Shoppers are 'obsessed' with the secret tummy control panel on these leggings — on sale, from $21
You might know the name Lululemon, but have you heard of IUGA? It’s the label behind Amazon’s swoon-worthy yoga pants with over 45,000 perfect five-star reviews. Bonus: They're on sale right this very second starting at just $22, down from $30.
Shoppers love the lightweight, breathable and practical design. They have a small inner pocket for your keys or credit cards and an additional side pocket to keep your phone — so you can go totally hands-free on your runs ... or power walks ( ... or strolls).
Customers also appreciate that the waistband has extra tummy control — and that the fabric is not see-through, like so many other leggings. Super stretchy, this item accommodates a wide range of body types while retaining compression to sculpt your bottom for a flattering fit.
The IUGA pants are the No. 1 bestseller in the "Sports Fans Pants" category, perhaps, in part, because of the rainbow of color choices. There are 33 color and style combinations to pick from, and sizes range from XS to XXL.
Comfortable
The last thing anyone wants when exercising is uncomfortable clothing that you have to fuss with. Customers love how these fit and feel!
One five-star reviewer wrote: “I am obsessed with these! I don’t always have the highest expectations when ordering leggings online without trying them first, but these blew me away. The material is thicker than I imagined (so squat proof), very soft and comfortable, and slightly high waisted and they stay in place while working out which is the most important. No rolling down!”
Supportive
The compression adds stability during your workout or even your workday. Yes, some shoppers are finding new ways to use them:
A fan wrote: “I am constantly wearing yoga pants to work out in. These pants are amazing. Since it’s so cold up here, I even wear them under my nursing scrubs. These pants move and shape you perfectly. I feel completely supported! Best purchase ever!!!”
Durable
Readers are also impressed with how well these leggings are made.
One raved: “I love these yoga pants, and will definitely be purchasing more! The pockets are key, and make it very easy to carry my phone/keys/cards without the hassle of carrying a purse or wallet while working out. The material is soft and comfortable, but durable as well. I’ve washed mine a couple of times on a delicate cycle and low-temperature tumble dry and they’ve held up really well. Great product!”
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
