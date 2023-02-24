The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday — save up to 55%

Save big on these must-haves. (Photo: Amazon)

Want to sail into the weekend on a sea of savings? Our team has scoured Amazon to put together a handy rundown of today's top sales for you. So what are they? Well, you can score this massively popular JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $40 off. Or how about bestselling Crocs at a rare $19 discount? Maybe this Rockland suitcase for 55% off? There's a lot to explore. Let's have a closer look at these bounteous Amazon bargains, shall we?

The JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones have an impressive battery life — 32 hours! — and are at a fraction of the price of some of their more well-known competitors. Once your earbuds run out of juice, just top them off with a 15-minute charge to keep going. The earbuds can also work independently to allow you to continue to listen to your favorite songs while you take calls.

Fans also swear by their sound. "The sound quality is the best I have ever heard," said a five-star reviewer. "I used to be an audiophile into high end amps, CD players and speakers but sold all that and keep my music quiet and to myself. These JBL ear buds are the best sounding I have owned."

Amazon Crocs Classic Clogs $31 $50 Save $19 You can wear these classic shoes just about anywhere — to the beach, gym, grocery store and more. $31 at Amazon

These bestselling Crocs are a consistent fan-favorite and they rarely go on sale — which is why the current discount is so exciting. The lightweight, molded shoes are waterproof, can be worn pretty much everywhere and easily clean off with a rinse from the hose or wipe-down with a cloth. Choose from a range of colors.

"My wife says it feels like she's walking on a cloud, and I've caught her sleeping with them on more than once," shared a happy customer. "But the real test came when we took a family trip to the zoo. My wife was able to navigate the rocky terrain and navigate through the crowds with ease. It was like watching a gazelle gracefully jumping through the savannah (except replace the gazelle with my wife and the savannah with a zoo). Plus, the clog design makes them easy to clean and sanitize, so we don't have to worry about the zoo germs sticking around."

Rockland Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Carry-On $55 $120 Save $65 This sturdy suitcase is made with durable AMS material, a telescoping handle and spinner wheels to make getting to your destination easy. And if you're not checking yor bag, this one measures 22 x 13. 5 x 9 inches to fit in overhead compartments $55 at Amazon

Spring break is coming up fast — if you're ready for a luggage upgrade, you can't beat this deal on a carry-on bag with spinner wheels from Rockland. It's already garnered over 5,000 rave reviewers.

"Love everything about this suitcase," shared a five-star fan. "Perfect size, fits most airline standards. Super light weight. I stuffed this thing for a 5 day trip and it rolled perfectly and was easy to get into the overhead bins."

Amazon Instant Pot Duo Plus $110 $150 Save $40 This six-quart device does everything short of meal prep for you. Just toss your ingredients inside, wait for them to cook and enjoy the delicious results. $110 at Amazon

Cooking dinner can be a serious hassle, but it doesn't need to be. The Instant Pot Duo Plus does the work of nine (not a typo) different appliances. It's never been easier to cook at home! Enjoy functions like Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker and Warmer & Sterilizer to help you churn out whatever you're in the mood for. The stainless steel surface looks sleek and is easy to wipe clean.

"This does EVERYTHING!!" raved a five-star fan. "Air fryer is awesome for keeping our fats at a minimum (french fries are FANTASTIC!), the additional two quart capacity is a huge plus, and I will NEVER cook steak without using the Sous Vide function again! Perfect every single time. Haven't used my stovetop or oven in weeks!!! Added plus — super easy cleanup!!"

RENPHO Renpho Bathroom Smart Scale $20 $35 Save $15 This ultra-thin scale — a No. 1 bestseller — can sync to iPhones, Android smartphones, Fitbit, Apple Health, Samsung Health and Google Fit via Bluetooth, so you can really keep track of your progress towards fitness goals. $20 at Amazon

Not only is the Renpho Smart Digital Bathroom Scale's sleek profile an instant bathroom upgrade, it also calculates your BMI and body fat percent and tracks progress through its app. If you need convincing that it will help you with your fitness goals, more than 228,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating.

"I’m shocked how well it works, and the price was even better," shared a raving reviewer. "After a week of using Noom I finally gave in to their science and agreed I would weigh myself every day. I bought this scale. It has been an incredible aid on my weight-loss journey this year. I’ve used it almost daily since mid-April. I’m very impressed with the sheer amount of data it can spit out."

