Save $24
  • Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover

    $25$32
    Save $7 with coupon
  • Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV

    $120$170
    Save $50
  • Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount

    $8$20
    Save $12 with coupon
  • Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set

    $130$345
    Save $215
  • Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrushes

    $16$40
    Save $24
Amazon device deals

Amazon Fire Stick remote
There's a new lady of the house: This handy remote brings over 1 million shows and series to your home, all controlled by Alexa. (Photo: Amazon)

The Amazon Fire Stick instantly turns your abode into your own bespoke cinema. Here's how it works: Grab an HDMI cord and plug it into your TV. That's it! The remote gives endless entertainment. Watch your favorite shows or stream more than 1 million movies and series from platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock and more. You can also listen to music or catch up on the latest news.

"With the Fire Stick, you have basically the universe in entertainment in the palm of your hands and the voice recognition works very well," a happy shopper said.

$27 $50 at Amazon

  • Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device, Wi-Fi 6

    $30$55
    Save $25
  • Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

    $290$450
    Save $160
  • Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV

    $130$200
    Save $70
  • Certified Refurbished Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)

    $70$115
    Save $45
  • Certified Refurbished Blink Indoor (3rd Gen) – Wireless, HD Security Camera

    $80$126
    Save $46
  • Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 3

    $90$160
    Save $70
  • Mission Cables Alexa Voice Remote Lite Case

    $7$13
    Save $6
70% off or more

Robot vacuum and cell phone with app
Our favorite kind of artificial intelligence — the kind that cleans our floors without our lifting a finger! (Photo: Amazon)

If you hate lugging your vacuum up the stairs and around your home, ditch it and replace it with this robot vac. At just 2.99 inches tall, it can glide effortlessly under cupboards, beds and tables. Its powerful suction technology collects crumbs, dust bunnies and pet hair on the first pass — you get up to 100 minutes of run time before it needs a charge. Talk about getting it done!

"I’ve spent hundreds on the expensive ones, but with a lot of pets, you never know when one is going to be destroyed," wrote a five-star fan. "This one was a little over a hundred, and it works just as well as the expensive ones." Well, now it's a little less than a hundred!

$90 $350 at Amazon

  • Raemao Massage Gun Deep Tissue

    $40$150
    Save $110 with coupon
  • Jumper Laptop 12GB DDR4 256GB SSD

    $260$1,100
    Save $840 with coupon
  • Innza IPL Hair Removal Laser

    $55$200
    Save $145 with coupon
50% off or more

Lenovo Laptop and anti-glare wipe
This laptop does it all. From checking emails to streaming your favorite shows, you'll take it everywhere. (Magical floating black handkerchief not included.) (Photo: Amazon)

Save 60% on this impressive laptop that comes packaged with tons of features. The solid-state hard drive on this IdeaPad offers 15 times faster performance than a traditional drive, which means you can get work done or relax and stream shows in the blink of an eye. You also get 4 GB of random access memory (RAM) for even more bandwidth.

Shoppers also rave about the laptop's audio and display. "Lightweight, the screen is huge, movies are just so great to watch here," one triumphant shopper shared. "The audio is amazing. The display is so flawless, the micro pixels are not visible. I tried to see the screen behind my phone's camera, and it looks amazing!"

$279 $700 at Amazon

  • Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags Large Capacity

    $14$33
    Save $19 with coupon
  • Boriwat Back Massager Neck Massager with Heat

    $48$170
    Save $122 with coupon
Best deals on headphones and earbuds

white Apple Airpods
Listen like a Pro. (Photo: Amazon)

Take your fave podcasts, jams and shows on the go, thanks to these second-generation AirPods Pro. This iteration of the famed buds cancel out noise more efficiently than the previous version. And they're equipped with even more battery life — listen for up to six hours (that's 33% more than the first-generation Pods). And when these get tuckered out, just pop them into the charging case. Speaking of the charging case: It has a U1 chip feature that acts like an Apple AirTag and helps locate your earbuds if they're ever lost.

One satisfied audiophile said: "Don’t know why I waited so long to buy these." The audiophile added, "The wireless (Bluetooth) nature of these earbuds makes them super convenient — no wires to untangle or tether you to the phone. If you are an Apple user, the ease with which they connect (or suggest to connect) to your Mac, iPhone, iPad, etc. is almost magical. They just show up and gently ask you if you want to use them."

$225 $249 at Amazon

  • Tozo 10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case

    $22$40
    Save $18
  • Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds

    $21$27
    Save $6 with coupon
  • Tagry True Wireless Earbuds

    $27$50
    Save $23 with coupon
Best deals on tablets and tech

Jumper laptop
Might as well jump ... on this stupendous $850-off deal. (Photo: Amazon)

Forget the complicated setup, this laptop from Jumper comes basically ready to go straight out of the box. Aside from its user-friendliness, the computer boasts 12GB of random access memory, which downloads information in a flash. The memory drive also makes switching between tabs a quick task.

A five-star reviewer wrote: "This laptop has been great for the price I got it at. I wasn't looking to spend $400 to $500 on a laptop but didn't want a cheap one that wouldn't perform well. This laptop exceeded all of my expectations. It is lightning quick when surfing the web and downloading content. I'm a gamer, so I am able to download my emulators and games with ease, and also, the gameplay is very smooth."

$260 with coupon $1,100 at Amazon

  • Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook Laptop

    $185$250
    Save $65
  • Ring Indoor Cam (1st Gen), Compact Plug-In HD security camera

    $50$60
    Save $10
  • Certified Refurbished Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet

    $70$85
    Save $15
$25-and-under deals

Keep fur off of your furniture, clothes, upholstery, bedding, carpet and more in just one roll! (Photo: Amazon)
If Fluffy's been living up to her name just a little too much, it's time to get this miracle worker from Chom Chom chop-chop. (Photo: Amazon)

Who said just because you have a pet, your furniture has to look like it? If you’re struggling to contain your furry friend’s shedding, add Chom Chom’s Pet Hair Remover Roller to your cart right now. Over 110,000 shoppers can’t get over how easy it is to use — just run the roller over any area that needs a good clean. Press the release button to empty the fur and debris out of the cleaner. The best part? No batteries!

One customer said: “Wow! I wish I would have discovered this sooner! This is truly a miracle item. I have two labs that shed like crazy, and I have to vacuum multiple times a week to keep up with it. Dog. Hair. Everywhere. It is such a PITA to vacuum the sofas, so I thought I’d give this a try. It works. Super easy and fast to remove all of the fur off the sofa."

$24.99 $32 at Amazon

  • Sealegend Store Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit

    $10$20
    Save $10
  • Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets

    $8$18
    Save $10
  • Aqua Leisure Original 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock & Pool Float

    $10$13
    Save $3
Best TV deals

Insignia TV
You'll really be in the pink when you snag this killer set for just $120. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're seeking to combine a crisp picture quality with the best streaming services from Fire TV, you're in luck! Right now, you can grab an Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV for $120 (down from $170). The 32-inch screen has 4K Ultra HD picture quality, plus built-in Fire TV and Alexa that's ready to go with Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Instant Video and more! You can even command Alexa to play your favorite shows or check scores and news, even when the TV is off.

"Was shocked," shared one incredulous shopper. "The picture is fantastic. The built-in speakers are superior to all other small TVs I've had before. I have my DVD/Blu-Ray player attached, access to my all-range DVD player and antenna, and so I have a mind-boggling array of choices of what to view with the TV's multiple venues built in. And at a reasonable price! I can't think of anything more I would want from it. Yes, yes, yes to this TV."

$120 $170 at Amazon

  • Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV

    $65$120
    Save $55
  • Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series 720p HD Smart TV

    $130$200
    Save $70
  • Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV

    $100$160
    Save $60
  • Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

    $350$400
    Save $50
  • Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV

    $160$300
    Save $140
Best auto deals

car dashboard mount
The smart way to watch where you're going ... while you're watching where you're going. (Photo: Amazon)

Safety first! Distracted driving can be dangerous if you're following your phone's GPS or checking your texts. Luckily, this car phone mount lets you view your phone when you need directions — no looking down needed. Its adjustable feet and durable clips make securing phones of all makes and models a snap. The mount has a three-layer viscous gel and a one-step locking mechanism that holds your phone in place through every bump and turn.

"It was super easy to install, and so far it works perfectly. I've had it installed for a few months now, and even in extreme 100ºF-plus heat, it hasn't fallen off my windshield," raved a five-star reviewer. "It also has adjustable tension, so it can hold any size/weight phone in place while still being able to move around if you need it too. All in all, it's pretty awesome!"

$7.50 with coupon $20 at Amazon

  • ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner

    $26$33
    Save $7 with coupon
  • VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor

    $37$45
    Save $8 with coupon
  • Leather Honey Leather Conditioner

    $19$28
    Save $9 with coupon
  • AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge 150 PSI

    $10$16
    Save $6
  • Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets

    $8$18
    Save $10
Best vacuums deals

Stick Vacuum
This stick vacuum should get the job done. (Photo: Amazon)

This super affordable, sleek and slim stick vacuum is the solution to lugging your upright vac around your house. It’s lightweight and cordless. The vacuum’s compact figure allows it to maneuver into all of those hard-to-reach spots (like under nightstands and on the stairs). Inse’s cordless vac also comes with cyclonic separation technology built in that captures up to 99.99% of dust particles that other models leave behind. And right now, you can get it for a wild 78% off.

"This is a great little vacuum that I use every day," said a fan. "Lightweight and I use it all around the house. I do not know how I lived without it. Two speeds, so at the lower speed you can use it without waking everyone up. I love this little appliance."

$100 $500 at Amazon

  • Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $110$180
    Save $70 with coupon
  • ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner

    $26$33
    Save $7 with coupon
  • Shark 2-in-1 Cordless and Handheld Vacuum

    $100$150
    Save $50 with coupon
Best kitchen deals

Knife set in wooden block.
Because those hot-off-the-grill steaks, ribs and chicken parts ain't gonna cut themselves. (Photo: Amazon)

A markdown on knife sets — especially one on such a beloved brand — is a rare occasion, but when a good one hits, you'll want to be sure to pounce before it’s too late. This would be one of those occasions. Over 14,000 Amazon shoppers can't get over the quality of this Henckels knife set. Each of the satin-finished blades stays sharp even after hundreds of cuts. "I didn’t realize how dull my other knives were until I started using these. They make slicing and dicing so much easier," wrote one home chef. PS: Their contoured handles make for a safe grip when you're putting around the kitchen.

$130 $345 at Amazon

  • Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories

    $12$30
    Save $18
  • Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

    $79$110
    Save $31
  • Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6-Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

    $124$150
    Save $26
Best home deals

Storage bins
How good are these? Really, it's right there in the name. (Photo: Amazon)

If you need a storage option that actually makes your home neater rather than adds to the clutter, we've got just the thing for you. Fab Totes storage bags make packing away seasonal items, decor and other trinkets you want to save a breeze. Each one has a 60-liter capacity and is crafted with a breathable nonwoven fabric that locks out moisture and mold from your belongings (good to know for your twice-yearly seasonal clothing switch out).

"These are wonderful. I got them for my winter clothes and sweaters. They were so big I didn't need all six for that purpose," shared one satisfied organizer. "Then it hit me: sewing fabric, projects, knitting and yarn supplies! Storage has never been more practical, IMO. And if they are not needed, they fold neatly away—unlike plastic containers."

$22 $42 at Amazon

  • Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan

    $499$650
    Save $151
  • CGK Unlimited Breathable & Cooling Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets

    $28$40
    Save $12 with coupon
  • Midea 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

    $263$339
    Save $76
  • Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows

    $22$36
    Save $14 with coupon
  • Lipety Foldable Oscillating Standing Fan

    $37$60
    Save $23
Best beauty and wellness deals

Electric toothbrush and attachments
Not getting that just-left-the-dentist clean? Try this life changer that's a wild 60% off. (Photo: Amazon)

Brushing is, of course, essential to your oral health. That means you'll need tools that provide a clean so good, your teeth will look (and feel) like you just had a professional cleaning. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab Bitvae's Ultrasonic Electric Brush, which delivers 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. It's sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it.

"Feels like I just left the dentist," said a shopper with pearly whites. "Bought this today and used it for the first time. I do like the different modes on it and how it pauses quickly every 30 seconds to tell you to scrub another area.... For the price, you cannot beat it" Oh, yeah: Have we mentioned it's 60% off?

$16 $40 at Amazon

  • Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

    $16$25
    Save $9
  • Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion

    $12$15
    Save $3
  • Kleem Organics Pure Vitamin C Serum

    $14$21
    Save $7 with coupon
  • Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Night Face Moisturizer

    $18$29
    Save $12
Best clothing and fashion deals

black crocs
Finally, shoes that are comfortable and stylish and water resistant. (Photo: Amazon)

If you love to pamper your feet with comfort, Crocs are the perfect addition to your shoe rotation. They're loved by chefs, medical professionals and kids, thanks to their light, airy, cushiony feel. Better yet, they're water resistant.

"The perfect combination of comfort and style," declared one shopper. "I recently purchased the Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs, and I must say, they have quickly become my go-to footwear for running errands and everyday activities. These clogs offer a perfect combination of comfort, functionality, and style."

Quick PS: Prices vary by size and color.

$30 $50 at Amazon

  • Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour Racer Tank

    $18$25
    Save $7
  • Merokeety Summer Striped Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress

    $26$40
    Save $14
  • Warner's Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing With Seamless Stretch Bra

    $20$42
    Save $22
  • Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress

    $13$20
    Save $7
