The 5 best deals you can get on Amazon this Saturday — save up to 60%
Need some retail therapy to help you start your weekend? Our team has scoured the best Amazon sales to put together a handy rundown of the top deals on the mega-retailer's site for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score a Fire TV stick with 4K quality for nearly 50% off. Or maybe fan-favorite earbuds for just $16? Hey, there's a lot to explore — so let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?
TWatch your favorite shows or stream more than 1 million movies and series from platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock and more.
The Amazon Fire Stick instantly turns your abode into your own bespoke cinema. Here's how it works: Grab an HDMI cord and plug it into your TV. That's it! The remote gives endless entertainment, and you can even listen to music or catch up on the latest news. "With the Fire Stick, you have basically the universe in entertainment in the palm of your hands and the voice recognition works very well," a happy shopper said.
The solid-state hard drive on this IdeaPad offers 15 times faster performance than a traditional drive, which means you can get work done or relax and stream shows in the blink of an eye. You also get 4 GB of random access memory (RAM) for even more bandwidth.
Save 60% on this impressive laptop that comes packaged with tons of features—shoppers rave about the laptop's audio and display. "Lightweight, the screen is huge, movies are just so great to watch here," one triumphant shopper shared. "The audio is amazing. The display is so flwless, the micro pixels are not visible. I tried to see the screen behind my phone's camera, and it looks amazing!"
Relieve your back — and arms and legs and more — with this popular at-home massager. Get an additional 5% off with the on-page coupon!
This massage gun comes in tres handy when you don’t want to book an appointment with, or shell out a ton of money on, a masseuse. Instead, grab hold of it, take aim and melt away into a state of calm. It has multiple attachments for getting into all your bodily nooks and crannies, all of which can be deployed at one of five power levels.
One shopper exclaimed: "Whoa...Wow! Wow! Wow!" They added, "With a brushless motor and a very efficient and quiet mechanism, this little powerhouse massages deep even on the lowest setting. You can have it on the lowest setting and press as hard as you want. It doesn't slow down, it doesn't strain, it doesn't skip a beat."
Between the easy setup, impressive battery life and ridiculously low price, this is one deal you don't want to miss.
These buds are IPX5 waterproof, which means you don't want to wear them in the shower, but you can use them in a rainstorm or during a sweaty workout without worry. They deliver 22 hours of battery power on a charge, and the case provides another day's worth of listening! Fans are loving every minute of it.
"These are so comfortable in my small ears," one reviewer declared. "Noise cancellation is great, easy to use. So far, the battery life is excellent. But please note I do not wear them 24/7 — I may pop them in when I'm doing chores at the barn or stuff around the house. But because I cannot hear anything even with one of them on, I have to remove them often!"
Stay cool throughout the sweltering summer! This firm sleeping pillow is designed to make sure you're always sleeping on the chilly side of the pillow by allowing air to pass through the holes and keep the flow moving.
If you run hot during your slumber, the purple Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow is packed with features to help keep you chill and comfy while you snooze. It's crafted from memory foam, which helps provide impressive support that cradles your head and neck in bed, and it has ventilation holes to allow air to pass through, cooling off your pillow, and your noggin, in the process. It's even infused with a special cooling gel to help keep it — and you — from overheating during the night. And the aforementioned memory foam means the Pharmedoc won't easily lose its shape like so many forgetful pillows out there.
More than 2,400 Amazon shoppers have given the Pharmedoc a perfect review. One satisfied snoozer called this the "best pillow." Tell us more! "I have had a terrible time finding the right pillow. They are either too hard or they squish down by morning, and either way I wake up with neck, back and jaw pain. This pillow is great. I love it!"
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
