Deals extended! 11 cult-fave beauty finds still on sale for Labor Day — all under $30

As we ease into the colder seasons, it's time to up our beauty regimens. Get that shiny hair glow and refreshed facade pre-reunion, and that bright smile before heading back into work mode. Want to know how-to on a dime? Hit up Amazon's best-kept beauty secrets, still on sale for Labor Day. We've scoured the mega retailer's site for the most popular, highly-reviewed items users swear by. Just your average Joe and Josephine's opinions on which products are worth your time. Give some (or all) of these winners a whirl while you can save big bucks on beauty, and show off the new you, for fall.

Facial Care

Neutrogena Tinted Facial Moisturizer $10 $12 Save $2 $10 at Amazon This tinted moisturizer contains sunscreen and retinol to both protect and rejuvenate your skin.

This is the tinted moisturizer that does it all! Not only does it moisturize and even out skin tone, it also contains retinol to increase collagen production for tighter skin. On top of all that, it contains sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. More than 8,000 five-star reviewers are already enjoying the benefits. One shopper liked it so much, he stole a tube from his girlfriend after a scuba diving trip.

"I don't even notice I put anything on, not even that ugly white residue look from normal sunblock," he shared. "It even gave me a bit more of an even complexion. Of course, I am not giving her the satisfaction of knowing how much I like it at this point but I am definitely not complaining about it which I know she can see right through. However, at the end of a full day on the beach and realizing how well it worked I cave and acknowledge her undeniable wisdom. At the end of the trip I snag the tube with a full on backstory ready of how it mysteriously ended up in my bag. This is my second tube. The end."

CeraVe CeraVe Retinol Serum $16 $18 Save $2 $16 at Amazon A serum that's so beloved by some 18,000 five-star fanatics at Amazon that it's been called "heaven sent," "miracle in a bottle" and "liquid gold."

If you need a quick fix every day, try the popular CeraVe's Resurfacing Retinol Serum. Good for all skin types it smooths and brightens, minimizing post-acne marks and pores.

Says a true believer, "Must have; absolutely love!!! I do not know how I ever lived without this!! Makes my appearance flawless and feels super smooth!!"

Olay Olay Facial Cleansing Brush $17 $27 Save $10 $17 at Amazon This widely loved tool not only cleans your face, but primes your skin to better absorb your favorite anti-aging moisturizers and serums.

It's time to stop using a washcloth on your face: Amazon's #1 bestselling facial cleansing brush is down to just $17 on Amazon right now! By "#1 bestselling", we mean nearly 20,000 Amazon shoppers give the Olay Facial Cleansing Brush a five-star rating. Very much like the popular, more expensive Clarisonic Facial Cleanser, this gadget combines a brush with vibrations to lift dirt and oil from your skin to reveal a soft complexion — but Amazon shoppers say it goes above and beyond what it's designed for."

"I did not expect for this brush to remove my nose blackheads so well," wrote one rave reviewer. "I have very dry skin that tends to get DULL quite often. It is the reason why I bought this product, because I thought perhaps a deep cleanse/exfoliation in brush form would help, and it sure did. My skin looks and feels amazing."

ROSELYNBOUTIQUE RoselynBoutique Ice Roller for Face $8 $20 Save $12 $8 at Amazon The concept of a jade roller, but with icy coolness to reduce those puffy eyes and blotchy swollen cheeks.

If you're a beauty guru, then you've already gotten yourself a jade roller. But what if your roller could reduce swelling, pain, and ruddy skin? If that sounds good then say hello to the Ice Roller. The roller is detachable, so you can pop it in the freezer for when you need the cooling power. Just pop it back in the roller and melt away stress, that migraine, oh, and that weird red spot of inflammation that's just screaming for relief. Use it anywhere your muscles or skin need some cryotherapy.

Says a convert, "I love beginning my day with ice rolling my face. It helps wake me up and I immediately feel refreshed. I have horrible sinus issues which cause my nose to swell & ice rolling decreases that swelling immediately upon use. The handle is easy to grip. The roller itself can be grasped even while frozen, the temperature isn’t intolerable... This is a product I didn’t know I was missing but I’m glad I found it!"

It plumps! It hydrates! It replenishes the natural hyaluronic acid that we lose in dry weather and with age. Neutrogena is known for its sensitive skin-friendly skin care, but don't take our word for it. Thousands of perfect reviewers can't say enough about this serum.

Says a fan, "First of all I love Neutrogena products but this exceeded my expectations because it’s so moisturizing. It’s the thing I needed and didn’t know I needed it. I’m over 60 with dry skin but not anymore!" Another boasts, "I noticed more refined texture, less wrinkles within a week of using this product. I apply a pearl size drop to my face every night after cleansing. I’m careful to apply gently covering my face and neck. Even though I’m 73, my skin is still prone to breakouts from most moisturizers. With this serum, I’ve had no breakouts — just better looking, better feeling, less wrinkly skin. Also, I like that it’s virtually fragrance-free. This serum is a winner and it’s affordable, too."

Amazon shoppers may have found the solution to fine lines and puffiness around the eyes — and it's nearly 40% off right now. This cream is from RoC whose skincare products are a favorite among celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker, but this is one regular folks get behind — it's already garnered more than 19,000 five-star reviews.

"Worked so quickly," wrote a rave reviewer. "My daughter told me on day a couple of months ago that my eye makeup was starting to cake around my eyes. I have always moisturized my face and would use the same cream around my eye area. I researched and read a lot of reviews on lots of different eye creams and chose ROC. I noticed a difference in 2 weeks, my eyes actually look brighter and wrinkles in my inner eyelids disappeared. ROC is something I will use for years to come."

Amazon L'Oreal Collagen Face Moisturize $9 $11 Save $3 $9 at Amazon For day or night, this moisturizer provides intense hydration for skin to help to fill in lines and wrinkles.

If you’re mourning the loss of collagen and elasticity in your skin, this collagen day and night cream from L’Oreal may just be your new jar of youth. It claims to give your skin an intense dose of hydration to restore its youthful bounce. With more than 22,000 five-star ratings, Amazon reviewers back up that claim.

"I have used this moisturizer for [what] seems like forever," shared a loyal user. "I'm now in my mid 80s and people that don't know me think I'm in my late 60s or early 70s. They always ask me what my secret is and I tell them about this moisturizer. I use it morning and night."

Oral Care

If you're suffering from a stinky mouth then take a note from the thousands upon thousands of reviewers that claim this rinse solves the problem. Like this refreshed reviewer, "I know people say this all the time but I literally NEVER wrote reviews unless a product is spectacular and this one is! I have been self-conscious about my bad breath for years (even had it commented on numerous times to my embarrassment). The MINUTE I used this mouthwash (as directed) my breath smelled great! As the day went on I thought this is great but it isn’t going to last 24 hours. I was so WRONG! Not only did my breath smell like nothing all day I didn’t have morning breath the day after. My mind is blown & I’m definitely a lifelong customer now."

Designed specifically to fight sulfur-causing bacteria, TheraBreath rinse keeps you fresh for 24 hours when used as directed.

Hair Care

If your hair needs a boost, users are thrilled with the results of Luv Me Care's hair growth serum. Pushing 2800 perfect ratings, this serum is beloved by those with thinning hair. Says a convert, "After trying this product, I feel like my hair is coming back to life. I can touch my head and actually feel hair again rather than my skull."

Another exclaims, "It works! It really works! I've always had very thin hair and I was shedding like a husky on a hot summer day! These pictures were taken after 1 week, ONE FREAKING WEEK! I was very impressed, my hair was shedding less, it felt stronger and fuller. I've tried using other products in the past that haven't worked and even at-home remedies. I also applied the product at night on the corner of my lashes and eyebrows, with an eyebrow brush and I started noticing a difference when I put my mascara on, my lashes look fuller and longer with just one coat!! The product is super easy to use and apply."

BELLISSO Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner for Hair Growth $26 $40 Save $14 $26 at Amazon Packed with vitamins for your hair like biotin, zinc collagen peptides and spirulina extract, this formula works to give you a fuller head of hair.

Close to 13,000 five-star reviewers rave the Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set just works. Great for men and women, this magical potion doesn't discriminate.

It's a miracle worker, according to a thrilled shopper. "I was about to get bald, but this product saved me! It’s like a miracle! I have been using it for a month. I can say for sure more hair came out and it really works!"

HEETA HEETA HEETA Scalp Care Hair Brush with Soft Silicone Scalp Massager $8 $10 Save $2 $8 at Amazon Use this scalp massager with your new shampoo to further stimulate hair growth. The waterproof brush gently massages your scalp with the silicone bristles, and all that tightness will simply melt away.

Sure, it looks a little weird, but this tiny tool from Heeta can make your next shower feel like the best one you've ever had. It's lightweight, and safe to use on all hair types and even sensitive scalps.

One shopper claimed it helps with thinning hair. "I purchased this massager because my stylist told me massaging my scalp might help with my thinning hair. I have used this every time I shampoo which is twice a week... I have seen amazing hair regrowth. Before I used this product I could see my scalp on the top of my head. Now I have to separate the hair completely in order to see the scalp."

