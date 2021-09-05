8 cult-favorite Amazon products on sale for Labor Day — starting at $8

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Fab faves at fab prices. (Photo: Amazon)

How's your Labor Day weekend going? Well, when you're done barbecuing and beach-frolicking, don't forget to get your game face on and shop — the bargains are many, and big.

From dreamy massage guns to luxe silk pillowcases, we're sharing the products Amazon shoppers go wild for — and they're all on sale for Labor Day and yours for the grabbing. First-hand accounts from yours truly and thousands of reviewers will validate that filled-to-the-brim cart. Each item is designed to make your life easier, safer and healthier, which is why they're so popular — they're all the things you never knew you couldn't live without. And the prices can't be beat!

Have a look-see at the fan favorites below — all on sale for Labor Day — and start shopping!

Massage your tootsies as you walk. (Photo: Amazon)

When I developed planter fasciitis, seeking foot massages was number one on my agenda, but daily reflexology appointments were not in my budget. Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in manual foot massagers, these affordable, easy wear sandals from Byriver had great reviews, so I had to try them for myself.

The verdict: They're wonderful. I wear them for 15 minutes a couple of times a day, and it provides the kind of relief I need for sore feet. They help with lower back pain, blood circulation, headaches and arthritis. All of your organs are connected to nerve endings in your feet, so each spring button is designed to sit in just the right spot to relieve what ails you. They hurt a little at first, but it felt obvious that those painful portions were connected to the places on my bod that needed the help, and as you wear them, it dissipates. Wear them with socks until you adjust, then I promise, you'll welcome the stimulation, as it reduces tension in your body and energizes your system. The pair even comes with a handy reflexology map.

Amazon is selling these for just $25 right now. That's a lot less than a trip to the salon for a pedi, and they're there when you need them!

Another happy customer says: "I truly believe in the health benefits that these offer and all without drugs and/or surgery. I will continue to wear them the recommended 15 minutes per day. I can't say enough positive things about these slippers, have already recommended them to my family and friends."

$25 $27 at Amazon

Silken sleep. (Photo: Amazon)

Believe the hype: there's something to be said for sleeping on satiny silk. Zimisilk's 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is an Amazon's Choice for a high quality product, and this one really is the cat's pajamas. The silk protects your hair and skin from those nasty tangles and wrinkles other fabrics cause. It also helps reduce allergens, which is a big issue for those snorers out there.

I just bought my second with this sale, to have a spare, and I've already gifted this gem to a friend. For the quality, the price can't be beat compared to other silk cases on the market that go for $100 and up. For only $24 you too can sleep in luxury. It comes in a variety of colors and patterns, so your boudoir decor won't suffer your vanity.

This five-star reviewer is just as happy as I am: "I was noticing quite a bit of breakage of the hair on the back of my head at the nape of my neck. Since I started using a silk pillowcase the breakage has pretty much stopped. It's very comfortable and stays cool throughout the night...I've machine washed this numerous times in cold water and hung dry. It washes and dries beautifully..."

$24 $27 at Amazon

Pulse your way to soothed muscles. (Photo: Amazon)

This massager will warm your achey achey heart. All right, so it doesn't heal heartache, but it certainly tackles those muscle pains. With nine speed settings (that's seven more than its competitors) and eight attachments, every inch of your bod will be thanking you for the treatment. It's portable, and quiet. Perfect for before and after your workout to loosen those tight muscles. Bonus: It's nearly $50 off for Labor Day.

This happy doc says: "I am a chiropractor with 20 years of experience...Acquired a massager, including to work with patients. Of course, first experienced on myself. It is good. Vibration is powerful. It works quietly. Very effective. I do not even know how I used to work without this tool."

Another shopper boasts: "Best product out there. Better than Theragun and Hypervolt. It’s quiet and strong. I’m a trainer and use this product on all my clients. There’s no need to hold a trigger so you can use it on yourself for hard-to-reach places."

$151 $200 at Amazon

Spies like us. (Photo: Amazon)

Want to be sure nothing shady is happening while you're out? Set up this handy little camera — it's 54 percent off for Labor Day, it can be hidden in the nookiest of places, undetected. Keep an eye on your nanny, the baby, housekeepers and pets. One reviewer solved the case of her missing jewelry with this tiny eye. It turns out her cat was stockpiling her gems — they don't call them cat burglars for nothing.

Easy to use, the camera is equipped with motion detection and night vision so you won't miss a thing. Great for work, drones or anywhere you need to keep a sharp eye on things. And for less than half the original price, it's a fantastic Labor Day deal.

This pleased reviewer reports: "I love the fact this is a motion controlled camera. It takes very clear video and super easy to view videos from your laptop or PC. I think it is one of the most undetectable hidden cameras that I have seen. It is small and inconspicuous and can be placed anywhere. The best purchase I've made in a long time! Worth every penny and more! A must have!"

$28 $61 at Amazon

Pop your way to relaxation. (Photo: Amazon)

Push pop fidgets are all the rage with the littles right now. They're calming and stress reducing — we won't blame you if you borrow your kid's. This limited-time deal is hot, so grab three at this great price while you can (and keep one for yourself). A No. 1 bestseller at Amazon, you can rest easy knowing it's made of non-toxic silicone. Play, fidget and trade these colorful toys. Bonus: They help reduce screen time.

It's clearly calmed this happy user: "I used this product for my anxiety...and the bubbles are 10 times louder than the cheaper bubble pops! It even came with a free keychain. Will definitely be buying again! OBSESSED!"

$22 $30 at Amazon

Alexa, wash my hands. (Photo: Amazon)

Hand washing is more important than ever, and let's face it — most of us don't take the time we need to wash as long as the CDC recommends. But with a little guidance, hand washing can be both thorough and fun! This brilliant motion-activated dispenser lets you know when you've washed long enough, with an illuminated timer. No need to even touch it! Add speakers, and your compatible Echo device will create a routine that allows you to play songs, tell jokes and more while you wash. The reusable battery lasts three months on one charge.

This customer has the skinny: "It has a ring of lights on the top that count down 20 seconds as a hand washing time guide... We currently have it set up in the bathroom, paired to an Echo Flex that is plugged into the bathroom outlet. It is a helpful reminder for the little ones, about how long they need to wash for."

$41 $55 at Amazon

Wet or dry, you'll love this brush. (Photo: Amazon)

Celebs are all about dry brushing, with good reason. It exfoliates, clearing away dead skin and reducing cellulite. Always scrub toward your heart — it stimulates circulation, waking up your senses. Use dry before you shower, and wet with your favorite body wash. Fits comfortably in the palm of your hand, with a comfortable strap for no slipping. Grab it for just $8 at Amazon's Labor Day sale!

This reviewer is hooked: "I literally use this dry brush EVERY SINGLE DAY. It is my best friend. I have a lot of cellulite on my thighs because that's where all my weight goes to, and I dry brush then exfoliate when I'm in the shower and OMG I've seen a HUGE difference in my skin!!! It is EXTREMELY soft, my boyfriend compliments how soft my skin is all the time, and I can see a huge improvement with the cellulite, I believe because of the dry brushing mostly."

$8 $14 at Amazon

This heathered grey organizer completes your bag. (Photo: Amazon)

Love your couture bag but it's just too cluttered? Get it together with this amazing tote organizer — just $12 for Labor Day! Perfectly sized for your Louis Vuitton, Berkin, Coach bag and more— just check the handy size chart for which to purchase based on your brand and style. (You'll likely want all five sizes to fit your collection). Makes changing your bag a breeze.

Shoppers love Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in women's handbag organizers:

Says one: "I have only had this organizer for a few weeks but I already love it! I took out the middle part because I didn't really like it but it's nice to have if I ever change my mind. This insert adds support so that my bag doesn't get too flimsy and the bottom won't fold in. This insert also helps to keep my bag clean because if anything spills it's in the insert and not the actual bag. I also store my Kindle in the side flap which is super nice!"

$12 $27 at Amazon

