Who knew you could grab a top-notch Bissell vac for just $30 at Amazon?

Get on the stick and save a bundle with this lightweight supersucker. (Photo: Amazon)

If you’ve ever had to replace a vacuum, you know how expensive it can be. Some models run well into the hundreds, and many robovacs are even pricier. But it doesn't have to be that way: Amazon shoppers believe they’ve found the best budget model around.

The Bissell Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum is just $30 at Amazon, and has nearly 40,000 five-star reviews. Why so many? Besides the price, shoppers rave about how lightweight and versatile it is, tackling carpet and hardwood messes with ease.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

You can even detach the shaft and turn it into a handheld, great for sucking up messes on couches, stairs, and counters. It’s an Amazon #1 Best Seller among vacuum cleaners — not an easy feat! Oh, and in addition to classic black, it comes in fun colors like purple and teal, all for just $30.

Need to get up close and personal with some household nasties? This baby transforms into a handheld! (Photo: Amazon)

One pet owner gleefully shared how great it handled dog hair: “This little sweeper does an excellent job of picking up literally everything — dog hair, dust, little pieces of debris,” they said. “The suction is powerful, gets into corners beautifully and the filter is very easy to change and clean.”

Don’t be fooled by its small size — shoppers can attest to its power. Said a five-star fan: “It's so tiny and light and thin, you'd think it would be bad. But it's great!” The reviewer added: “I bought it for work in a preschool classroom. We use it every day over the carpet and tiled areas. It picks up really well and is so light; it’s easy to move around, push, and swivel. My co-worker liked it so much she bought one for her home.”

One even said the Stick surpasses their family's $400 alternative! “I’ve owned this vacuum a little under a year now and it’s got to be one of the best investments of my life,” says the shopper. “It’s lightweight and powerful. I use it on both carpet and hardwood and it will pick up anything, even liquids.... My dad always uses my vacuum, and his $400 Hoover is sitting in the corner collecting dust.”

