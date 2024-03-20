Amazon’s Big Spring Sale Is Here — Shop Fitness, Grooming, and Cleaning Essentials



Amazon is known for tentpole shopping holidays like Prime Day, Prime Big Deal Days, and, of course, Black Friday. This year they’re launching a new savings event, Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, with discounts for both Prime and non-Prime members. The sale kicks off today, Wednesday, March 20th, and runs through Monday, March 25th. It will focus on fitness equipment, spring cleaning essentials, gardening tools, and beauty products. Here’s everything you need to know to shop, and save, during Amazon’s first huge sale of the year.

Shop the Best Deals From Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is officially live with deals live for both Prime and non-Prime members. SPY has gathered the top ones below from best-selling brands in the categories that will be included in the sale, to give readers a taste of what they may be able to find during the next six days.

UNDER $40!

Anker 622 Magnetic Portable Charger

Price: $69.99 $39.98

Anker is known for making some of the best portable chargers on the market, and the 622 is a magnetic power bank that charges wirelessly with a PopSocket on the back for easy gripping. The two brands collaborated to make charging on the go even easier without losing grip on the device. The 5,000 milliampere-hour (mAh) battery is designed for up to 17 hours of continuous use, and the PopGrip can also serve as a phone stand.

A man wearing a black sweatshirt

Hanes Men's EcoSmart Fleece Sweatshirt

Price: $18.00 $12.09

Hanes’ best-selling fleece sweatshirt is down to just $10 for Prime Members during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. This basic hoodie comes in virtually every color and built with a fleece lining designed to stay soft wash after wash.

UREVO Walking Pad

Price: $299.99 $199.99

One of the most popular walking treadmills on Amazon is discounted 33%, bringing the price below $200. It has a speed range up to four miles per hour making it a perfect solution for adding steps during the workday.

A black Blink security camera with floodlights against a white background

All-New Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera

Price: $129.98 $77.99

Amazon’s Blink security cameras are fully integrated into Alexa’s system, making them easy to operate with just your voice or from the smartphone app. This outdoor security camera comes with 700-lumen floodlights for added safety and enhanced motion detection.

JUST $17!

Utopia Bedding Sheets

Price: $22.95 $17.05

Utopia’s budget-friendly sheets are discounted to just $17 for a King set ahead of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. They’re both fade and shrink-resistant and made of brushed microfiber for softness.

Sony XM4 headphones, Amazon big spring sale

$100 OFF!

Sony 1000XM4 Premium Noise-Canceling Headphones

Price: $348.00 $248.00

Sony’s most popular noise-cancelling headphones are 29% off during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, bringing the price down to just $248. This is a $100 discount and their lowest price of the year, so far. They’re equipped with Edge-AI sound engineering and speak-to-chat technology that automatically adjusts the volume during conversations.

FLYBIRD Weight Bench

Flybird Weight Bench

Price: $239.99 $111.99

Flybird’s adjustable weight bench already offers a great value for the price in terms of fitness buys on Amazon, and now it’s over 50% off. It has an 800-pound weight capacity and seven different back positions which make the $111 price tag a bargain.

Keurig K Compact Maker Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer Turquoise

UNDER $60!

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker

Price: $99.99 $59.99

Keurig has discounted almost much of their product line for the Big Spring Sale, including the K-Compact coffee maker. This is a perfect model for solo households looking for a quick morning jolt, and it comes equipped to brew 6, 8, or 10-ounce cups in under a minute.

Shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Discounts Up to 50% Off

Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit

Price: $64.99 $49.00

Colgate’s suite of whitening products are all on sale ahead of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, including this comprehensive whitening kit that’s down to just $49. Think of this as the classic whitening strips on steroids, with an LED whitening pen and accompanying light both designed to remove 10 years of stains in just three days.

Renpho eye massager

RENPHO Heated Eye Massager

Price: $72.99 $54.74

RENPHO’s heated eye massager is designed to ease migraines and improve sleep through targeted vibration and temperatures between 104-113 degrees Fahrenheit. It can play music and has two-level compression to mimic a spa experience at home.

What Is Amazon’s Big Spring Sale?

If one thing has become clear about Amazon over the past few years, it’s that they don’t beat around the bush when it comes to naming their events. Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is exactly what it sounds like: six days of discounts on products for welcoming in warmer temperatures. The product categories include fitness gear, cleaning supplies, and top-selling beauty products, and discounts will go as high as 50%. It’ll function a lot like Prime Day in that all of the discounts will be on Amazon’s site, with one major difference: both Prime and non-Prime members can enjoy the savings.

Who Can Shop Amazon’s Big Spring Sale?

Unlike Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days, anyone can shop Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, even those who haven’t splurged on a Prime membership. Typically, Amazon saves its best discounts for Prime members who tend to be frequent shoppers on the platform. Many of the discounts during the Big Spring Sale will be available to everyone with only a select few saved for Prime members, so there’s no need to join Amazon’s membership program. That said, being a Prime member does come with plenty of perks throughout the rest of the year including free 2-day shipping and access to streaming on Prime Video. Learn more and sign up for a free trial of Prime here.

When Is Amazon’s Big Spring Sale?

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale will take place over six days March 20th-25th. New discounts will drop every day during the event, so be sure to bookmark the main Amazon deals page to stay up to date on the latest savings.

What Sorts of Discounts Are Included in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale?

We won’t know the exact details of the discounts until the embargoes begin to lift on Wednesday morning, but so far Amazon has shared that many of the discounts will be seasonal for spring. This includes up to 50% off beauty products, up to 50% off fitness equipment, up to 40% off home goods, and up to 40% off electronics.

