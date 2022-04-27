The week's 10 best Amazon cult-fave home products — starting at just $8

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Some of our favorite things start off as a recommendation from a friend. Whether they swear by a skincare gem, a cleaning must-have or just something to make dinner prep a little less exhausting, we rely on those in the know to give us the scoop on what really works. Now, imagine you had access to the opinions of tens of thousands of friends from all different walks of life — if that many people rally behind something, there's no way it's a dud.

No need to join any new social media groups; instead, trust the opinions of countless Amazon reviewers. They know how to differentiate something gimmicky from something great, and chances are, when hoards of them swear by something, it's the real deal. They're a discerning bunch, and you can use their knowledge to your advantage.

Scroll for our favorite Amazon cult-favorite finds this week (P.S. Mother's Day is right around the corner).

A bestselling food scale that's over 50% off

Over 100,000 shoppers rave about this sleek scale. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you're a home cook or a pro chef, a food scale can be the difference between an okay dish and a Michelin-star-worthy plate. This scale has a smooth, easy-to-clean surface, and even has four units of measurement so you can accurately portion your ingredients.

Shares one thrilled shopper: "I bought this kitchen scale for my mom and she loves it. It's very thin and takes up almost no room at all in the cabinet, and the digital display is nice and clean. It appears to have an auto on and off feature, and it comes with a spare battery! For the money this is a terrific little tool for cooking, weighing for mail postage, or even hobbies."

$9 $20 at Amazon

Top-rated gardening gloves on sale for $2 a pop

Thousands of five-star reviewers adore these gloves. (Photo: Amazon)

Green thumbed Amazon shoppers are raving about these colorful gloves. They're lightweight and breathable, and the flexible foam latex coating keeps your hands cool and dry, even if you're digging through dirt and the like. Simply chuck them in the washing machine between wears.

"These gloves are GOLDILOCKS!" shared one of over 9,000 five-star reviewers. "They fit comfortably, do not cause my hands to sweat, keep my hands fairly clean even though I dig into the wet dirt for planting, allow me to use my garden tools with precision, and even let me scroll through my song list on my phone!"

$12 for 6 pairs $20 at Amazon

An Earth-friendly way to store leftovers that over 5,000 shoppers swear by

They come in multiple sizes, perfect for all sorts of treats. (Photo: Amazon)

Forget plastic bags and Tupperware you can never find the lids for — this beeswax wrap can store your leftovers just as well as the less sustainable options. They're good for packing lunches, keeping fruits and veggies fresh, and are infinitely reusable, washable, and even biodegradeable. Plus: They're made in the USA, are made with certified organic cotton, responsibly sourced beeswax, organic plant oils and tree resin.

"Can't recommend these beeswax wraps enough," shared one happy shopper. "The antimicrobial aspect of the beeswax keeps fruits and vegetables super fresh for much longer than plastic bags. They keep bread soft and fresh for much longer than ziplocs. They are so much better for the environment, and they can be reused for months. We have been using our set for almost 2 years and they are still as good as new. No waste!"

$15 $18 at Amazon

A chic alternative to plastic straws

Perfect for summertime cocktails. (Photo: Amazon)

You're probably well aware that plastic straws contribute a ton of waste in our oceans, and they seriously damage the ecosystem there, too. These glass straws are an Earth-friendly (and more stylish) alternative. They're infinitely reusable, easy-to-clean thanks to the included brushes and made with food-grade, BPA-free high borosilicate glass.

"I love how thick the glass is which means it will be durable," a shopper reported. "Overall it just feels better in your mouth than a metal straw. It even makes my drink taste better if that makes sense. Hard to explain, but glass lovers will know what I'm talking about!"

$8 $9 at Amazon

Amazon's No. 1 bestselling electric can opener, now $30

You'll have this for decades. (Photo: Amazon)

Say goodbye to dangerous sharp edges and fiddling with a manual can opener — this electric one (which is Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in the category) gets to work with just the push of a button, and it's worth its weight in gold if that meant you never have to accidentally nick your fingers on a jagged lid again.

"By far, the best one handed can opener I've found. A little powerhouse compared to every other kind I've used," shared a shopper. "...The moment I turned it on, I knew, finally, I'd hit the can opener jackpot. There was no doubt I'd no longer have to deal with any more half-opened cans, stuck openers that couldn't be separated from the cans, frustration, wasted money and having to toss another ridiculous busted device in the trash."

$30 $35 at Amazon

A sleek way to hide your cords

Over 27,800 shoppers love this stylish way to hide cords. (Photo: Amazon)

The Sleek Socket Electrical Outlet Cover is a handy three-outlet power strip that stays out of sight while leading into one simple white outlet cover. The upshot? You can have up to three devices plugged in while also covering up the outlet powering them. And that cover ain't going anywhere: The Sleek Socket comes with an adhesive and clip kit to keep the cover secure and snug.

"Beautiful! Exactly what I expected," raved a five-star reviewer. "I use it to move my switch outlet to the corner for my lamp. It turned out so well! It's clean, neat and extremely easy to install."

$24 at Amazon

The ultimate latte must-have

Perfect for frothy lattes. (Photo: Amazon)

Forget having to go to a coffeeshop for those perfectly frothy lattes, cappuccinos and matchas — this magical little frother can do it all. It makes just about any drink so much creamier in seconds, and it's so easy to use. Plus, it comes in a ton of different colors, so you can get one to match your coffeemaker.

"This is by far the best frothers I've ever used," one shopper commented. "It's super powerful, so you have to be careful not to use it if your mug is really full, because it will runneth over. Instead, I froth my coffee in a large plastic cup and then transfer it to my normal mug. It's a little extra step but I absolutely love how it turns out."

$16 at Amazon

A genius way to make the most out of each avocado

Never risk your fingers trying to pit an avocado again. (Photo: Amazon)

Pitting, splitting and slicing avocados doesn't have to be tricky (or borderline violent — how many times have you accidentally cut your finger when trying to remove a pit?).

This tool does it all for you in a seamless, fluid motion. It's so easy to clean, too — just pop it on the top rack of your dishwasher.

"Avocado? Yes, please!" shared one happy shopper. "This tool is awesome. Easy to cut open the fruit. Pit remover works well, just push onto the pit and give it a twist, and the pit pops right out. The best part is the slicer. Makes beautiful slices for a great presentation...The tool can then be used to scrape any remaining fruit out of the skin."

$12 at Amazon

A rip-proof shower curtain liner that makes over 134,000 shoppers sing

This genius bathroom upgrade is on sale! (Photo: Amazon)

At first glance, this shower curtain liner might not look like much. Don't be fooled, though — Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Liba liner is the creme de la creme of bathroom necessities. For starters, it's two and a half times thicker than other liners, and it won't accumulate soap scum. It doesn't smell funky — unlike some other liners — and it's completely waterproof, so it dries instantly.

"This is the Cadillac of shower curtains!" one shopper shared. "No smell, plus, we've got really hard water, and it's only been a couple of weeks of use, and I'm sure it will eventually spot, but so far so good. Nice oversized curtain as well, covers the corners well. The weight of it makes it hang well too."

$11 $17 at Amazon

A truly revolutionary hair catcher

The best thing that's ever happened to your shower drain. (Photo: Amazon)

Have you heard of the TubShroom and its mighty ability to catch all the hair in your shower drain before it even thinks of clogging? If not, you will be amazed by this bestselling mini gadget, on sale for $13, that fits snuggly inside your drain to catch hair. When it comes time to clean it out, just wipe it off, throw away the unwanted hair and place it back in your drain. Sorry plumbers of the world, but we no longer need your services.

This fan raves, "I was skeptical about this little rubber strainer, but I needed something to save my drains from the piles of hair that fall out of my head. I tried others and they all failed miserably. This thing is amazing! It fit into my standard drain perfectly, and I don't think a single hair slipped by it. It was pretty gross to see how much hair I lost in just one shower, but it was comforting to know it wasn't clogging my drain."

$13 $20 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

