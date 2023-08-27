Ridiculous price slash: Score this top-selling Cuisinart knife set for 60% off
Owning a good set of knives seems like a luxury — but it shouldn’t. Solid, sharp knives make cooking easier, safer and more pleasurable. And we use them every day. Let's cut right to the chase: It’s time to swap your dull set for a new one. This one. We love Cuisinart's 15-Piece Culinary Block Set for many reasons: The handles are perfectly curved for a confident grip. The stainless steel rivets securing the blades to the handles are solid — and let’s not forget looks: With creamy white handles, these knives are chic and sophisticated and look amazing on a countertop. Right now this set is nearly 60% off, down from $160 to a mere $65. It’s tough to find even one good knife at that price — with this deal you get 12!
This knife set cuts without hesitation, and it looks pretty on any counter space.
Each set comes with an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5.5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, a 2.75-inch bird's beak paring knife and six 4.5-inch steak knives. Plus, you'll also get a sharpening steel rod, a pair of kitchen shears and a stylish wooden block to store everything in.
“These are beautiful,” raved a fan. “They're so sharp and work wonderfully. I didn't realize how horrible mine where until I purchased these. They're a favorite of anyone who comes by for a visit. My parents loved the look, durability and sharpness and went out and bought the same ones.”
"This is one of my favorite Amazon purchases ever," said another. "These knives are amazing. They are beautiful for the counter and super sharp. I have Cutcos and I stopped using them because I like these so much better!"
While a third wrote, "I love to eat, however, I hate to be in the kitchen. I hate cooking. Luckily, my hubby takes care of most of the cooking. When I do help out, I use this Cuisinart knife set. It is the best set we have ever had. Sturdy, and sharp. I was able to cut through watermelon and hard vegetables with relative ease. I'm not one to praise kitchen utensils — but this one was worth the buy and highly recommend."
We’re not sure how long the deal will last, so be sure to snag the popular knife set at this amazing discount while you still can.
Over 8,600 Amazon shoppers are fans of this well-equipped set.
Want to keep your new blades in pristine condition? This popular knife sharpener is a great add-on for your cart!
This essential belongs in every home cook's arsenal — act fast to snag it for a great deal!
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
