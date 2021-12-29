Who knew Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Cuisinart knife set is just $20 ?

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Paring knife, butcher knife, chef knife, bread knife and more — all for only $20. (Photo: Amazon)

Wintertime is home-and-hearth time, when we rustle up and sit down with that splendiferous recipe we've been vowing forever to attempt. Not to mention the stews, soups, roasts, pasta feasts that are sure to bring a smile to a hungry family. And we'll surely be baking bread! What do all these endeavors have in common? Our knives need to be on point to do them, quickly, safely and right.

This also being self-gifting season, isn't it time you got yourself a great set of knives? Excuse us while we answer a question with a question: Who knew you could get your hands on one for a steal? And an Amazon No. 1 bestseller, to boot?

This Cuisinart 12-Piece Color Knife Set has over 25,000 perfect ratings. Similar knife sets can set you back anywhere from $50 to $1,000 (yup — it's true). But you can grab this smartly designed color-coded collection — which comes with a lifetime warranty — for just $20.

$20 at Amazon

Made with high-quality stainless steel blades and a nonstick coating for easy slicing, the set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. You will literally be ready to slice anything.

One happy reviewer said: "This knife set made me a pro in the kitchen...They cut like butter. They wash like glass....I actually purchased these knives for my husband and my son. My husband is the cook in the house and my son is learning. I wanted them to have good stuff to use and no more of that cheap junk that you have to saw to cut meat. These knives cut in one little slice. Now I am in the kitchen cutting up stuff probably for no good reason...."

Another reviewer shared that she's experienced no dulling or chipping over time: "I've had these knives for one year now...Made thin beautiful slices of tomato with the chef knife and sliced warm fresh baked bread with the yellow bread knife. Lovely knives for a great price!"

Eat the rainbow, with a little help from Cuisinart. (Photo: Amazon)

Each knife comes with a matching blade sleeve to prevent dulling — and protect you while you're rummaging though the kitchen drawer. Not only are the jewel tones a fun pop of color, but they also make it a breeze to reach for just the right tool for each task — as well as reduce the risk of cross-contamination during food prep.

On staying power, one reviewer says: "Had these knives for about nine months now. I held off writing a review because I wanted to see how they held up to repeated use and cleaning. I was concerned that the colored coating would start to chip off, but I am very pleasantly surprised. These knives have all held up wonderfully to the day-to-day use I put them through. I have washed them both by hand and in the dishwasher and see no signs of deterioration. I can honestly recommend without hesitation."

Another reviewer sums it up, saying her set of Cuisinart knives has "made cooking so much more enjoyable..." For just $20 we can think of no better purchase...After this fun-starved year, anything that ups the happiness quotient, solves an everyday problem, and makes it easy to prep food for family and friends is top of the list for us.

$20 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

