The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Wednesday — save up to $130

From smart TVs to cushiony sandals, there's a little of everything on sale! (Photo: Amazon)

Need a little something to push you through that midweek slump? Our team has scoured Amazon to put together a handy rundown of today's top sales for you. You can score the massively popular Teva Olowahu sandal for under $20 Or how about the fan-favorite Amazon Fire TV for $130 off? Maybe the Yeti Rambler on rare sale? There's a lot to explore. Let's have a closer look at these bounteous Amazon bargains, shall we?

Teva Teva Women's Olowahu Sandal $20 $25 Save $5 These massively popular sandals have several straps for a secure fit — and won't dig into your feet. $20 at Amazon

Teva's Olowahu sandal is a fan-favorite for a reason. These cushiony sandals have several criss-cross straps to hold them in place, along with a rubber sole to help you get a good grip. The straps also feature quick-dry webbing, so you won't walk around soaked if you happen to step in water.

"These are the best sandals I ever had," said a five-star fan. "Love the style, comfort, support. They are so very durable and I have bought multiple colors. Price is great too."

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series $240 $370 Save $130 Enjoy crisp 1080p resolution with this HD smart TV. You can also stream live TV on it — without cable. $240 at Amazon

You don't have to spend a fortune to upgrade your TV. This hugely popular Fire TV has plenty of bells and whistles to enhance your viewing experience. Enjoy 1080p HD resolution for crisp visuals, along with access to live TV, video games and music. You can stream more than a million movies and TV episodes through your favorite apps, including Netflix and Prime Video. As you might expect, this TV also features voice-enabled commands via Alexa.

"This TV is awesome," said a happy customer. "I was watching one of my shows and they were talking in a car, the picture quality was so good I literally felt like I was in the car with them. It really brings streaming alive in a whole new way for me."

Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 EVO $244 $350 Save $106 This robot vacuum connects to your Wi-Fi, so you can control all the action from your phone or Alexa. $244 at Amazon

This handy Roomba vacuum intelligently maps your space and cleans in straight lines across each room, so you can be sure it's picking up everything in its path. It's also designed especially for homes with pets, thanks to dual brushes that pick up trapped pet hair.

Shares one shopper: "This little thing can SUCK! She is scheduled to run at night while we’re away, and has far exceeded our expectations, picking up an incredible amount of glitter, makeup, dust, crumbs, even broken glass. She creates perfectly satisfying lines. Emptying the bin or getting her unstuck is no problem as it communicates right to my phone when she needs something."

Amazon Apple AirPods $99 $159 Save $60 These hugely popular wireless earbuds have a special charging case to give you more than 24 hours of battery life. $99 at Amazon

No other earbuds have a massive fanbase quite like the AirPods. They quickly sync up to your phone, tablet or Apple TV to give you immersive sound. Enjoy more than 24 hours of listening time with the help of the charging case. You can even take calls with them!

More than 493,000 people gave these earbuds a perfect review at Amazon. Shared one five-star fan: "I've had my AirPods for over a year now, and I have to say, I'm still impressed with their quality and performance. I've used them for everything from phone calls and video chats to working out and listening to music, and they've never let me down."

Amazon Yeti Rambler 18 oz Bottle $24 $30 Save $6 This 18-ounce water bottle is made of sturdy stainless steel and will last for years. $24 at Amazon

Few water bottles have a devoted fanbase like the Yeti Rambler. This 18-ounce bottle is vacuum insulated to keep drinks cold (or hot) for hours. The cap is leakproof, so you don't have to worry about spills in your bag. The stainless steel exterior is also puncture- and rust-resistant, making this a bottle you can take just about anywhere.

"Yes, it's worth it," said a five-star reviewer. "Keeps drinks hot and cold longer than other vacuum bottles. I have put iced coffee in this container and left it in my car on a hot sunny day and it still had some ice at 3 pm. The top is easily disassembled and is dishwater safe."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

