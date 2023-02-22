Amazon extended its Presidents' Day sale! These 60+ deals are still up to 80% off
Did Amazon forget Presidents' Day was over? The sales are just as good as over the long weekend! We're talking a bestselling Lenovo laptop for an absolutely wild 60% off (it's a steal at $380), a top-rated 55-inch TV for a ridiculous $268 — it's over 55% off, the best 24-inch bedroom TV ever for a staggering $90 (it's nearly 50% off), Amazon's No. 1 bestselling women's ski jacket for $40 — over 50% off! Want a new set of knives for spring? This 15-piece Henkels set is waaaay down to $130 (from $345). So keep on scrolling for the best Presidents' Day deals still floating around at Amazon.
60%-or-more-off deals
This super fast, ingeniously thin IdeaPad is on sale right now for just $380 at Amazon and stands as one of the biggest Lenovo laptop deals we've ever seen. It brings the power of 8GB high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once, with fast bootup and data transfer for just about anything you need to do, especially with the Windows 11 Home OS built right in. One shopper called it an "unbelievable value for the price," and you know what? They're right. So snap one (or two) up while you can!
50%-or-more-off deals
One of Amazon's most popular ski jackets is only $40 for extended Presidents' Day — over 50% off! It's made of high-quality polyester, with a fiber-like micro-pore structure to let air move more freely through it. This means body heat and sweat created during physical activity transfers away from the body, keeping you dry and cozy, no matter where your adventures take you.
Trust this intrepid explorer: "I was able to sleep at 3,700 meters in the Acatenango Volcano without getting frozen! The next day I even went up to the summit (approximately 3,970 meters), and still the jacket did its work." Impressive!
Headphones and earbuds
Get ready to listen to your faves in a whole new way! These second-generation AirPods Pros are slightly better at noise cancellation than the first iteration. Their case also offers an increased battery life (up to 30 hours), in addition to the to the buds' six hours of listening time. But the best part just might be the U1 chip feature, which basically works like an Apple AirTag and helps you find your AirPods if they're lost. Reviewers also say this model provides better sound quality. "The sound quality is excellent, with clear and balanced audio across all frequency ranges. The noise-cancellation feature is highly effective, blocking out background noise and allowing you to focus on your music or phone calls.... Overall, the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) earbuds are a great investment for anyone looking for high-quality, convenient and versatile earbuds," shared one articulate audiophile.
$20 and under deals
If you're an avid home entertainer — or just the one responsible for getting dinner on the table every night — your entire body will thank you for taking advantage of this cushy (heh, heh) deal. This anti-fatigue kitchen mat will give your feet so much relief that your whole body will be thanking you.
"I am so happy I bought this," wrote one of nearly 4,500 five-star fans. "I spend a lot of time in the kitchen cooking. My feet get sore easily after working in retail for 15 years wearing awful shoes. Any comfort I can get at home doing something I love is well worth the investment. Super cushiony. I ordered a different brand, and [it] did not come close to this one!"
TVs
Looking for the perfect TV to kick back with your favorite shows, movies and more? Amazon's got you covered with the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV, on sale for an unreal $268.
This set's huge 4K display features Ultra HD resolution that makes colors vivid and bright and blacks that are dependably deep and dark (not murky and gray). Also on board: Roku, putting Oscar contenders, your favorite games and the best streaming TV series right at your fingertips.
Auto
It's important to keep your eyes on the road (of course), but that can be hard to do if you're following your phone's GPS. Luckily, this car phone mount — on sale for $10 — is the perfect solution! It will easily hold your cell in view for quick reference without your having to look down, and it can secure with phones of all sizes, thanks to adjustable feet and stronger, wider clips. Mounting is also a snap — it uses a powerful three-layer viscous gel and a one-step locking mechanism to provide strong suction on a smooth surface without leaving any residue.
Vacuums
This classic Black+Decker Dustbuster is so lightweight, it’s a joy to maneuver around couch cushions. A lithium ion battery brings massive power, and the translucent dirt bowl lets you see all the detritus you're no longer walking, sitting or lying on — so satisfying! And no need to worry about filter-gunk buildup, thanks to the Dustbuster’s cyclonic action. Just suck up all the nasty stuff, empty the bagless dirt bin, and go about your life.
Kitchen
Shoppers say this 15-piece set of precision Henckels knives actually makes cooking easier, and even safer! “These are really nice knives. I’ve been looking for a while and wanted a set that was easy to grip and [doesn’t slip] out of hand, due to hand injuries. These are just what I needed, and at a great price,” wrote one kitchen warrior. How great? How does 62% off grab you?
Bedding and home
Time for a pillow refresh? You can't beat the deal on this super-comfy, super-popular 2-pack. Just $12.50 a pop right now, they're made with super plush hollow fiber for incredible softness and to conform to the natural curves of your body. Over 20,000 shoppers give this pillow a perfect five-star rating. "Best pillows I've ever owned," shared one rave reviewer. "I've tried many different brands, but this is the best in my opinion. Not soft, not firm, but somewhere in the middle. Well worth the money and it's not expensive. For all types of sleepers. I truly recommend these pillows. Don't hesitate to try them."
Storage and Organization
This soft velvet-covered container — one of Oprah's Favorite Things last year and her preferred way to travel with jewelry is like a little Pandora's box. And now it's only $16. It's less than four inches in diameter but has enough compartments to neatly hold a surprising amount of earrings, necklaces and more, and it comes in jewel tones like emerald green and sapphire, as well as softer hues like pale pink and periwinkle. Plus, it'll keep your jewelry safe when you travel — no more tangles or broken chains!
Beauty and wellness
The CeraVe brand is widely celebrated by dermatologists, beauty editors and skincare enthusiasts on a budget, and their Eye Repair Cream (now only $13) promises to battle fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes so your skin stays looking young. Three restorative ceramides, moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide work together to combat dryness and reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. We also love what it doesn't contain: The 0.5-ounce eye cream is fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic! One formerly puffy-eyed fan said: "I swear this stuff has taken five years off my face...It's absolute magic!"
Style
The No. 1 bestselling Travelambo wallet has thousands of perfect five-star reviews to vouch for it. It has a slim, minimalist design measuring only 0.12-inch thick. You can stock cash, credit cards and much more. Each wallet is made of 100% leather, and you can feel extra secure knowing it is equipped with RFID-blocking technology. Choose from 25 colors and styles, starting at just $10.
Tablets and tech
This little number from Anker is both dynamic and convenient, providing a ton of power on the go whenever you need it most. Just snap it on the back of your phone, and the stronger-than-ever magnet will attach and start charging you up so you can stay connected wherever your day takes you. "This Anker battery pack is excellent. The magnets are very strong; it grips very securely onto the back of my phone. I can even slip my phone into my pocket & the battery stays stuck on pretty firmly while walking around," shared one thrilled reviewer. "Oh, and it charges **FAST**! WAY faster than wireless or Lightning...Awesome battery pack!"
