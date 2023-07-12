Stop everything: The Oprah-approved Amazon coat is $99 — over 30% off — for Prime Day

Prepare for colder days ahead with $50 off Orolay's viral puffer coat on Prime Day. (Photo: Amazon)

Prime Day is officially upon us, which makes it a better time than ever to upgrade or complete your closet with tried-and-true fashion staples. Enter Amazon's Orolay coat, which made headlines (not to mention Oprah's Favorite Things list) for its stylish design and ultra-cozy interior. The jacket has over 16,000 perfect ratings — and has become an essential for influencers, fashionistas and celebs like Emma Stone.

We know this coat will look just as cute on you, and it's laden with awesome oversized pockets (six of them!), a fleece-lined hood, a windproof shell and extended sides that you can unzip to allow for a wider range of movement. There's a huge range of colors on sale, from more neutral olive, beige and black to stand-out red and yellow.

"Absolutely adore this jacket,” says a five-star reviewer. “It's light enough in weight that it doesn't feel like you're wearing a sleeping bag, yet it keeps you SO warm. It fits well in all the right places, and the numerous pockets, ties, zippers, and hood make for versatility in varying temperatures. And I receive compliments nearly every time I wear it — its unique design looks really sharp; my hubby even says it's kinda sexy if a down jacket can be such a thing.”

Another shopper says: “I first saw this jacket on a fellow dog person, while walking our dogs. She is a designer so I assumed this was some expensive designer jacket, cause it looks it! The cut is nice and unusual. Love the 1,000 pockets and the side zippers. Overall, it's a great jacket for the price that looks waaaaay more expensive than it is.”

You need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these deals. Here's how you can sign up for a free trial, which also gives you complimentary shipping.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

