Amazon just dropped a ton of stellar deals, including a Lenovo for nearly 60% off
We already have our favorite Memorial Day sales booked marked, but how about some early deals to get you in the mood? Whether you’re looking for the perfect items for workouts, cookouts or everything in between, Amazon has you covered with amazing markdowns. And we’ve collected all the deepest discounts so you can click, buy and get to celebrating summer.
Raemao Massage Gun$43 $200Save $157 with coupon
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100 $500Save $400
Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set$25 $65Save $40
Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks$7 $17Save $10
Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit$40 $100Save $60
Henckel's Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set$125 $345Save $220
Sgin 15.6-Inch Windows 11 Laptop$360 $1,334Save $974
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$99 $129Save $30
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds$21 $43Save $22 with coupon
Cxk Wireless Earbuds$21 $48Save $27 with coupon
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$15 $60Save $45 with coupon
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop$691 $900Save $209
HP Chromebook 11-Inch Laptop$149 $260Save $111
Asus Chromebook CX1$142 $230Save $88
Lenovo 2022 Duet 3i Tablet$195 $360Save $165
Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit$9 $20Save $11 with coupon
VieBeauti Teeth-Whitening Pen (3 Pieces)$16 $30Save $14 with coupon
KitchenClouds Kitchen Mat Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Rug$20 $36Save $16
QRxLabs Glycolic Acid 20% Resurfacing Pads$25 $50Save $25
Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags$15 $33Save $18 with coupon
Heyhouse Closet Organizers$14 $20Save $6
StorMiracle Drawer Organizer Divider$10 $20Save $10
Toshiba 43-Inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$200 $330Save $130
Vizio 40-Inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV$168 $230Save $62
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV$800 $1,050Save $250
Fix-a-Flat Aerosol Emergency Flat-Tire Repair and Inflator$9 $13Save $5
Fbb Phone Mount for Car$12 $40Save $28
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$6 $13Save $7
Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash$4 $14Save $9
Hotor Car Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets$10 $15Save $5
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$107 $160Save $53 with coupon
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum$150 $220Save $70
Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum$150 $250Save $100
Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$150 $190Save $40
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner$100 $150Save $50
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer$14 $30Save $16
Lodge EC7D33 Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven$100 $168Save $68
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$16 $30Save $14
Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1, 2-Quart Mini Air Fryer$56 $60Save $4
Utopia Bedding White Throw Pillows Insert, Pack of 2$15 $22Save $7 with coupon
Love Story 12' x 12' x 12' Triangle Sand Sun Shade$24 $46Save $22 with coupon
EnerPlex Queen Air Mattress With Built-in Pump$83 $140Save $57
Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush$38 $60Save $22 with coupon
Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick$19 $30Save $11
Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush$40 $50Save $10
Baebody Retinol Moisturizer Cream for Face, Neck and Décolletage$16 $20Save $4 with coupon
Sojos Small Square Polarized Sunglasses$16 $30Save $14
Ekouaer Womens Beach Bathing Suit Cover-Up$27 $46Save $19 with coupon
Adidas Women's Athletic Cushioned Quarter Socks (6 Pairs)$12 $22Save $10
Shaperx Bodysuit for Women$34 $48Save $14
Bronax Cloud Slippers$20 $36Save $16
Keep on scrolling for all our faves below.
65% off or more
We're here to stagger you with the news that these Ziuty earbuds have been marked down 75% to $15. Aside from their bonkers price, we love the real-time power readout on the front of the case, making it so much easier than pulling out your phone and swiping to find out how much charge is left. The top number shows how much juice is in the case, while the two smaller indicators show readings for each bud. Pretty smart!
But that's not their only innovative feature: These buds have everything you'd expect in a much pricier pair. On-ear controls let you answer calls, skip songs and activate Siri. They also have multiple sound modes to pick from. "These little wireless earbuds are great! The sound quality is fantastic if you want to listen to music or watch TV shows and movies when you don't want to disturb anyone. The sound is crystal clear, and you don't even have to turn the volume up very high," one happy customer said.
Raemao Massage Gun$43 $200Save $157 with coupon
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100 $500Save $400
50% off or more
This superfast, ingeniously thin Lenovo IdeaPad is on sale right now for just $414 at Amazon and stands as one of the biggest Lenovo laptop deals we've ever seen. It brings the power of 8GB of high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications at once and quickly transfer data. Plus, it has Windows 11 Home OS built right in. One shopper called it an "unbelievable value for the price." You know what? That's right. So snap up one for you and your family while you can!
Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit$40 $100Save $60
Henckel's Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set$125 $345Save $220
Sgin 15.6-Inch Windows 11 Laptop$360 $1,334Save $974
Headphones and earbuds
Listen to your faves in a whole new way! These second-generation AirPods Pros are slightly better at noise cancellation than the first iteration. Their case also has an increased battery life (up to 30 hours), with the buds themselves boasting up to six hours of listening time. But the best part just might be the U1 chip feature, which basically works like an Apple AirTag and helps her find her AirPods if they're lost. Reviewers also say this model provides better sound quality and noise cancellation when making phone calls. "The sound quality is excellent, with clear and balanced audio across all frequency ranges. The noise-cancellation feature is highly effective, blocking out background noise and allowing you to focus on your music or phone calls.... Overall, the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) earbuds are a great investment for anyone looking for high-quality, convenient and versatile earbuds," shared one satisfied audiophile.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$99 $129Save $30
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds$21 $43Save $22 with coupon
Cxk Wireless Earbuds$21 $48Save $27 with coupon
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$15 $60Save $45 with coupon
Tablets and tech
This Sgin laptop has so, so much to offer — a full HD IPS screen with rich, vibrant color and long battery life (up to eight hours on a charge!), so you can work or play pretty much all day, wherever you are . . . and, best of all, low power consumption and noiseless heat dissipation, which means her computer will never sound like it's taking off into space and won't heat up like the surface of the sun if she runs multiple apps at once. The kicker? It's $974 off!
"Quiet, sleek, and efficient," shared one satisfied reviewer. "The integration of Android to Windows was seamless. All apps and programs transferred beautifully and without hassle or corruption. Easy to set up. Was able to get started straight away Great slim-line look and a nice keyboard feel. Snappy performance, good graphics and very good battery life. All in all, a very good value in a home laptop."
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop$691 $900Save $209
HP Chromebook 11-Inch Laptop$149 $260Save $111
Asus Chromebook CX1$142 $230Save $88
Lenovo 2022 Duet 3i Tablet$195 $360Save $165
$25-and-under deals
This No.1 bestselling Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set has over 40,000 perfect ratings, so you know it's good. Similar knife sets can set you back anywhere from $50 to $1,000 (yup, it's true). But you can grab this smartly designed color-coded collection — which comes with a lifetime warranty — for just $25 while it's still on sale. You'll score over 60% off!
The set includes an 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch serrated bread knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 6.5-inch utility knife and 3.5-inch paring knife. "Where have these been all my life?" said one cutup. "I'll admit these were an almost-impulse purchase as I had been stalking them for a while on my shopping list, and when the price went down I thought, "Why not?" although I have a drawer full of knives. I'd donate every other knife I own ... in a heartbeat if my husband wouldn't complain. These are a delight."
Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit$9 $20Save $11 with coupon
VieBeauti Teeth-Whitening Pen (3 Pieces)$16 $30Save $14 with coupon
KitchenClouds Kitchen Mat Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Rug$20 $36Save $16
QRxLabs Glycolic Acid 20% Resurfacing Pads$25 $50Save $25
Storage and organization
Ideal for that twice-yearly change-of-season wardrobe switcheroo, these strong and stylish boxlike bags have been keeping things tidy for over 7,600 five-star fans. They're made of high-quality, odorless, breathable, non-woven fabric to protect your clothes from dust and moisture, along with two additional layers of thick fabric for reinforcement and a see-through window in the front to allow you to see what's inside at a glance.
"I've had these for months now. I wanted something to hold old blankets, quilts and out-of-season clothing in. They hold more than I expected. The zippers held up, and the stitching was good. It has a little clear window so you can see what's inside without needing to open it," noted one satisfied stowaway-er.
Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags$15 $33Save $18 with coupon
Heyhouse Closet Organizers$14 $20Save $6
StorMiracle Drawer Organizer Divider$10 $20Save $10
TVs
Ready to turn your bedroom, man cave or she shed into a cozy binge-watching haven? Don't sleep on the Insignia 24-inch HD Smart LED TV — Fire TV Edition. This super-popular model is now just $100, down from an already affordable $190. It’s just the right size for a smaller space, and so slim it’ll fit seamlessly into any setting, and at this price, you owe it to yourself to grab it.
As a Fire TV Edition, this model lets you stream movies and shows from Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Disney+, Paramount+, Peacock and more without buying a separate device. And Alexa is included in the remote, so if you’re not a fan of endlessly scrolling through a grid of movie titles (and who is, really?), you can just say, “Alexa, play Ted Lasso,” and she’ll make your wish come true.
Toshiba 43-Inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$200 $330Save $130
Vizio 40-Inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV$168 $230Save $62
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV$800 $1,050Save $250
Auto
It's important to keep your eyes on the road (of course), but that can be hard to do if you're following your phone's GPS. Luckily, this car phone mount is the perfect solution! It will easily hold your cell in view for quick reference without your having to look down, and it can secure phones of all sizes, thanks to adjustable feet and strong, wide clips. Mounting is also a snap — it uses a powerful three-layer viscous gel and a one-step locking mechanism to provide strong suction on any smooth surface without leaving any residue.
Fix-a-Flat Aerosol Emergency Flat-Tire Repair and Inflator$9 $13Save $5
Fbb Phone Mount for Car$12 $40Save $28
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$6 $13Save $7
Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash$4 $14Save $9
Hotor Car Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets$10 $15Save $5
Vacuums
Leave fussy cables in the dust (heh) with this cordless vac from the folks at Inse. It features an upgraded motor to provide strong suction on max mode, which means you can capture pet hair, dirt and other messes on hardwood floors, low-pile carpet, stairs, beds, curtains... Well, you get the idea; this thing can go practically anywhere. On top of that, it runs quiet and cool to give you a serene cleaning environment, and it runs 30 to 45 minutes on standard mode after a full charge. "I purchased this vacuum a few months ago because the deal was way too good to pass up for a cordless vacuum," reported one Amazon reviewer. "The device charges really quickly and works great for hardwood floors. It’s lightweight, and the various brush heads are super helpful and convenient for my small apartment."
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$107 $160Save $53 with coupon
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum$150 $220Save $70
Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum$150 $250Save $100
Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$150 $190Save $40
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner$100 $150Save $50
Kitchen
Tried-and-true cutlery brand Henckels rarely gets seriously marked down, so you'll want to snap up this deal for yourself while you can. Shoppers say this 15-piece set of solid, sharp knives, complete with storage block, is high-quality, sturdy and a pleasure to use. "This set exceeded my expectations. The knives are rock-solid and the quality is amazing," wrote one expressive home cook.
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer$14 $30Save $16
Lodge EC7D33 Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven$100 $168Save $68
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$16 $30Save $14
Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1, 2-Quart Mini Air Fryer$56 $60Save $4
Home
Thirsty yard? There's a reason this sprinkler has over 23,200 five-star reviews — it's an absolute powerhouse. It has completely customizable coverage up to 4,400 square feet, it's also equipped with 20 clog-resistant rubber nozzles and even comes with a built-in cleanup tool. "I have been buying sprinklers for the past 13 years," shared one shopper. "This is the best I have ever purchased. Whoever invented this cares about grass!"
Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit$40 $100Save $60
Utopia Bedding White Throw Pillows Insert, Pack of 2$15 $22Save $7 with coupon
Love Story 12' x 12' x 12' Triangle Sand Sun Shade$24 $46Save $22 with coupon
EnerPlex Queen Air Mattress With Built-in Pump$83 $140Save $57
Beauty and wellness
Clinically proven to help repair skin damage and scars from pregnancy, surgery, injury, acne, C-sections, aging and more, Bio-Oil is noncomedogenic and a great facial-repair treatment. TikTokkers and beauty mavens alike swear by it, with some — like this intrepid reviewer — calling it "a miracle oil," adding, "I will use this oil every day until I die." Now that's commitment!
Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush$38 $60Save $22 with coupon
Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick$19 $30Save $11
Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush$40 $50Save $10
Baebody Retinol Moisturizer Cream for Face, Neck and Décolletage$16 $20Save $4 with coupon
Style
If you're a creature of comfort, this is the shoe for you. Beloved by chefs, medical workers and kids alike, Crocs are lightweight, easy to clean, quick-drying and water-friendly, too. “They are so comfy, light and airy, with great cushioning for walking all day long,” declares one shopper. “I used to think they were just plastic gardening shoes, or just comfy clogs for nurses and doctors. But now I am seeing Crocs everywhere. ... They have become a highly sought-after fashion item!” Prices vary by size and color.
Sojos Small Square Polarized Sunglasses$16 $30Save $14
Ekouaer Womens Beach Bathing Suit Cover-Up$27 $46Save $19 with coupon
Adidas Women's Athletic Cushioned Quarter Socks (6 Pairs)$12 $22Save $10
Shaperx Bodysuit for Women$34 $48Save $14
Bronax Cloud Slippers$20 $36Save $16
If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And, by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.