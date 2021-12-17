Gift this top-rated foot massager to someone special — it's 55 percent off at Amazon right now
You've been running around trying to make everyone's holiday dreams come true, and that can take a serious toll on your feet. And, if you already work on your feet, it's even worse.
Amazon is here to help. The Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager is a miracle worker that massages, kneads and heats stressed, seized-up muscles and joints. Powerful, versatile and gentle when it needs to be, it's like treating your south-of-the-torso self to a spa day...all from the comfort of your living room. Speaking of treats: Amazon is offering this genius machine for just $136 'til midnight; that's a 55 percent markdown and the lowest you're likely to find this genius therapeutic tool.
The Cloud Massage brings sweet relief to your feet, ankles and calves after a long day's work (or fun). It operates at three levels of intensity and five distinct settings: Rolling Massage, Compression Therapy, Sway (designed to loosen your seized-up joints), Heat and Quiet. There's something for every lower-body complaint.
No wonder it's garnered nearly 6,500 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. "I am over-the-top thrilled by this new foot massager," said one very happy customer. "This is a heated, vibrating, deep kneading shiatsu type of foot massager and has these air bags that squeeze in and out at various pressures which is awesome for circulation issues. I was in heaven."
"My feet were basically dying from running around at work all day," begins the tale of another besotted user. "I lift heavy boxes and am constantly standing on my feet. I wanted to go get a foot massage but was too shy to ask someone just to massage my poor ugly toes. Then along comes this machine. Masseuses, light some aromatherapy candles and rejoice; you will not have to see my feet ever again!"
The Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager does more than just relieve workaday aches and pains; it's also a powerful tool for the treatment of chronic conditions like plantar fasciitis, diabetes, neuropathy and any malady that inhibits blood circulation.
So, a messenger of relief for the weary, a godsend for the afflicted, and now an unbeatable bargain at $164 off. We'd say "Run, don't walk!" to grab this deal, but your feet are killing you! So, just click on over to Amazon and let your fingers do the buying.
