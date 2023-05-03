10 cult-favorite finds on Amazon and why they're worth it — all under $25
Some of our favorite things start off as a recommendation from a friend. Whether they swear by a skin-care panacea, a cleaning must-have or just something to make dinner prep a little less exhausting, we rely on those in the know to give us the scoop on what really works. Now, imagine you had access to the opinions of tens of thousands of friends from all different walks of life — if that many people rally behind something, there's no way it's a dud. Well, we've read through scores of Amazon reviews to bring you 10 such gems. All under $25, they're a perfect way to solve life's little problems — or fix issues you didn't even know you had.
Satina Leggings
Lume Whole Body Deodorant
New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask
Running Girl Strappy Sports Bra
Elizavecca Cer-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds
Wernies No Show Socks
A thrilled shopper shared: "These are my absolute favorite leggings ever. The crazy thing is that they really are like the sisterhood of the traveling pants, lots of people have borrowed my leggings and they are all different shapes and sizes and somehow these always fit and are comfortable for the person. I actually had one of my pairs stolen by my sister!"
"Hard to admit but I’ve tried everything including daily showers, alcohol rubs, witch hazel, many deodorants," shared one sweaty fan. "I was ready to try eye of newt and hair of frog. Nothing worked. My pits would still stink after a shower and deodorant. And this is a new phenomenon. It started for me at age 65. But this stuff is a miracle."
"I can honestly say that after a month of religious use, this product has given me incredible skin results," shared a shopper. "My pores are smaller, occasional zits are under control, and the little blackheads on my nose/chin have shrunk. I know my skin looks better because my friend I haven’t seen in a month asked if I got a facial recently!"
"I have dozens of sports bras and this is by far my favorite brand and style ever," shared a shopper. "They hold up in the wash beautifully and are so comfortable and cute! I have Re-ordered several colors and it’s all I wear now."
One shopper raved: "I was a little skeptical trying this, but wow! It really works great. I have long color- treated hair, and I got this to help maintain my hair's health. After using it, my hair feels 10 times softer, shiner and has fewer tangles in certain problem areas."
"These little wireless earbuds are great! The sound quality is fantastic if you want to listen to music or watch TV shows and movies when you don't want to disturb anyone. The sound is crystal clear and you don't even have to turn the volume up very high," one happy customer said.
"Whoa! These knives are sharp!" shared an incredulous shopper. "I love that each knife has its own hard cover and that each has a unique color for quick ID-ing when moving around a kitchen quickly while cooking,"
"I have my car trash can secured to my middle console, in front of the back seats," a shopper shared. "It takes up no room, it's easy to reach when driving and keeps the plastic bag handles off the stick shift!"
"It’s so hard to find no-show socks that stay in place as you walk," lamented one shopper. "I’ve tried so many different types and brands but they always slip off my heel. These actually stay on! Even when I take my shoes off they stay on! I’m definitely buying more of these and throwing my other brands away!"
"I work on my feet all day and needed some support," "This mat comes in cool colors and helps support my feet and back for my shifts! Highly recommend for work or home!"
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted in this story are all verified and reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.