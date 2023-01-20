Who knew you could grab a bestselling Cuisinart knife set for just $15 that arrives by Xmas?
Winter means staying cozy at home and finding warmth in comfort foods like stews, soups, and roasts. And that requires, of course, a lot of slicing and dicing — to get these meals right, our knives need to be on point to get the job done quickly and safely. Enter the wildly popular colorful knife set from Cuisinart — it's just $15!Order today with Prime, and you'll get 'em just in time for Christmas.
Cuisinart Multicolor 12-Piece Knife Set
Made with high-quality stainless steel blades and a nonstick coating for easy slicing, the set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. You will literally be ready to slice anything.
Each knife comes with a matching blade sleeve to prevent dulling — and protect you while you're rummaging though the kitchen drawer. Not only are the jewel tones a fun pop of color, but they also make it a breeze to reach for just the right tool for each task — as well as reduce the risk of cross-contamination during food prep.
"I often reach for these over my "expensive" knives!" says one of 15,000 verified five-star reviewers. "Worth every penny and then some... They are super sharp and have a great ergonomic handle. The weight and balance is really nice. The set includes every type of knife you might need, and I love the fact that each one comes with it's own protective blade guard."
Another added: "I absolutely love this knife set!!! I still can’t believe you can get such a good high-quality set... I was convinced I had to get a $400 set to be happy but I’m very wrong. Highly recommend this set!"
Who says meal prep can't be fun? Brighten up your kitchen now with this Cuisinart knife set for just $15.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
