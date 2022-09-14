Chop to it! Cuisinart's popular 12-piece knife set is just $28

For years, we've been bringing smiles to our hungry families with stews, soups, roasts, pasta feasts. But how are those knives holding up all that action?

So then, when is the last time got yourself a really great set of knives? Excuse us while we answer a question with a question: Who knew you could get your hands on one for a steal? And a popular, big-name brand set, to boot?

This Cuisinart 12-Piece Color Knife Set has over 3,000 perfect ratings. Similar knife sets can set you back anywhere from $50 to $1,000 (yup, it's true). But you can grab this smartly designed color-coded collection — which comes with a lifetime warranty — for just $28 while it's on sale.

Cuisinart Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set with Blade Guards $29 $65 Save $36 $29 at Amazon The set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife.

Made with high-quality stainless steel blades and a nonstick coating for easy slicing, the set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. You will literally be ready to slice anything.

Paring knife, butcher knife, chef knife, bread knife and Santoku knife with covers

"Where have these been all my life?" said a very pleased reviewer. "I'll admit these were an almost-impulse purchase as I had been stalking them for a while on my shopping list and when the price went down I thought "why not?" although I have a drawer full of knives. I'd donate every other knife I own ... in a heartbeat if my husband wouldn't complain. These are a delight."

One happy reviewer said: "This knife set made me a pro in the kitchen...They cut like butter. They wash like glass....I actually purchased these knives for my husband and my son. My husband is the cook in the house and my son is learning. I wanted them to have good stuff to use and no more of that cheap junk that you have to saw to cut meat. These knives cut in one little slice. Now I am in the kitchen cutting up stuff probably for no good reason..."

Another reviewer shared that she's experienced no dulling or chipping over time: "I've had these knives for one year now...Made thin beautiful slices of tomato with the chef knife and sliced warm fresh baked bread with the yellow bread knife. Lovely knives for a great price!"

Each knife comes with a matching blade sleeve to prevent dulling — and protect you while you're rummaging though the kitchen drawer. Not only are the pastel tones a fun pop of color, but they also make it a breeze to reach for just the right tool for each task — as well as reduce the risk of cross-contamination during food prep.

Another reviewer sums it up, saying "I have so many knives that don't cut, it was a pleasure to finally get a set where the knives are sharp and really do a nice job of cutting. I am very happy."

For just $28 we can think of no better purchase... Anything that ups the kitchen-happiness quotient, solves an everyday problem and makes it easy to prep food for family and friends is top of the list for us.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

