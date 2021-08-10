Surprise! Amazon just launched a massive sale on cordless vacuums

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save bit on these top-rated vacs. (Photo: Amazon)

Having a reliable vacuum is a must in your life, but it can be a real pain sometimes to use. You have to haul it out, find a nearby plug, dance around the cord and then plug it in someplace else as you move about your home. Basically, there's a lot of work involved just to get a regular vacuum to work.

Cordless vacuums are different. They're lightweight and let you easily zip around your floors without even thinking of where the nearest plug is located, leaving spotless floors in their wake. You usually have to pay big for that level of convenience, but not right now. Amazon has slashed prices on several top-rated cordless vacuums — and one is just $90 with on-page coupon!

Been thinking of getting a cordless vacuum? Don't miss these deals.

You get all this for $90! (Photo: Amazon)

Want a huge bang for your buck? Meet the INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. This cordless vac is $30 off right now with an on-page coupon, and it's so versatile. This stick vacuum has an upgraded brush head with a two-in-one stiff and soft roller to easily suck up pet hair, dirt and debris, whether you're cruising over hardwood, carpet, tile or marble. A 1.2 liter dustbin provides plenty of storage for all that gunk you'll suck up. Enjoy up to 45 mins of run time on standard mode and 20 mins on max mode. Want to suck something up really quickly? The vac easily converts into a handheld. "This gets the job done efficiently the first time around," a happy customer said. "This vacuum is extremely lightweight. Given that this vacuum is wireless it makes it easy to do the jobs around the house, no getting tangled up in cords. Also the 270° swivel head allows me to get corners and around furniture."

Shop it: INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $90 with on-page coupon (was $120), amazon.com

Story continues

It weighs less than eight pounds! (Photo: Amazon)

Enjoy powerful cleaning with the Bissell 3061 Featherweight Cordless Stick Vacuum. This lightweight vac — it weighs less than eight pounds! — gives you up to 20 minutes of run time before it needs another charge. It also comes with an upholstery brush and crevice tool to help you clean areas other than your floor. A removable hand vac helps you spot clean, while a two-way folding handle allows for compact storage. "The thing is awesome!" a happy user wrote. "Super lightweight, no cumbersome stand, the head turns every which way, and it's got great suction for dust, cat litter, CAT FUR, dried out bits of cat food, and bits and bobs. I've got hardwood floors with a few non-shag rugs, and this can vacuum floors and rugs and get everything up in a snap. Easily navigates around and under furniture."

Shop it: Bissell 3061 Featherweight Cordless Stick Vacuum, $108 (was $120), amazon.com

Pet hair is no match for this machine. (Photo: Amazon)

Pet hair is an unfortunate side effect of having a cat or dog, but it doesn't have to linger on your floors. The Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Small Upright Vacuum Cleaner is specially designed to tackle pet hair and dirt at your place. This cordless vac has a large dirt cup to hold three times more dirt and pet hair than your standard stick vacuum. It also features an on/off brushroll to let you easily transition from carpets to hardwood floors. "This little baby will stay charged for me to hit the highlights every other day or so for a week in a 2,000 sq ft house that's mostly hard wood," a fan said. "The canister is easy to dump and I don't have to touch any of the gross stuff. I wanted a solution to have a quick option for hair and crumbs from two adults without having to get out a broom and dustpan or big vac every other day. ...I love being able to switch to brush or no brush quickly. I don't even pick up the throw rugs when using it."

Shop it: Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Small Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $149 (was $200), amazon.com

This bestseller is on sale, too! (Photo: Amazon)

This bestselling cordless vacuum has so much going for it. The Shark Navigator Freestyle Upright Stick Vacuum is powerful enough to suck up pet hair like it's nothing. Swivel steering allows you to get in and around tight corners without issue, while two speeds help you to transition seamlessly from bare floor to carpet. This vac's extra-large dust cup holds up to 0.64 quarts. "This is the best little vacuum cleaner in the universe," a satisfied customer said. "Everything about the design is thoughtful. Convenient to take apart and empty, put back together, remove and clean the filter, recharge. Ease of use is unparalleled due to light weight and rotating head. All my life I have hated vacuuming, and I still don't adore it, but this little cordless machine takes away 88% of the intrinsic aggravation. Does carpet or bare floor depending on adjustment of a step-on button. I have 3 hair-shedding pets and it takes care of everything efficiently. It does not stink while operating, it is not particularly noisy, and it has a friendly vibe."

Shop it: Shark Navigator Freestyle Upright Stick Vacuum, $129 (was $150), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.