Amazon just dropped a ton of stellar deals, including a Lenovo for nearly 60% off

These headphones are about to become your BBFLs: Best Buds for Life. (Photo: Amazon)

We're here to stagger you with the news that these Ziuty earbuds have been marked down 75% to $15. Aside from their bonkers price, we love the real-time power readout on the front of the case, making it so much easier than pulling out your phone and swiping to find out how much charge is left. The top number shows how much juice is in the case, while the two smaller indicators show readings for each bud. Pretty smart!

But that's not their only innovative feature: These buds have everything you'd expect in a much pricier pair. On-ear controls let you answer calls, skip songs and activate Siri. They also have multiple sound modes to pick from. "These little wireless earbuds are great! The sound quality is fantastic if you want to listen to music or watch TV shows and movies when you don't want to disturb anyone. The sound is crystal clear, and you don't even have to turn the volume up very high," one happy customer said.

$15 with coupon $60 at Amazon

Raemao Massage Gun $43 $200 Save $157 with coupon See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $500 Save $400 See at Amazon

You can behold the northern lights in all their high-def splendor for a price that's gone way down south. (Photo: Amazon)

This superfast, ingeniously thin Lenovo IdeaPad is on sale right now for just $414 at Amazon and stands as one of the biggest Lenovo laptop deals we've ever seen. It brings the power of 8GB of high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications at once and quickly transfer data. Plus, it has Windows 11 Home OS built right in. One shopper called it an "unbelievable value for the price." You know what? That's right. So snap up one for you and your family while you can!

$414 $959 at Amazon

Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks $7 $17 Save $10 See at Amazon

Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit $40 $100 Save $60 See at Amazon

Henckel's Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set $125 $345 Save $220 See at Amazon

Sgin 15.6-Inch Windows 11 Laptop $360 $1,334 Save $974 See at Amazon

Now, here's a cancel culture we can get behind! (Photo: Amazon)

Listen to your faves in a whole new way! These second-generation AirPods Pros are slightly better at noise cancellation than the first iteration. Their case also has an increased battery life (up to 30 hours), with the buds themselves boasting up to six hours of listening time. But the best part just might be the U1 chip feature, which basically works like an Apple AirTag and helps her find her AirPods if they're lost. Reviewers also say this model provides better sound quality and noise cancellation when making phone calls. "The sound quality is excellent, with clear and balanced audio across all frequency ranges. The noise-cancellation feature is highly effective, blocking out background noise and allowing you to focus on your music or phone calls.... Overall, the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) earbuds are a great investment for anyone looking for high-quality, convenient and versatile earbuds," shared one satisfied audiophile.

$200 $250 at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds $21 $43 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Cxk Wireless Earbuds $21 $48 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $15 $60 Save $45 with coupon See at Amazon

Consider this pic a sgin that it's time for a new laptop. (Photo: Amazon)

This Sgin laptop has so, so much to offer — a full HD IPS screen with rich, vibrant color and long battery life (up to eight hours on a charge!), so you can work or play pretty much all day, wherever you are . . . and, best of all, low power consumption and noiseless heat dissipation, which means her computer will never sound like it's taking off into space and won't heat up like the surface of the sun if she runs multiple apps at once. The kicker? It's $974 off!

"Quiet, sleek, and efficient," shared one satisfied reviewer. "The integration of Android to Windows was seamless. All apps and programs transferred beautifully and without hassle or corruption. Easy to set up. Was able to get started straight away Great slim-line look and a nice keyboard feel. Snappy performance, good graphics and very good battery life. All in all, a very good value in a home laptop."

$360 $1,334 at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop $691 $900 Save $209 See at Amazon

HP Chromebook 11-Inch Laptop $149 $260 Save $111 See at Amazon

Asus Chromebook CX1 $142 $230 Save $88 See at Amazon

Lenovo 2022 Duet 3i Tablet $195 $360 Save $165 See at Amazon

Cut it out — "it" being spending too much on quality knives, that is. (Photo: Amazon)

This No.1 bestselling Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set has over 40,000 perfect ratings, so you know it's good. Similar knife sets can set you back anywhere from $50 to $1,000 (yup, it's true). But you can grab this smartly designed color-coded collection — which comes with a lifetime warranty — for just $25 while it's still on sale. You'll score over 60% off!

The set includes an 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch serrated bread knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 6.5-inch utility knife and 3.5-inch paring knife. "Where have these been all my life?" said one cutup. "I'll admit these were an almost-impulse purchase as I had been stalking them for a while on my shopping list, and when the price went down I thought, "Why not?" although I have a drawer full of knives. I'd donate every other knife I own ... in a heartbeat if my husband wouldn't complain. These are a delight."

$25 $65 at Amazon

Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $20 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

VieBeauti Teeth-Whitening Pen (3 Pieces) $16 $30 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Kitchen Mat Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Rug $20 $36 Save $16 See at Amazon

QRxLabs Glycolic Acid 20% Resurfacing Pads $25 $50 Save $25 See at Amazon

Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks $7 $17 Save $10 See at Amazon

Six of these baggy boxes/boxy bags at nearly half price? We can hardly contain ourselves! (Photo: Amazon)

Ideal for that twice-yearly change-of-season wardrobe switcheroo, these strong and stylish boxlike bags have been keeping things tidy for over 7,600 five-star fans. They're made of high-quality, odorless, breathable, non-woven fabric to protect your clothes from dust and moisture, along with two additional layers of thick fabric for reinforcement and a see-through window in the front to allow you to see what's inside at a glance.

"I've had these for months now. I wanted something to hold old blankets, quilts and out-of-season clothing in. They hold more than I expected. The zippers held up, and the stitching was good. It has a little clear window so you can see what's inside without needing to open it," noted one satisfied stowaway-er.

$22 $42 at Amazon

Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags $15 $33 Save $18 with coupon See at Amazon

Heyhouse Closet Organizers $14 $20 Save $6 See at Amazon

StorMiracle Drawer Organizer Divider $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Just a C-note for a 24" Insignia? Benjamin Franklin himself would applaud your wise frugality. (Photo: Amazon)

Ready to turn your bedroom, man cave or she shed into a cozy binge-watching haven? Don't sleep on the Insignia 24-inch HD Smart LED TV — Fire TV Edition. This super-popular model is now just $100, down from an already affordable $190. It’s just the right size for a smaller space, and so slim it’ll fit seamlessly into any setting, and at this price, you owe it to yourself to grab it.

As a Fire TV Edition, this model lets you stream movies and shows from Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Disney+, Paramount+, Peacock and more without buying a separate device. And Alexa is included in the remote, so if you’re not a fan of endlessly scrolling through a grid of movie titles (and who is, really?), you can just say, “Alexa, play Ted Lasso,” and she’ll make your wish come true.

$100 $190 at Amazon

Toshiba 43-Inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $200 $330 Save $130 See at Amazon

Vizio 40-Inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV $168 $230 Save $62 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV $800 $1,050 Save $250 See at Amazon

Just mount and make your way to your next adventure. (Photo: Amazon)

It's important to keep your eyes on the road (of course), but that can be hard to do if you're following your phone's GPS. Luckily, this car phone mount is the perfect solution! It will easily hold your cell in view for quick reference without your having to look down, and it can secure phones of all sizes, thanks to adjustable feet and strong, wide clips. Mounting is also a snap — it uses a powerful three-layer viscous gel and a one-step locking mechanism to provide strong suction on any smooth surface without leaving any residue.

$14 with coupon $50 at Amazon

Fix-a-Flat Aerosol Emergency Flat-Tire Repair and Inflator $9 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Fbb Phone Mount for Car $12 $40 Save $28 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $6 $13 Save $7 See at Amazon

Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash $4 $14 Save $9 See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

You need a new vacuum. This is a mind-melting $400 off. C'mon, people, this ain't rocket science. (Photo: Amazon)

Leave fussy cables in the dust (heh) with this cordless vac from the folks at Inse. It features an upgraded motor to provide strong suction on max mode, which means you can capture pet hair, dirt and other messes on hardwood floors, low-pile carpet, stairs, beds, curtains... Well, you get the idea; this thing can go practically anywhere. On top of that, it runs quiet and cool to give you a serene cleaning environment, and it runs 30 to 45 minutes on standard mode after a full charge. "I purchased this vacuum a few months ago because the deal was way too good to pass up for a cordless vacuum," reported one Amazon reviewer. "The device charges really quickly and works great for hardwood floors. It’s lightweight, and the various brush heads are super helpful and convenient for my small apartment."

$100 $500 at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $107 $160 Save $53 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $150 $220 Save $70 See at Amazon

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum $150 $250 Save $100 See at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $150 $190 Save $40 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $100 $150 Save $50 See at Amazon

Have a block party while you slice your way through epic savings. (Photo: Amazon)

Tried-and-true cutlery brand Henckels rarely gets seriously marked down, so you'll want to snap up this deal for yourself while you can. Shoppers say this 15-piece set of solid, sharp knives, complete with storage block, is high-quality, sturdy and a pleasure to use. "This set exceeded my expectations. The knives are rock-solid and the quality is amazing," wrote one expressive home cook.

$129 $345 at Amazon

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Lodge EC7D33 Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven $100 $168 Save $68 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1, 2-Quart Mini Air Fryer $56 $60 Save $4 See at Amazon

Make a splash this summer with the perfect backyard refresher! (Photo: Amazon)

Thirsty yard? There's a reason this sprinkler has over 23,200 five-star reviews — it's an absolute powerhouse. It has completely customizable coverage up to 4,400 square feet, it's also equipped with 20 clog-resistant rubber nozzles and even comes with a built-in cleanup tool. "I have been buying sprinklers for the past 13 years," shared one shopper. "This is the best I have ever purchased. Whoever invented this cares about grass!"

$20 $23 at Amazon

Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit $40 $100 Save $60 See at Amazon

Utopia Bedding White Throw Pillows Insert, Pack of 2 $15 $22 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Love Story 12' x 12' x 12' Triangle Sand Sun Shade $24 $46 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks $7 $17 Save $10 See at Amazon

EnerPlex Queen Air Mattress With Built-in Pump $83 $140 Save $57 See at Amazon

Noncomedogenic means this product's no joke ... so get yourself some. (That is what it means, right?) (Photo: Amazon)

Clinically proven to help repair skin damage and scars from pregnancy, surgery, injury, acne, C-sections, aging and more, Bio-Oil is noncomedogenic and a great facial-repair treatment. TikTokkers and beauty mavens alike swear by it, with some — like this intrepid reviewer — calling it "a miracle oil," adding, "I will use this oil every day until I die." Now that's commitment!

$10 $14 at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $38 $60 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick $19 $30 Save $11 See at Amazon

Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush $40 $50 Save $10 See at Amazon

Baebody Retinol Moisturizer Cream for Face, Neck and Décolletage $16 $20 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

Fun fact: Actual crocs are aquatic reptiles. These Crocs, on the other hand, will allow you to go full amphibian this summer. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're a creature of comfort, this is the shoe for you. Beloved by chefs, medical workers and kids alike, Crocs are lightweight, easy to clean, quick-drying and water-friendly, too. “They are so comfy, light and airy, with great cushioning for walking all day long,” declares one shopper. “I used to think they were just plastic gardening shoes, or just comfy clogs for nurses and doctors. But now I am seeing Crocs everywhere. ... They have become a highly sought-after fashion item!” Prices vary by size and color.

$33 $50 at Amazon

Sojos Small Square Polarized Sunglasses $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Ekouaer Womens Beach Bathing Suit Cover-Up $27 $46 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Adidas Women's Athletic Cushioned Quarter Socks (6 Pairs) $12 $22 Save $10 See at Amazon

Shaperx Bodysuit for Women $34 $48 Save $14 See at Amazon

Bronax Cloud Slippers $20 $36 Save $16 See at Amazon

