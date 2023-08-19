Clean water never looked so good thanks to the Brita bottle - now just $14

Do you know what's in your tap water? Probably not, and you probably don't want to. But, here it goes — even after it's treated, tap water can still contain horrors like arsenic, herbicides, pesticides and aluminum. However, this doesn't mean the healthier option is drinking soda. The Brita Premium Filtered Bottle tells these contaminants, "You will not pass!" and holds them back with its mighty filtration system. So you can enjoy fresh, clean water whether you're on the job or on the go. All this for only $14!

Is there a water bottle collecting dust in your kitchen? It may be because it neither filters nor looks as chic as the Brita. The Brita comes in five colors — this one is Blush, and there's also Sea Glass, Night Sky, Coral and Metal (prices vary by color). The better it looks, the more you'll want to use it! (And the more water you'll drink.) It also comes with a reusable straw and built-in carrying loop for grab-and-go portability!

Meanwhile it's dishwasher-safe, is a shade over 1 lb, so you can toss it in your bag without weighing it down, it fits in a car cup holder, and has a leak-proof design that means no surprise spills if you hit a bump in the road. And the Brita Premium Filtered Water Bottle not only means fewer contaminants in your water, but less waste on the planet, since one bottle filter can replace up to 300 standard 17-ounce single-use plastic bottles!

Drink more water and you'll look as good as your Brita bottle. (Photo: Amazon)

Shoppers rave about its powerful filtration and eco-friendliness. "I love this water bottle!" gushed one. "My water tastes nice and fresh, and it's is keeping me from buying bottled water, which was bad for the environment and expensive. I also like that the straw at the top is rubber and I don't smack my teeth on it, and the little carry handle is nice. I've noticed myself drinking a lot more water with this. Really glad I bought it!"

This reviewer even used their Brita to filter water from a hose! "I bought this for a two-day outdoor festival in 80+ degree heat, and the rules required see-through and empty bottles at the gate. At 26 oz it was the right size for the refill station, and the water tasted fresh even though it came from a hose! I didn't expect the bottle to hold up from the festival, but it did."

And this happy traveler raved, "I put this bottle to the test on a recent two-week tour of Ireland and Scotland. I sincerely thought the strap would break quickly holding the weight of a swinging, full water bottle on my backpack, but it's of high quality. The water tastes great and it's easy to take apart and put together."

So if you're looking to adopt a healthier lifestyle, or just want to drink water that doesn't have arsenic and herbicides in it, then the Brita Premium Filtered Water Bottle is just right for you. Drink healthier, look better and help save the planet. Cheers to all that!

