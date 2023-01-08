The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Sunday — save up to $200

There's a little of everything on sale today! (Photo: Amazon)

Need some retail therapy to round out the weekend? Our team has scoured the mega-retailer's site to put together a handy rundown of the top sales for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score a popular rowing machine at a $200 discount. How about bestselling earbuds for over 50% off? Maybe a fan-favorite massage gun for nearly $200 off? There's a lot to explore. Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

Fitness Reality Fitness Reality Magnetic Rowing Machine $199 $399 Save $200 The rowing machine has 14 levels of resistance that are ready to challenge any type of user. It's also easy to use with adjustable foot straps, anti-slip foot pedals and a foam grip bar. $199 at Amazon

It's that time of year that everyone hits the gym a little harder than normal. If you don't want to brave the crowds, this rowing machine gets two thumbs up from 5,000 five-star fans.

"With winter coming I was looking for something indoors to burn calories," shared a five-star fan. "I was reluctant to buy a budget rower, but this $200 unit is well made. It assembled in under an hour, and I immediately tried a quick workout. I hit muscles I normally don't exercise. Felt that good burn. The display and free app do work as expected."

Karecel Karecel Hand Warmers $23 $46 Save $23 These USB rechargeable hand warmers not only keep your paws toasty when it's cold outside, but they also perform as a power bank. $23 at Amazon

These hand warmers are "Michigander-approved" by one of over 2,000 five-star fans who knows a little something about staying warm:

"Since we live in a place where the air hurts every square inch of our bodies, having these hand warmers on an excessively windy 23-degree day was the only comfort I could have on a Monday as I stood on the playground before school started."

These Tozo T6 Wireless Earbuds have more than 160,000 perfect reviews at Amazon. They feature impressive audio quality, thanks to 6mm speaker drivers that produce powerful, crystal clear sound and heart-thumping bass. They're also waterproof, just in case you get caught in a rainstorm.

"These headphones are literally fantastic. I am a professional musician, and these have an incredibly clear sound quality and really high-end parts," said this audiophile. "The connection is fast and easy, they charge while in the case, which is a great feature...Really high-end headphones for an amazingly good price."

DACORM Dacorm Massage Gun $60 $250 Save $190 with coupon The Dacorm Percussion Massage Gun has an ergonomic, anti-slip silicone grip and a brushless torque motor that makes less than 40 decibels of noise. Call it the strong, silent type. $60 at Amazon

With nearly 11,000 five-star fans, the Dacorm Percussion Massage Gun is popular for good reason. First, it lasts 8 to 15 hours on a full charge (but it will automatically shut off after 10 minutes to protect your health and the integrity of the device. It lets you customize your experience with seven speed levels, and it comes with 12 different massage heads so you can customize your experience.

"Hello relief and good bye pain!!!" wrote a rave reviewer. "Let me start with the best anniversary present my husband has every gotten me! Yes it beats out any jewelry given! I am a nurse of 22 years and as you can imagine in those years caring for others has left my body in quite a bit of pain!...I just found this amazing game changer and can’t keep this a secret."

CHACEEF Chaceef Travel Electric Kettle $28 $60 Save $32 If you have a tea or coffee lover in your life who loves to travel, this kettle allows them to boil water anywhere they go. It's lightweight, compact and heats up water fast. $28 at Amazon

Hot beverages abound in January! You can never get enough tea or cocoa when then temps dip below 45F, and this lightweight, compact kettle provides a never-ending source for your hot water needs when you're on-the-go.

"I bought this to use at my desk at work and it couldn’t be more perfect," reported a five-star fan. "It’s actually nicer than in the picture. It’s looks great and it heats up water FAST, and the water stays hot. I use it to heat 16oz or less and needed an ultra quiet appliance that wouldn’t be noisy like a kettle. Highly recommended."

