The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday — save up to $200

The week before the new year can be a blur, but that doesn't stop the sales. Amazon's New Year extravaganza is looking pretty good — whether you're looking to use up that gift card you got in your stocking or want to treat yourself to something to start 2023 off right, you can save a bundle! Our team has scoured Amazon to put together a handy rundown of the top sales for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score popular JBL headphones for half off. Or how about a fan-favorite colorful Cuisinart knives for 55% off? There's a lot to explore. Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

JBL JBL Tune Wireless On-Ear Headphones $25 $50 Save $25 A two-hour charge of these cans can get you up to 40 hours of playback time. $25 at Amazon

You can stream wirelessly from your device (and even switch between devices) using Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming.

“These are very good headphones, and I don't just mean based on the price,” said one of 16,000 verified shoppers who gave them five stars. “These are all-around great headphones! I had Beats for four years that just fell apart. Searched on a budget and decided on these, and I don't feel like I am sacrificing at all...Sound is crisp, bass is bumping, volume is perfect — no complaints!”

INSIGNIA Insignia 24-inch Class Fire TV $110 $190 Save $80 This TV has 1080p Smart HD, which means an amazing, vivid picture. Plus, you get access to most streaming services. $110 at Amazon

Just $110 for a crisp picture, vivid colors and top-notch audio with the latest Insignia 24-inch. And because it's a Fire TV, you can stream 4K movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video and more without a separate streaming device.

"Replaced a TV from 10 years ago with this one, and I cannot stress how much of an upgrade this is!" raved a five-star fan. "Picture quality is amazing, sound is perfect for my bedroom, setup was a breeze and it is compatiable with my old mount, which made it that much easier to justify the purchase!"

Amazon Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set $29 $65 Save $36 At a sweet 55% off, this set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. $29 at Amazon

Made with high-quality stainless steel blades and a nonstick coating for easy slicing, this Cuisinart collection is a steal right now. You will literally be ready to slice anything.

"Where have these been all my life?" said a pleased reviewer. "I'll admit these were an almost-impulse purchase, as I had been stalking them for a while on my shopping list, and when the price went down I thought, "Why not?" although I have a drawer full of knives. I'd donate every other knife I own...in a heartbeat if my husband wouldn't complain. These are a delight."

Amazon Darkiron Massage Gun $56 $265 Save $209 This Amazon No. 1 best-seller comes with 15 massage heads that can help with sore muscles all over your body. Plus, with ten different speeds, you can customize your massage. $56 at Amazon

With nearly 8,000 five-star fans, the Darkiron Massage Gun is popular for good reason. First, it lasts eight to 15 hours on a full charge (but it will automatically shut off after 10 minutes to protect your health and the integrity of the device. It lets you customize your experience with seven speed levels, and it comes with 12 different massage heads so you can customize your experience.

"This gun is small BUT MIGHTY!" shared a happy shopper. "Works great on my neck and back areas after a workout or a day being on my feet!"

Keurig Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker $70 $100 Save $30 Available in six fun colors to coordinate with any kitchen, Keurig’s slimmest coffeemaker is an Amazon bestseller for a reason! It's perfect for people with tight kitchens or those who don't want to take up a big footprint on their counter. $70 at Amazon

There's no need to brew coffee for an army when you're the only one who will be drinking it. Enter the Keurig Mini. This handy device allows you to brew between six- and 12-ounce cups of coffee with Keurig K-Cup pods. You'll have fresh coffee in minutes!

"I purchased this single coffeemaker to bring it to my classroom," shared one of 60,000 five-star fans. "Yes, teachers survive on caffeine!!!! This little single-up Keurig has been not only my lifesaver but my colleagues' as well. We get to sip a nice hot (very hot) cup of coffee and chitchat for few minutes before going back to plan and teaching little minds :)"

