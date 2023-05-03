10 cult-favorite finds on Amazon and why they're worth it — all under $25

Score these cult faves for under $25. (Photo: Amazon)

Some of our favorite things start off as a recommendation from a friend. Whether they swear by a skin-care panacea, a cleaning must-have or just something to make dinner prep a little less exhausting, we rely on those in the know to give us the scoop on what really works. Now, imagine you had access to the opinions of tens of thousands of friends from all different walks of life — if that many people rally behind something, there's no way it's a dud. Well, we've read through scores of Amazon reviews to bring you 10 such gems. All under $25, they're a perfect way to solve life's little problems — or fix issues you didn't even know you had.

SATINA Satina Leggings Made with ultra-soft peachskin fabric, these leggings have amassed over 63,500 5-star reviews. $12 at Amazon

A thrilled shopper shared: "These are my absolute favorite leggings ever. The crazy thing is that they really are like the sisterhood of the traveling pants, lots of people have borrowed my leggings and they are all different shapes and sizes and somehow these always fit and are comfortable for the person. I actually had one of my pairs stolen by my sister!"

Lume Lume Whole Body Deodorant This deodorant handles so much more than just your pits. You can use it virtually anywhere on your body — your chest, belly button, thigh creases or literally anywhere else that accumulates sweat. $20 at Amazon

"Hard to admit but I’ve tried everything including daily showers, alcohol rubs, witch hazel, many deodorants," shared one sweaty fan. "I was ready to try eye of newt and hair of frog. Nothing worked. My pits would still stink after a shower and deodorant. And this is a new phenomenon. It started for me at age 65. But this stuff is a miracle."

NEW YORK BIOLOGY THE ULTIMATE COSMECEUTICALS New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask From Mesopotamia to Manhattan, this tea tree-infused mask gently sloughs away blemishes, blackheads and oils to reveal smoother and tighter skin. $17 at Amazon

"I can honestly say that after a month of religious use, this product has given me incredible skin results," shared a shopper. "My pores are smaller, occasional zits are under control, and the little blackheads on my nose/chin have shrunk. I know my skin looks better because my friend I haven’t seen in a month asked if I got a facial recently!"

RUNNING GIRL Running Girl Strappy Sports Bra This ultra-soft sports bra lifts and supports your chest, plus it stays sweat-proof whether you're running a marathon or just running to the store. $21 at Amazon

"I have dozens of sports bras and this is by far my favorite brand and style ever," shared a shopper. "They hold up in the wash beautifully and are so comfortable and cute! I have Re-ordered several colors and it’s all I wear now."

One shopper raved: "I was a little skeptical trying this, but wow! It really works great. I have long color- treated hair, and I got this to help maintain my hair's health. After using it, my hair feels 10 times softer, shiner and has fewer tangles in certain problem areas."

ZIUTY Ziuty Wireless Earbuds With smart controls, a water-resistant build, and a small case, these buds are an excellent find — and they only cost a fraction of AirPods. $30 at Amazon

"These little wireless earbuds are great! The sound quality is fantastic if you want to listen to music or watch TV shows and movies when you don't want to disturb anyone. The sound is crystal clear and you don't even have to turn the volume up very high," one happy customer said.

Cuisinart Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set These colorful knives are equal parts cute and functional: The set comes with six knives and sleeves, plus their color coding helps prevent cross-contamination while cooking. $25 at Amazon

"Whoa! These knives are sharp!" shared an incredulous shopper. "I love that each knife has its own hard cover and that each has a unique color for quick ID-ing when moving around a kitchen quickly while cooking,"

HOTOR Hotor Car Trash Can Over 26,000 five-star reviewers swear by this trash can to keep litter off their backseats. It's leakproof, too, so you can chuck your old coffee in there, too. $10 at Amazon

"I have my car trash can secured to my middle console, in front of the back seats," a shopper shared. "It takes up no room, it's easy to reach when driving and keeps the plastic bag handles off the stick shift!"

wernies Wernies No Show Socks These bestselling socks have a silicone grip above your heel, so they won't slip off in the middle of your day. $12 at Amazon

"It’s so hard to find no-show socks that stay in place as you walk," lamented one shopper. "I’ve tried so many different types and brands but they always slip off my heel. These actually stay on! Even when I take my shoes off they stay on! I’m definitely buying more of these and throwing my other brands away!"

KitchenClouds KitchenClouds Anti Fatigue This cushioned anti-fatigue is a must for anyone that spends all day on their feet — plus it helps alleviate pain caused by arthritis, fibromyalgia, herniated discs, tendonitis and a whole host of foot issues. $16 at Amazon

"I work on my feet all day and needed some support," "This mat comes in cool colors and helps support my feet and back for my shifts! Highly recommend for work or home!"

The reviews quoted in this story are all verified and reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

