These 23 cult faves will make your life so much easier — on sale for July 4th, from $2

Save big on popular tech, cooking gems, and all sorts of quick fixes this holiday weekend!

You might not think of July 4th as a shopping holiday, but if you don't, you're seriously missing out. In fact, Independence Day is a time of super savings, and a great opportunity to stock up on smaller goods for summer hostess gifts (as well as gifts to yourself).

We're obsessed with this batch of cult faves on Amazon right now. Each and every one of them has thousands of fans, and that means something. In our experience, Amazon shoppers are discerning, opinionated and wise. So if a metric ton of them swear by a skincare gem, a cleaning must-have or something to make dinner prep a little less exhausting, we're there for it.

Catch these 4th of July deals on clever contraptions right now, before they sell out — and make your summer that much smoother and sweeter.

A $2 fix to your cat's unending boredom

Whether your cat is perpetually bored and getting into trouble or simply needs more exercise, this $2 solution will keep them dancing, quite literally. All it is is a steel wire with a spring and rolled cardboard fixed to the end, but it mimics a flying insect and gets those hunter instincts going.

Over 24,200 owners of feline friends swear by it, too. "If you say 'cat dancer toy' my cats come running," one happy reviewer says. "This is great news for our 20-pound senior cat. He is actually getting up and moving quite a bit, hence we purchased two more.... It’s just amazing to everyone in our household how something so simple (and inexpensive) can be their favorite. They beg for this, while the expensive toys sit. Why not give it a try?"

Cute, conscious cupcake cups for 50 cents a pop

With Fourth of July celebrations, BBQ parties and birthdays all year-round, there's always occasion for cupcakes! Tuck away these colorful, reusable silicone baking cups — now just $6 for a dozen — and you'll always be ready. They're BPA-free and oven-, microwave- and freezer-safe!

One of the 56,000-plus fans wrote: "Love these!! I have bought several sets, and including as gifts. They are totally nonstick. After use, you do have to wash them in hot soapy water to remove all grease...I make breakfast muffins (like crustless quiches). With egg, a non-stick muffing pan still sticks and requires way too much work."

Top-rated gardening gloves on sale for $2 a pair

Green-thumbed Amazon shoppers are raving about these colorful gloves. They're lightweight and breathable, and the flexible foam latex coating keeps your hands cool and dry, even if you're digging through dirt and the like. Simply chuck them in the washing machine between wears.

"These gloves are GOLDILOCKS!" shared one of over 10,000 five-star reviewers. "They fit comfortably, do not cause my hands to sweat, keep my hands fairly clean even though I dig into the wet dirt for planting, allow me to use my garden tools with precision, and even let me scroll through my song list on my phone!"

Amazon's No. 1 bestselling electric can opener

Say goodbye to dangerously sharp edges and fiddling with a manual can opener — this electric one (which is Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in the category) isworth its weight in gold if you never accidentally nick your fingers on a jagged lid again.

"By far, the best one handed can opener I've found. A little powerhouse compared to every other kind I've used," shared a shopper. "The moment I turned it on, I knew, finally, I'd hit the can opener jackpot. There was no doubt I'd no longer have to deal with any more half-opened cans, stuck openers that couldn't be separated from the cans, frustration, wasted money and having to toss another ridiculous busted device in the trash."

The ultimate latte must-have

Forget having to go to a coffee shop for those perfectly frothy lattes, cappuccinos and matchas — this magical little frother can do it all. It makes just about any drink creamier in seconds, and it's so easy to use. Plus, it comes in a ton of different colors, so you can get one to match your coffeemaker.

"This is by far the best frothers I've ever used," one shopper commented. "It's super powerful, so you have to be careful not to use it if your mug is really full, because it will runneth over. Instead, I froth my coffee in a large plastic cup and then transfer it to my normal mug. It's a little extra step but I absolutely love how it turns out."

A rip-proof shower curtain liner that makes over 140,000 shoppers sing

At first glance, this shower curtain liner might not look like much. Don't be fooled, though — Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Liba liner is the creme de la creme of bathroom necessities. For starters, it's two and a half times thicker than other liners, and it won't accumulate soap scum. It doesn't smell funky — unlike some other liners — and it's completely waterproof, so it dries instantly.

"This is the Cadillac of shower curtains!" one shopper shared. "No smell, plus, we've got really hard water, and it's only been a couple of weeks of use, and I'm sure it will eventually spot, but so far so good. Nice oversized curtain as well, covers the corners well. The weight of it makes it hang well too."

A truly revolutionary hair catcher

Have you heard of the TubShroom and its mighty ability to catch all the hair in your shower drain before it even thinks of clogging? If not, you will be amazed by this bestselling $13 (was $20) mini gadget that fits snug-ly inside your drain to catch hair. When it comes time to clean it out, just wipe it off, throw away the loose hair and place it back in your drain. Sorry plumbers of the world, but we no longer need your services.

This fan raves, "I was skeptical about this little rubber strainer, but I needed something to save my drains from the piles of hair that fall out of my head. I tried others and they all failed miserably. This thing is amazing! It fit into my standard drain perfectly, and I don't think a single hair slipped by it. It was pretty gross to see how much hair I lost in just one shower, but it was comforting to know it wasn't clogging my drain."

An ingenious purse holder for your car

If you have ever found yourself reaching into the backseat, desperately searching for your purse, Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Car Cache Purse Holder is for you. Fasten the hooks between the driver's and passenger's seats to form an easy-to-reach hammock that cradles your essentials. It also doubles as a barrier to keep your dog from jumping into the front seat. Be sure to click the on-page coupon to get this for just $13 (was $25).

"I love this car cache," one reviewer raves. "It’s a great solution to a common problem. My purse was either in the back or on the dirty floor between my seat and gas pedal (not safe). Now my purse stays clean, is easy to reach, and out of the way."

A simple way to keep batteries organized

Battery Organizer and Tester The Battery Organizer $18 $20 at Amazon This keep-it-all-contained case and tester holds up to 93 batteries of various sizes and includes a tester.

If you're tired of never knowing which batteries you have around (and whether you even have enough to juice up your remote) you need this organizer. It's the best way we've found to keep batteries from making a mess in your catchall drawer. You can even use it to test old batteries for signs of life.

"This is just what we needed!" shared one happy shopper. "I was able to take a bunch of random bags and boxes of batteries and organize them all into one little box. I felt like I was forever searching for batteries and I never knew if they were new or old. We would also constantly buy batteries when we needed them because we never knew if we had any at home. It's a little victory, but this is one step closer to my house being truly organized."

A summer must-have over 6,500 shoppers adore

Whether you're a runner, beach bum, or just someone that gets overheated easily, this towel just might help. Wet it, and it'll keep you cool for up to four hours. Plus, you can use it again and again — just chuck it in the wash as needed.

"These were purchased for an indy car race because we knew we were going to be in direct sun in Florida," shared a shopper. "We froze them the night before and kept them wet throughout the day, and will never go anywhere without them again! Theme parks, hiking, races, ... all of it!"

An oddly satisfying cleaning putty that'll get dirt and dust out of your keyboard

Yellow putty might seem like a strange way to clean tough-to-reach dirt and grime, but once you try ColorCoral Universal Dust Cleaner for yourself, you'll become a believer. The product is made with a biodegradable gel that's sticky enough to pick up dirt in small spaces. All you have to do is roll the gel over the area you want to clean, give it a second to pick up the muck, then peel it off the surface and watch as the hard-to-reach dirt comes free. Gross, but also amazing.

"I purchased this product to clean those little spaces in my car filled with dog hair and random crumbs from my husband, and it works amazing," one fan says. "It picked up everything and didn’t leave a residue. The lemon scent was faint and didn’t overpower the vehicle while I was cleaning it. This definitely got in all the

An inexpensive swap for a silk pillowcase that 181,300+ shoppers love

If you don't already sleep on a silk or satin pillowcase, you're missing out — it's gentler on your skin and hair than cotton, plus it prevents those annoying creases you get on your face if you've slept on an inferior fabric. It stays cooler, too! Don't want to splurge on silk? This set is a great alternative, and it starts at just $7.

"LOVE THESE! They are a beautiful shade of gray, well-made and a perfect price!" a satisfied customer said. "I ordered these to help protect against hair breakage, and I've already noticed a huge difference!!!"

A set of 10 slippers that'll make mopping your favorite chore

If you dread mopping more than any other chore, these fuzzy slippers might be the antidote. They come in a set of 10 for just $15 right now, and they're designed to be worn over your shoes so that you can effectively dust and mop your floor just by walking across it as you normally would. No more back-breaking pain! Plus, they're kind of fun, which means you can easily rope in your kids to help.

"I have never had wood floors before, and I have two huge hairy cats — big hair problem!" lamented one shopper. "The slippers are big, so I wear them over my regular house slippers. Then I skate, slip, and slide over the floors as the cats chase me! We have a lot of fun while cleaning up the cat hair. The slippers do very well picking up the cat hair — amazing."

An Earth-friendly way to store leftovers

Forget plastic bags and Tupperware you can never find the lids for — this beeswax wrap can store your leftovers just as well as the less sustainable options. They're good for packing lunches and keeping fruits and veggies fresh, and are infinitely reusable, washable, and even biodegradeable. Plus: They're made in the USA, are made with certified organic cotton, responsibly sourced beeswax, organic plant oils and tree resin.

"Can't recommend these beeswax wraps enough," shared one happy shopper. "The antimicrobial aspect of the beeswax keeps fruits and vegetables super fresh for much longer than plastic bags. They keep bread soft and fresh for much longer than Ziplocs. They are so much better for the environment, and they can be reused for months. We have been using our set for almost two years and they are still as good as new. No waste!"

The pet brush that'll save you a trip to the groomer

If your pooch or feline is a shedding machine, this $15 Hertzgo brush might help — and it's 50% off right now. Unlike other similar brushes that only work on short or long coats (but never both), this one is designed to tackle all coat lengths. It gently detangles, plus it helps release any dirt or dander that might've accumulated in your pet's fur.

"I brushed off enough cat hair to have another cat," shared a shopper. "...I'm starting to think Porkins doesn't even have any skin, she must be made entirely of fur as it NEVER ENDS. She's completely passed out now from all the brushing — she loved it. The push button to retract the bristles is fantastic and makes for easy cleanup! Totally worth every penny, and I'm sure Porkins would agree as well if she understood the basic concept of monetary values."

Never question the dishes again

If you've ever asked a family member to start the dishwasher, only to check on it hours later and pull out a dirty glass, you need this. It's a simple but genius idea: Just stick this magnetized doodad on your machine and alert your housemates to the state of your cookery by sliding its window left or right to indicate whether the contents inside are "CLEAN" or "DIRTY." No more accidentally picking up a dirty plate or loading dirty dishes into a dishwasher that's full of clean ones!

"My parents got a machine not too long ago that has controls and indicators on the top of the door which is covered by the countertop when it is closed," one wised-up shopper shared. "They can never tell if the machine is clean or dirty until they open it up and pull the racks out. They've had several instances where dirty dishes have been put in a clean dishwasher or 'dirty' dishes got put back in the cabinets because they were semi-cleaned from the sink. These problems are no more. I got a big hug and a smile when I brought this over to them."

Say so long to dryer sheets

These genius doodads — which you toss in the dryer with wet clothes — soften your laundry naturally and shorten drying time. Shorter drying time is not only easier on fabrics but it saves energy, which means lower monthly bills...and less of your precious time spent time doing laundry! All-natural, and for a great price.

"I live in Los Angeles, so my apartment only offers coin laundry, so every quarter counts," a shopper revealed. "These balls have saved me a lot of dollars thus far! They allow my clothes to dry way faster than previously with dryer sheets, which is awesome because laundry prices keep going up in my building!"

Why spend hundreds on a speaker?

Who says you have to spend a small fortune on great speakers to get the party going? This guy is a top-seller and has over 133,000 five-star reviews. Don't let the low price fool you: It packs an audio punch, and shoppers swear by the long battery life (up to 14 hours) and easy setup.

"This is the best Bluetooth speaker I have ever owned," raved a five-star reviewer. "It lasts for days on a single charge, and pairing is hassle-free...Sturdy and really well made."

More than 34,100 shoppers rave about this scalp massager

Getting rid of excess skin and buildup on your scalp fosters a healthy environment for optimal hair growth — plus this thing just feels great. Suitable for all hair types and gentle enough for sensitive scalps, it'll transform the way products are able to soak in and work to their fullest extent. You'll get an extra one to share.

"My scalp feels so clean!" shared a shopper. "Everyone needs to use this thing!"

Earbuds over 139,000 shoppers rave about

No need to shell out north of $100 for a pair of great earbuds — these are just $24 with the on-page coupon and are just as powerful as the name-brand ones. What makes these even better — besides the battery life and one-step pairing — is that you can control them with just a single touch. Want to pause a song or podcast? Tap once. Adjust the volume? Hold. No need to fish your phone out of your pocket to make any adjustments — just tap and go.

Oh, and did we mention, they're waterproof? "I do intense cardio, which leads to me being drenched in sweat," shared one happy shopper. "I am so glad these are waterproof!! I am really happy with this purchase. I get compliments on them all the time....The case is so little and cute, I can carry it in my purse like a pack of gum."

A hair mask that helps reverse aging and damaged hair

Argan Hair Mask Artnaturals $15 at Amazon This deep-conditioning treatment uses argan oil, organic jojoba oil, aloe vera and keratine to repair hair.

Whether you're battling damaged ends, brittle strands or all of the above, this nourishing mask will help. It uses argan oil and aloe to hydrate and restore overworked and overprocessed hair, all without leaving behind a greasy residue.

It's even great for flaky scalps, as this shopper reports: "MIND BLOWN," she gushed. "I had absolutely TERRIBLE dandruff and I have very dark hair. It was extremely obvious, and it made me very uncomfortable. It left me with huge, thick, scaly flakes and sores on my head. I also was dealing with hair loss. I have tried several products and none have even phased my problem. Out of desperation, I tried this (for a full 20 mins.) along with the shampoo and the conditioner. I am still in shock that after one wash my dandruff is nearly GONE!"

A kitchen gadget to make you a better chef

Whether you're a home cook or a pro chef, a food scale can be the difference between an okay dish and a Michelin-star-worthy plate. This scale has a smooth, easy-to-clean surface, and even has four units of measurement so you can accurately portion your ingredients, as some 88,500 five-star fans on Amazon can attest. Be sure to apply the on-page coupon for an extra discount.

Shares one thrilled shopper: "I bought this kitchen scale for my mom and she loves it. It's very thin and takes up almost no room at all in the cabinet, and the digital display is nice and clean. It appears to have an auto on and off feature, and it comes with a spare battery! For the money, this is a terrific little tool for cooking, weighing for mail postage, or even hobbies."

Nix toothbrush germs with this gem

Your teeth are only as clean as your toothbrush. This portable sanitizer uses UV to zap germs because, well, who wants to use a dirty brush to clean their teeth? Uses two AA batteries, not included.

"Five stars isn't enough," raved a fan. "The UV light cleans it for five minutes and automatically shuts off. It keeps it safe from stuff splashing on your toothbrush if it's out in the open (such as flushing with the toilet lid up and microbial stuff getting on it. EW,) and really just keeps it safe from anything else touching it."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

