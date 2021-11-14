This foot massager is 'heaven' to over 6,200 Amazon shoppers — and it's $150 off right now

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Talk about a multitasker: The Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager can even accentuate your decor! (Photo: Cloud Massage)

For many of us, these are the best of times and the worst of times where our lower extremities are concerned. Staying close to home during the pandemic re(acquainted) us with the joy and vitality of running, walking and hiking, healthy habits that we've taken with us into the summer of '21. The downside of all this fitness fun? It puts a beating on your feet, ankles and calves.

Even when it's the kind of soreness that "hurts so good," it still, well, hurts. That's to say nothing of the people who've kept on keeping on at their jobs despite the upheaval of the past year — nurses, retail workers, first responders, to name a few. They're all too familiar with everyday waist-down aches and muscle fatigue.

All of which is to say: We need relief! And Amazon is here to help.

The Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager is a miracle worker that massages, kneads and heats stressed, seized-up muscles and joints. Powerful, versatile and gentle when it needs to be, it's like treating your south-of-the-torso self to a spa day...all from the comfort of your living room. Speaking of treats: Amazon is now offering this genius machine for just $150 (with on-page coupon); that's a 50 percent markdown and the lowest you're likely to find this genius therapeutic tool.

Shop it: Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager, $150 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com

It's just sitting there, ready for you to come home from that strenuous jog or long, long day of work. Don't keep it waiting. (Photo: Amazon)

The Cloud Massage brings sweet relief to your feet, ankles and calves after a long day's work (or fun). It operates at three levels of intensity and five distinct settings: Rolling Massage, Compression Therapy, Sway (designed to loosen your seized-up joints), Heat and Quiet. There's something for every lower-body complaint.

No wonder it's garnered over 5,500 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. "I am over-the-top thrilled by this new foot massager," said one very happy customer. "This is a heated, vibrating, deep kneading shiatsu type of foot massager and has these air bags that squeeze in and out at various pressures which is awesome for circulation issues. I was in heaven."

Story continues

"My feet were basically dying from running around at work all day," begins the tale of another besotted user. "I lift heavy boxes and am constantly standing on my feet. I wanted to go get a foot massage but was too shy to ask someone just to massage my poor ugly toes. Then along comes this machine. Masseuses, light some aromatherapy candles and rejoice; you will not have to see my feet ever again!"

Don't have a cow, but the Cloud Massage will take your calves to heaven too. And that's no bum steer. (Photo: Amazon)

The Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager does more than just relieve workaday aches and pains; it's also a powerful tool for the treatment of chronic conditions like plantar fasciitis, diabetes, neuropathy and any malady that inhibits blood circulation.

So, a messenger of relief for the weary, a godsend for the afflicted, and now an unbeatable bargain at $100 off. We'd say "Run, don't walk!" to grab this deal, but your feet are killing you! So, just click on over to Amazon and let your fingers do the buying.

She wants to maintain cat-like reflexes in her fashion choices and during her gym workout. She's come to the right place. (Photo: Cloud Massage)

Shop it: Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager, $150 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.