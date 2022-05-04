Need a cooling mattress or topper? They're on sale at Amazon — starting at just $31
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Hot sleeper? If flipping over to the pillow isn't doing it for ya, you might want to consider a mattress designed to cool the whole body — or a cooling topper that does the job for a much smaller investment. Now would be a great time to shop.
Amazon just marked down a slew of cooling mattresses and toppers, giving you plenty of options for a bedroom makeover sure to improve your nights as the weather warms. You can even score a whole new bed, if that's what you're after.
Amazon just marked down a slew of cooling mattresses and toppers, giving you plenty of options for a bedroom makeover sure to improve your nights as the weather warms.
Check out the whole sale here, and keep scrolling for some of our favorite finds.
Best Price Mattress 1.5 Inch 5-Zone Memory Foam Mattress Topper
This topper is infused with soothing aloe vera, plus the 1.5-inch memory foam pad targets five zones on your body for ultimate comfort. It helps alleviate pressure, plus the multitude of points of contact ensure you don't toss and turn while you get your beauty sleep.
"We have an air mattress that is a little hard, [so] I bought this in hopes that it would help us out and boy did it!" shared a shopper. "It is super duper comfortable. I joked with my husband that I'm sleeping better on that than in our bed (that is incredibly comfortable!!). If you want a great night's sleep, spend the money and get this!"
Mellow 3 Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Tend to get overheated at night? This gel-infused mattress topper is ventilated throughout for optimal air flow. It also helps reduce trapped body heat, so you won't wake up in a pool of sweat. Sweet dreams!
"I am a nurse and I have back issues from years of patient care," shares one of over 8,200 five-star shoppers. "This topper has been a blessing. I have only had it for a couple days, but it is comfortably soft & yet firm enough to not feel like I'm going to roll off the bed- unlike other toppers I have tried in the past."
Classic Brands Cool Gel Gel Memory Foam 8-Inch Mattress
If a cooling topper just won't cut it, this mattress will do the trick. It's topped off with two inches of gel-infused memory foam, which lies atop six inches of high-density foam that supports and cradles you while offering targeted pressure relief. It's even compatible with adjustable bases.
"Purchased this for use in my RV," one shopper revealed. "I threw the factory mattress away on day 1. Just slept on this for 10 nights and it is as comfortable as my tempur-pedic mattress in the house. In previous campers, I had used a foam mattress topper. This blows those away."
Zinus 8 Inch Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
This gel mattress is infused with soothing green tea in each layer, plus a cooling knit cover ensures you don't overheat throughout the night. Additionally, a seven-zone ventilation system keeps you nice and breezy.
"I can’t say enough about this mattress - it’s very cool to the touch, but most importantly it sleeps cool," shared a shopper. "The gel top layer cradles my body, providing support but feeling very “cushiony” at the same time. I had specifically looked for a mattress with a deep gel layer, and this one fit the bill. The cooling technology was different than anything I had seen with other mattresses, and it has certainly lived up to its promise."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
