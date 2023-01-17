The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday — save up to 55%

There's a little of everything on sale today! (Photo: Amazon)

Ready to save big? Our team has scoured the mega-retailer's site to put together a handy rundown of the top sales for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score a pair of Adidas' Cloud Foam sneakers for 40% off. Or how about fan-favorite colorful Cuisinart knives for $29 (55% off)? Maybe the massively popular InfinitiPro By Conair hair dryer for $30 (40% off)? There's a lot to explore. Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

Amazon Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe $42 $70 Save $28 These sneakers are stretchy and known for their comfy feel. The mesh fabric prevents feet from overheating. $42 at Amazon

Adidas' Cloud Foam sneakers are bestsellers, with fans raving about everything from their lace-less design to their comfortable feel. The running shoes are beyond easy to put on: Just slip your feet in and go. Choose from a range of on-sale colors.

Plenty of satisfied shoppers swear these shoes stand up to repeat wear, with several noting they survived trips to Disney World. "I wore these for a four-day trip to Disney World, walking over five miles a day and standing in lines for hours, and my feet never hurt,” said one five-star fan.

Amazon Fitbit Fitbit Charge 5 $122 $150 Save $28 This Fitbit serves up impressive features like heart rate readings and skin temperature measurements. $122 at Amazon

Looking for a new tool to help you on your fitness journey? The Fitbit Charge 5 is here to help. This Fitbit is packed with features and has a roomy screen that's easy to read. An impressive seven-day battery life allows you to charge it as little as once a week.

One happy customer shared the follow rave review: "Great features, bright screen and good outdoor visibility. Light in weight, looks great on both sport and professional outfits..."

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet $85 $150 Save $65 The best screen on any Amazon tablet, period, with a massive 10-inch display and 12 hours of battery life. $85 at Amazon

Enjoy up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web over WiFi, watching videos, and listening to music from anywhere with the Fire HD 10. You also get power backup via the USB-C (2.0) port and super-enhanced durability — the Fire HD 10 is 1.7 times more durable than the latest iPad 10.2, thanks to a screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass. Full HD means you have more than 2 million pixels to amp up your enjoyment of shows, movies and more in total high-def.

"I have an older Fire tablet from Amazon but this one wowed me," reported one of 74,000 rave reviewers. "It's about the size of an iPad and the picture is better quality than what I've seen on an iPad. It's easy to use and has so many apps that when I travelled I took it with me instead of my laptop. And the pictures I took with it were a hit with my granddaughter at her wedding. Also, I can read my books more comfortably with the larger print when needed, and the price can't be beat."

Amazon Conair InfinitiPro Hair Dryer $30 $50 Save $20 Enjoy 40% off this popular hairdryer, which has a powerful 1,875-watt motor. It uses ceramic technology to smooth your locks and reduce frizz while drying. $30 at Amazon

Right now, you can score the top-rated InfinitiPro By Conair for $30, down from $50. This dryer uses titanium ceramic technology with infrared heat to dry your hair faster and with less damage. Choose from three heat and two speed settings, along with a cold shot button. It all comes with concentrator and diffusor attachments.

"This is by far the best hair dryer I've bought, and it's incredible for the price," a five-star fan said. "I have extremely curly hair and using it on a low setting with the diffuser is great for styling. 10/10."

Amazon Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set $29 $65 Save $36 At a sweet 55% off, this set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. $29 at Amazon

Made with high-quality stainless steel blades and a nonstick coating for easy slicing, this Cuisinart collection is a steal right now. You will literally be ready to slice anything.

"Where have these been all my life?" said a pleased reviewer. "I'll admit these were an almost-impulse purchase, as I had been stalking them for a while on my shopping list, and when the price went down I thought, 'Why not?' although I have a drawer full of knives. I'd donate every other knife I own...in a heartbeat if my husband wouldn't complain. These are a delight."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

