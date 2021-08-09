Hot days are a breeze in Amazon's 'light and airy' $21 maxi dress — it's nearly 60 percent off!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Stay cool in Amazon's easy-breezy Buenos Ninos maxi, starting at $21. (Photo: Amazon)

When it's blazing hot out, you may not want to put any clothes on your body. But since it is the law, go with something lightweight and flowy. Something that will catch a breeze. Bonus points if it makes your body look awesome.

We've found a superb option for superhot days: Amazon’s top-rated Buenos Ninos Women's V Neck Maxi. Shoppers love how this free-flowing dress flatters their figure, hides flaws and won't cling even on the stickiest summer days.

Many of the 13 colors and patterns (sizes S to 3X) are on sale right now, starting at $21 (down from $50) with the on-page coupon. That's nearly 60 percent off!

Shop it: Buenos Ninos Women's V Neck Maxi Dress, from $21 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com

With a scooped V-neck and adjustable spaghetti straps, the Buenos Ninos Women's V Neck Maxi Dress is an excellent summer look. It boasts a long and flowy silhouette punctuated by a subtle flare at the hem (almost like a drop-waist).

There's a boho vibe, for sure, but you can style it in a host of ways. Wear a linen blazer with the sleeves pushed up and a small clutch bag during the evening for a sophisticated look, belt it, or lean in to the easy-breezy nature of it and add strappy sandals and a great beach bag.

There's even a jumpsuit version, with the same nonrestrictive fabric and cropped legs that show off cute summer sandals. These sister garments are so popular, they've raked in over 7,800 five-star ratings!

Sweet relief! The soft fabric won't stick to you on sticky days. (Photo: Amazon)

Light 'n' lovely

The soft, breathable rayon and the flowy fit make the Buenos Ninos Women's V Neck Floral Maxi Dress a favorite for those in warmer climates!

"OMG, I love this," raved one five-star reviewer. "It’s lightweight but not see-through. ... So pretty and feminine. Would be nice for a walk on the beach with a big sun hat :)."

Another fan said: "I absolutely love this summer dress. It has a carefree feminine/boho look. It’s light and airy — perfect for the summer heat."

Shop it: Buenos Ninos Women's V Neck Maxi Dress, from $21 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com

Twirl, girl! The lovely, playful drape keeps your body looking fab. (Photo: Amazon)

Flatters all sizes!

Shoppers from small- to plus-size are loving how they look in the Buenos Ninos maxi dress.

"My favorite!" said one satisfied South Carolinian. "I love this dress! It’s very flattering, breezy, comfortable and perfect for summer. I’m a 2X, 18 or 20, 5’9”, and a 42C bra size. It hits me mid-calf. ... It flows nicely out in a flattering manner. I like that it’s not too long. ... The way the top scoops upward to the straps makes it a flattering look versus plain spaghetti straps. ... I highly recommend it."

"Cute and comfy!" wrote another reviewer: “I ordered a size S and it fits perfectly. The adjustable straps make the length perfect to wear with flats (I'm 5'1) which I LOVE. I am a 34B/C and the chest fits perfectly. .... If you are larger busted, you may want to consider sizing up if you prefer a loose fit. The dress is flowy and pretty when you walk but it doesn't look like a muumuu or a circus tent.” Definitely important!

Shop it: Buenos Ninos Women's V Neck Maxi Dress, from $21 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com

The maxi comes in 13 colors and patterns that can be styled in countless ways. (Photo: Amazon)

One dress, many looks

This fun-to-wear dress super easy to style too.

One creative shopper who has it in multiple colors said it is “super comfortable and perfect for warm weather but also cute to wear with a jean jacket over, or even a tee underneath if you choose.”

Another happy reviewer added: "Love this dress. It's so flowy and comfy. I put a belt on and it looks so cute."

Pretty, pink and it has pockets? Yes, please. (Photo: Amazon)

Guess what else...

This summer dress even has the most coveted utility of all: Pockets!

“It has two hidden pockets, which are perfect for lightweight items,” a delighted customer said. "It also has the adjustable straps, which I like, plus it fits me well on the chest area."

This is sounding like a summer must-have. Warm-weather dressing is all about finding throw-and-go pieces that can go solo or work with what’s already in your closet. In the case of the Buenos Ninos dress, it’s all that and more. Catch it on sale, before your favorite pattern sells out.

Shop it: Buenos Ninos Women's V Neck Maxi Dress, from $21 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com

