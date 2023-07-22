The 5 best deals you can get on Amazon this Saturday — save up to 60%

Find out the 5 best ways to save this weekend on Amazon! (Photo: Amazon)

Need some retail therapy to help you start your weekend? Our team has scoured the best Amazon sales to put together a handy rundown of the top deals on the mega-retailer's site for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score a Fire TV stick with 4K quality for nearly 50% off. Or maybe fan-favorite earbuds for just $16? Hey, there's a lot to explore — so let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

The Amazon Fire Stick instantly turns your abode into your own bespoke cinema. Here's how it works: Grab an HDMI cord and plug it into your TV. That's it! The remote gives endless entertainment, and you can even listen to music or catch up on the latest news. "With the Fire Stick, you have basically the universe in entertainment in the palm of your hands and the voice recognition works very well," a happy shopper said.

Lenovo Lenovo 2022 Newest IdeaPad 1 Laptop $279 $700 Save $421 The solid-state hard drive on this IdeaPad offers 15 times faster performance than a traditional drive, which means you can get work done or relax and stream shows in the blink of an eye. You also get 4 GB of random access memory (RAM) for even more bandwidth. $279 at Amazon

Save 60% on this impressive laptop that comes packaged with tons of features—shoppers rave about the laptop's audio and display. "Lightweight, the screen is huge, movies are just so great to watch here," one triumphant shopper shared. "The audio is amazing. The display is so flwless, the micro pixels are not visible. I tried to see the screen behind my phone's camera, and it looks amazing!"

This massage gun comes in tres handy when you don’t want to book an appointment with, or shell out a ton of money on, a masseuse. Instead, grab hold of it, take aim and melt away into a state of calm. It has multiple attachments for getting into all your bodily nooks and crannies, all of which can be deployed at one of five power levels.

One shopper exclaimed: "Whoa...Wow! Wow! Wow!" They added, "With a brushless motor and a very efficient and quiet mechanism, this little powerhouse massages deep even on the lowest setting. You can have it on the lowest setting and press as hard as you want. It doesn't slow down, it doesn't strain, it doesn't skip a beat."

These buds are IPX5 waterproof, which means you don't want to wear them in the shower, but you can use them in a rainstorm or during a sweaty workout without worry. They deliver 22 hours of battery power on a charge, and the case provides another day's worth of listening! Fans are loving every minute of it.

"These are so comfortable in my small ears," one reviewer declared. "Noise cancellation is great, easy to use. So far, the battery life is excellent. But please note I do not wear them 24/7 — I may pop them in when I'm doing chores at the barn or stuff around the house. But because I cannot hear anything even with one of them on, I have to remove them often!"

If you run hot during your slumber, the purple Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow is packed with features to help keep you chill and comfy while you snooze. It's crafted from memory foam, which helps provide impressive support that cradles your head and neck in bed, and it has ventilation holes to allow air to pass through, cooling off your pillow, and your noggin, in the process. It's even infused with a special cooling gel to help keep it — and you — from overheating during the night. And the aforementioned memory foam means the Pharmedoc won't easily lose its shape like so many forgetful pillows out there.

More than 2,400 Amazon shoppers have given the Pharmedoc a perfect review. One satisfied snoozer called this the "best pillow." Tell us more! "I have had a terrible time finding the right pillow. They are either too hard or they squish down by morning, and either way I wake up with neck, back and jaw pain. This pillow is great. I love it!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $12 $20 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $18 Save $8 See at Amazon

Car Cache Purse Holder for Car $10 $27 Save $17 with coupon See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $37 $45 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Meguiar's Whole Car Air Refresher $8 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Vacuums

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO (4552) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum $483 $650 Save $167 See at Amazon

Manvins Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $180 $700 Save $520 See at Amazon

Iminso Cordless Car Vacuum Cleaner $50 $60 Save $10 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $18 $33 Save $14 with code Copied! Code: 30VACSFORALL Copied! Code: 30VACSFORALL See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $150 $200 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum $150 $250 Save $100 See at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $124 $180 Save $56 with coupon See at Amazon

ZokerVacuum Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $180 Save $70 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Whall 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster $35 $140 Save $105 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories $12 $30 Save $18 See at Amazon

Swedish Wholesale Swedish DishCloths for Kitchen $21 $25 Save $4 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine $100 $185 Save $85 See at Amazon

MicoYang Silicone Dish Drying Mat $13 $23 Save $10 See at Amazon

Home

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillows, 2 Pack $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $20 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack $14 $33 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Aqua Leisure Original 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock & Pool Float $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover $25 $32 Save $7 See at Amazon

Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage $30 $42 Save $12 See at Amazon

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows $22 $36 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set $28 $40 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon