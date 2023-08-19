Amazon’s Best-Selling, Podiatrist-Approved Walking Shoes Are Only $40 Right Now



If there’s one item that should always be a staple in your closet, it’s a good, reliable pair of the best walking shoes. And if you’re in the market for a brand new pair (you can never have too many, after all!), you’re in luck: Amazon’s number one best-selling walking shoes, the Skechers Go Joy Sneaker, happens to be on major sale right now.

That’s right—you can currently snag a pair of the popular Skechers sneakers for only $40, a whopping 33% off the original price. And if you need convincing that it’s a major steal, consider the fact that these made our list of the best shoes for wide feet earlier this year.



The Skechers Go Joy sneakers are indeed designed with the ultimate walkable comfort in mind. Constructed with 100% vegan materials, they feature a lightweight, super-soft insole with high-rebound cushioning alongside a flexible traction outsole and a breathable mesh upper—all of which help the shoe deliver on cloud-like comfort and support. Plus, they come in a slip-on, laceless design that makes them easy to take on and off while you’re on the go. Oh, and did we mention they’re machine washable, too?

Unsurprisingly, reviewers truly can’t get enough of the top-rated pick. The shoes currently boast a 4.5 rating overall from more than 80,000 Amazon shoppers. They’re also a podiatrist-approved pick, according to many reviewers. “My podiatrist felt these would be helpful to me,” explained one. “Although I only got them yesterday, I do not want to take them off...This the best my feet have felt in months.”

They’re not the only person happy with their purchase. “These shoes are like walking on clouds…like having shock absorbers on your feet!” raved another Amazon shopper. “Your knees will smile. I’m not being silly…When I put them on for the first time I was smiling ear to ear because of the comfort!”

Some shoppers even say they provide pain-free comfort for plantar fasciitis. “This is my fourth pair of these sneakers, I keep trying other brands and then returning them,” wrote one customer. “I have plantar fasciitis and a heel spur and find these to be the most comfortable sneakers for walking and for pain-free standing for long periods of time. The toe-box is roomy to begin with, and between the wide width and flexible weave of the upper, my toes have plenty of ‘wiggle room,’ which I love.”

Reviewers especially love that the Skechers come in both wide and narrow widths, as well as plenty of different stylish colorways. Currently, on Amazon, you can have your pick from 29 different colors, from a classic black or white to a colorful pink and even a fun tie dye pattern (though, only select colors and sizes may be on sale).

Ready to snag your own pair and feel like you’re walking on clouds? Don’t miss out on the major savings—make sure to pick up the Skechers now while they’re still at their super-affordable price of $40.

