Table tennis, anyone? Amazon is serving up game tables for up to 47 percent off—today only

The season for hunkering down at home is upon us, and we’ve found the perfect gift to encourage quality family time. Amazon is truly smashing it with this Daily Deal on table tennis tables and racket sets that have thousands of reviewers cheering—and today only, all of this game gear is up to 47 percent off.

The one-day sale includes three professional or regulation tables and one tabletop conversion kit from JOOLA Sports so you can turn an existing piece of furniture into a game table.

Get an Olympic quality table tennis surface for under $200. Today only, this tournament size table is just $188 (down from $239) in Quadri blue. Sturdy, yet mobile, this 5/8-inch thick tabletop provides superior bounce and the table can be folded up and easily stashed away when folks need a break from play.

Separate table halves, each with their own set of castor wheels, allows users to set it up in an L-shape playback position when practicing solo. A safety latch, locking castors and locking straps help to secure the table in playback or storage positions.

One happy customer reports, "With a smaller home, we could only play t-tennis in the garage and so we needed a table that would collapse easily and store compactly so that we could still park the cars in the space. This table does just that."

If DIY assembly is not your thing and professional grade is more your speed, this is the indoor table for you. It arrives 95 percent pre-assembled and is the perfect, regulation-sized table to set up in the basement, garage, or even at the office.

This table tennis table is a formidable opponent. Its nine- by five-foot 1-inch thick table top provides the perfect bounce and exceptional durability for serious competition. And when you want to pack table away and create a little more floor space, a spring loaded safety latch system keeps the table locked in an upright position. Plus, one side can be folded up as a backboard for individual play. Corner ball holders and an abacus scorer keep everything right at hand.

Ask and you shall receive: this coveted table is just $453 today—slashed from the typical $850. Score this deal before it sells out—more than 1,500 five-star reviewers are rooting you on.

One user calls it "amazeballs" with another saying, "It comes almost fully assembled...we had this put together and were playing in less than 20 minutes."

Score major points this winter by giving the gift of table tennis—but do it today, because Amazon’s Daily Deal slays the competition.

