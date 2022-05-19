'Very flattering for a curvy bum': Amazon's top-selling pants are on sale for just $33

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Work it. (Photo: Amazon)

Once in a while, a pair of pants comes along that seemingly fits everyone perfectly. This is one of those occasions. Meet the Grace Karin Trousers, which feature a high-waist design and slim silhouette — and are on sale for just $33.

Don’t be deterred by the seemingly small waist, though — it’s made of elastic for a comfy, stretchy fit. Many shoppers were quick to point out that these pants are “very flattering for a curvy bum.”

And they are perfect for right now! As one five star fan raved, "These are soooo cute and fit exactly as expected...Excited to wear these in spring/summer/fall!"

These Grace Karin Trousers are available in 32 different colors and styles. Here, satisfied shoppers break down why these pants are such a stellar find.

Flattering

Neutral, with a refreshing twist. (Photo: Amazon)

“I LOVE these pants! Not only do they feel like you're wearing pajamas, but they are so flattering!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “They hug your curves in all the right places and fit loose where you want them to! I'm 5'5” with an athletic build, so it’s hard finding pants that look good without making my legs look like tree trunks. But these make my shape look feminine and they are very forgiving on my waist! They wash very well, and don’t wrinkle easily!”

Comfortable

The cropped length visually elongates your legs. (Photo: Amazon)

“I have been eyeing the tie-waisted business pant trend, and decided it was finally time to hop on the train when I landed myself a new job,” shared one happy customer. “I wish I hadn't waited so long! The material is stretchy and oh-so-comfy, the fit is perfect (flattering for my curves but not too tight as to draw attention), the pockets are so handy and I love how many colors I had to choose from. Every time I wear them I just ring in compliments, it's fantastic.”

Versatile

Classic navy is always a hit. (Photo: Amazon)

“I purchased these pants due to the versatility,” wrote one satisfied shopper. “These could both be dressed up [or down]. Let me say this: MOST COMFORTABLE PANTS EVER. They are a bit of a stretch material so lots of room to work with. I have gotten so many compliments. I now have both the black and khaki. I plan on purchasing a couple more. Great quality and a staple for any closet.”

