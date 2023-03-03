The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday — save up to 60%

Save big on these must-haves. (Photo: Amazon)

Want to sail into the weekend on a sea of savings? Our team has scoured Amazon to put together a handy rundown of today's top sales for you. So what are they? Well, you can score the massive popular Apple AirPods for under $100. Or how about the bestselling iRobot Roomba 694 for $96 off? Maybe this Rockland suitcase for 55% off? There's a lot to explore. Let's have a closer look at these bounteous Amazon bargains, shall we?

Amazon Apple AirPods $99 $159 Save $60 Enjoy more than 24 hours of battery life with these massively popular earbuds. They set up effortlessly — just connect with your phone and enjoy. $99 at Amazon

There's a reason why Apple AirPods are top in their class — they're really good. Choose from different earbud tips to get a perfect fit, and enjoy more than 24 hours of listening time with the help of a handy charging case. The earbuds set up quickly and allow you to easily stream your go-to audio or take calls. You can even access Siri on them!

"Good quality audio, punchy bass," raved one of nearly 488,000 fans. "And amazing microphone — very clear with calls."

Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 $179 $275 Save $96 This bestselling robot vacuum can be controlled by an app on your phone. So, kick back and let this little device do the work for you. $179 at Amazon

The iRobot Roomba 694 is a fan-favorite at Amazon, where it's earned more than 11,000 perfect reviews. It's extra slim at 3.54 inches, and is quieter than your normal vacuum. It gets all those hard-to-reach spots under couches and dressers without you moving around all your furniture. It also has laser sensors to avoid getting stuck on carpets, bumping into walls, or falling down stairs.

"This little guy is a worker!" said a happy customer. "It goes right over the transition from our tile kitchen into our shag carpet living room no problem. It bumps into objects and turns. But it seems way smarter than it should be, it goes along edges, pivots around under the table and chairs. It gets into places we can’t usually sweep, like under our aquarium stand. We got a small cat so don’t have a big pet hair problem but my wife cuts hair for a living and this thing cleans her tracks and doesn’t seem to mind the cat toys much either."

Aopvui Aopvui IPL Hair Remover $64 $160 Save $96 with 5% coupon This hair-removal device uses professional-grade IPL technology to break the cycle of hair regrowth to create permanent depilation. Don't forget to click the on-page coupon. $64 at Amazon

Get ready for smoother skin at a sweet discount with this intense pulse light (IPL) laser hair-removal device. This technology takes out unwanted hair permanently. You can use it on spots like your bikini line, upper lip, chin, face and armpits. More than 37,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating.

"This product is AMAZING," reported one of them. "I have used the device for about four weeks now on my legs and armpits. My legs have barely any hair growing back now, and the hair that is growing is much thinner now and barely visible!"

Thanks to magical Bluetooth, this little guy pumps out music up to 100 feet away from your device. With 10-plus watts of power, this thing is LOUD — so feel free to use it outside when the weather warms up. It's only 10 ounces, so it won't weigh down your tote. And it's splash-proof, too.

"I bought this speaker almost seven years ago," raved a five-star reviewer. "I only thought to leave a review when my husband reminded me that this speaker is indestructible. I've dropped it in lakes, in the bath and on concrete. The Bluetooth connectivity is fast and simple. Battery lasts a surprisingly long time, and the sound quality still holds up. It's great — buy it."

Rockland Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Carry-On $66 $120 Save $54 This sturdy suitcase is made with durable AMS material, a telescoping handle and spinner wheels to make getting to your destination easy. And if you hate checking your bag, this one measures 22 x 13. 5 x 9 inches to fit in overhead compartments $66 at Amazon

Spring break is coming up fast. If you're ready for a luggage upgrade, you can't beat this deal on a carry-on bag with spinner wheels from Rockland. It's already garnered over 5,000 rave reviewers.

"Love everything about this suitcase," shared a roaming reviewer. "Perfect size, fits most airline standards. Super lightweight. I stuffed this thing for a five-day trip and it rolled perfectly and was easy to get into the overhead bins."

