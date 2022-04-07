Popular Cuisinart Dutch ovens and fryers are up to 35 percent off at Amazon, today only

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Reporting for cooking duty! (Photo: Amazon)

Love to cook? Amazon has slashed prices on best-selling Cuisinart Dutch ovens and fryers by up to 35 percent — but only 'til midnight.

If you don’t have any cast iron cookware, it’s time to invest. Cast iron gets better the more you use it and lasts forever. It has amazing heat retention, for juicy roasts and more. You can use it on the stovetop, in the oven or broiler and even in the dishwasher. The porcelain enamel exterior makes it extra durable and the colors are so pretty you’ll want to serve from it too.

Don't miss these on-sale options.

Cuisinart 7 Quart Oval Casserole

This beauty is $20 off! (Photo: Amazon)

The Cuisinart 7 Quart Oval Casserole is made to go through a variety of cooking methods on your stove, in your oven and even under the broiler. It's made with cast iron for next-level heat retention and distribution, making the perfect cooking environment for a variety of foods. This wonder-pan is even dishwasher safe for easy clean-up! Choose from a range of pretty colors.

"I leave this on my stove top 24/7, it’s GORGEOUS!" a five-star fan said. "My sourdough comes out beautifully every time!"

$70 $90 at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Inch Chicken Fryer

This fryer will be a mainstay in your kitchen. (Photo: Amazon)

A sturdy frying pan is a must in every kitchen, and the Cuisinart 12-Inch Chicken Fryer doesn't disappoint. Its cast iron construction helps retain heat and evenly distribute cooking power, while the pan is pretty enough to put on the table. Once you're done using it, simply pop it in the dishwasher.

"This enamel coated cast iron fryer is perfect for searing, browning, frying and roasting," a happy customer said. "It cooks evenly throughout the entire pan and keeps the flavors perfectly. I’m hooked!"

$58 $90 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

