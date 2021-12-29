Who knew Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Cuisinart knife set is just $20 ?
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Wintertime is home-and-hearth time, when we rustle up and sit down with that splendiferous recipe we've been vowing forever to attempt. Not to mention the stews, soups, roasts, pasta feasts that are sure to bring a smile to a hungry family. And we'll surely be baking bread! What do all these endeavors have in common? Our knives need to be on point to do them, quickly, safely and right.
This also being self-gifting season, isn't it time you got yourself a great set of knives? Excuse us while we answer a question with a question: Who knew you could get your hands on one for a steal? And an Amazon No. 1 bestseller, to boot?
This Cuisinart 12-Piece Color Knife Set has over 25,000 perfect ratings. Similar knife sets can set you back anywhere from $50 to $1,000 (yup — it's true). But you can grab this smartly designed color-coded collection — which comes with a lifetime warranty — for just $20.
Made with high-quality stainless steel blades and a nonstick coating for easy slicing, the set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. You will literally be ready to slice anything.
One happy reviewer said: "This knife set made me a pro in the kitchen...They cut like butter. They wash like glass....I actually purchased these knives for my husband and my son. My husband is the cook in the house and my son is learning. I wanted them to have good stuff to use and no more of that cheap junk that you have to saw to cut meat. These knives cut in one little slice. Now I am in the kitchen cutting up stuff probably for no good reason...."
Another reviewer shared that she's experienced no dulling or chipping over time: "I've had these knives for one year now...Made thin beautiful slices of tomato with the chef knife and sliced warm fresh baked bread with the yellow bread knife. Lovely knives for a great price!"
Each knife comes with a matching blade sleeve to prevent dulling — and protect you while you're rummaging though the kitchen drawer. Not only are the jewel tones a fun pop of color, but they also make it a breeze to reach for just the right tool for each task — as well as reduce the risk of cross-contamination during food prep.
On staying power, one reviewer says: "Had these knives for about nine months now. I held off writing a review because I wanted to see how they held up to repeated use and cleaning. I was concerned that the colored coating would start to chip off, but I am very pleasantly surprised. These knives have all held up wonderfully to the day-to-day use I put them through. I have washed them both by hand and in the dishwasher and see no signs of deterioration. I can honestly recommend without hesitation."
Another reviewer sums it up, saying her set of Cuisinart knives has "made cooking so much more enjoyable..." For just $20 we can think of no better purchase...After this fun-starved year, anything that ups the happiness quotient, solves an everyday problem, and makes it easy to prep food for family and friends is top of the list for us.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Toshiba 43-inch 43C350KU C350 Series 4K Smart Fire TV, $290 (was $370), amazon.com
Sony X85J 75-inch 4K Smart TV, $1,198 (was $1,800), amazon.com
LG C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,797 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $280 (was $370), amazon.com
TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku LED TV, $360 (was $500), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Beats Studio Buds, $100 (was $150), amazon.com
JBL Tune 115TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $30 (was $70), amazon.com
Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds, $50 (was $70), amazon.com
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones, $21 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Smartphone and tablet deals:
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Phone, $525 (was $700), amazon.com
Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch, $200 (was $350), amazon.com
Samsung Tab A7, $119 (was $160), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition for PS5, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Homall Gaming Chair, $95 with on-page coupon (was $150), amazon.com
Just Dance 2022 for Nintendo Switch, $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Smart home deals:
ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control, $199(was $250), amazon.com
Google Nest Thermostat, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Facebook Portal TV, $79 (was $149), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $139 (was $300), amazon.com
Dreametech H11 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $300 with on-page coupon (was $450), amazon.com
Shark Rocket Corded Bagless Stick Vacuum, $174 (was $200), amazon.com
Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum, $187 (was $237), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Women's Long Plaid Blanket Chunky Oversized Winter/Fall Warm Scarf, $21 (was $30), amazon.com
Isotoner Women’s Spandex Cold Weather Stretch Gloves, $20 (was $36), amazon.com
Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Lined Clog, starting at $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Miholl Women’s Long Sleeve Tops, starting at $23 (was $38), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Aucma Stand Mixer, $140 (was $156), amazon.com
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle, $30 (was $60), amazon.com
Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer, Rotisserie and Convection Oven, $100 (was $140), amazon.com
Cuisinel Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet 2-Piece Set, $38 (was $60), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Organic Vitamin E Oil Bundle, $20 (was $25), amazon.com
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater, $10.50 (was $14), amazon.com
Roselyn Boutique Jade Roller Gua Sha Facial Tools Set, $13 (was $20), amazon.com
IT Cosmetics Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream, $37 (was $54), amazon.com
MonétBeauty Ice Globes for Facials, $23 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Lush Decor Comforter Farmhouse Stripe 3 Piece Full/Queen Reversible Bedding Set, $59 (was $97), amazon.com
Bedsure Queen Comforter Set, $55 (was $78), amazon.com
Matbeby Bedding Quilted Fitted Queen Mattress Pad, $28 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags 12 Pack, $38 (was $45), amazon.com
Mellanni King Sheets, $38 (was $51), amazon.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
Amazon's best end-of-year tech deals — save on Apple, Sony, Bose, Samsung, and more
Amazon's got some secret after-Christmas sales: Save up to 50 percent on wearables, earbuds and more
Planning a fitter, buffer 2022? These Bowflex adjustable dumbbells are at their lowest price at Amazon
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.