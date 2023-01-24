The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday — save more than 70%

So much savings, so little time... . (Photo: Amazon)

Ready to start your week with a slew of savings? Our team has scoured the mega-retailer's site to put together a handy rundown of today's top sales for you. So what are they? Well, you can score Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Dutch oven for over 35% off. Or how about a fan-favorite winter coat at a $40 discount? Maybe a massively popular pillow for over 70% off? There's a lot to explore. Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

Need a good pair of everyday boots to see you through winter? Soda Pilot's lug sole bootie has stretchy panels for a comfortable fit and a thick lug soles to help you keep your footing in icy conditions. Choose from a range of neutral shades, including beige and dark tan.

"Best boots ever!" said a happy customer. "I bought them in brown, too! They are comfortable, WARM!, I wear them all the time."

Amazon Chefman Small Air Fryer $64 $80 Save $16 With a 3.6-quart capacity, this air fryer is perfect for couples or smaller servings of your favorites. $64 at Amazon

Not everyone needs a massive air fryer at home. This Chefman option handles up to 3.6 quarts of food at once, which is plenty for a basket of fries or chicken tenders. Enjoy a temperature range from 200 to 400 degrees, along with a dishwasher-safe basket for easy cleanup.

"It is the perfect size for family of two to four, fits under our cabinets while all surfaces remain cool, and can air fry appetizers for a small crowd," said a five-star fan. "The wire mesh racks and rotisserie basket minimize the need for turning foods as required with basket style air fryers. Clean-up is easy, wipe down the inside with a soapy cloth, then wipe with a damp cloth and dry."

SYRINX Syrinx Cooling Weighted Blanket $30 $60 Save $30 Hear us now, believe us later: 15 pounds of swaddling pressure is just what you needed to send you off to dreamland. $30 at Amazon

If you have trouble sleeping, people swear by the powers of a weighted blanket to ease them into a restful slumber. This one uses glass beads with quilting to prevent it from getting lopsided. More than 7,000 Amazon shoppers rave about it.

"I've really noticed a difference in my sleep quality with this," shared a five-star fan. "I drop off right away even when I'm thinking about something. And the material has held up very well, even though I treat it a little roughly. I haven't put it through the wash, though — I just use it over a sheet or other blanket."

COZSINOOR Cozsinoor Cozsinoor Bed Pillows $28 $100 Save $72 with 5% coupon These pillows are made with super plush hollow fiber, making them soft yet firm for the right support you need for sleeping. Cozsinoor = a cozy snore! $28 at Amazon

Time for a pillow refresh? You can't beat the deal on this super-comfy, super-popular pillow. It's made with special hollow fiber for the ultimate support while being comfortably soft. More than 1,200 sleepyheads have roused themselves long enough to pen perfect five-star ratings.

"Bought it for my girlfriend, as she hates flat pillows," shared a rave reviewer. "Had this for about three weeks and feels like a new pillow every night. Pilllow always goes back to its original shape. Soft enough to sink in and firm enough to keep your head afloat."

Amazon Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 1.5-Quart, Red $55 $87 Save $32 Bake, boil, broil, roast, simmer and stew — from beginner cooks to expert chefs, this No. 1 bestselling Dutch oven is a kitchen essential for cooks of all levels. $55 at Amazon

If your kitchen isn't equipped with a Dutch oven, consider it your duty to get this one. At $55 (was $87) the 1.5-quart Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven is a steal. This little workhorse does it all — from marinating and refrigerating to cooking and serving. It's no wonder the No. 1 bestseller has over 35,000 five-star fans.

"I had been wanting an enameled cast iron Dutch oven for a while now, but the Le Creuset brands are in the $400–$500 range," shared a rave reviewer. "I have many other Lodge cast iron skillets and pots, and wanted to give this a try, and I'm so glad I did. I love this Dutch oven. It's heat distro is wonderful, and it's a cinch to clean up. This was what was missing from kitchen, and I'm thrilled with my purchase."

