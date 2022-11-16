Amazon editors say this is the best book of 2022 — plus 7 more winners, all on sale

Amazon editors divulge their favorite books of the year — and the top ones are all on sale! (Photo: Amazon)

If you were around in the mid-90s you may remember a hip little online book shop called Amazon. Well, it grew way up and expanded mightily, but the book editors at Amazon never broke their focus. Once again, they've read thousands of books to bring us an awesome list of the Best Books of 2022. It's live and stacked with excellent ideas for you and everyone on your list.

Their top pick (drum roll...) is Gabrielle Zevin’s feel-good novel Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. A New York Times bestseller and Amazon No. 1 bestseller in two categories, this ode to friendship is “perfect for this moment, when connection is what we crave and hope is what we need,” says Amazon editor Al Woodworth. Below are Amazon editors' top picks from the 100-title list, plus we've highlighted five category standouts, including Best Children's Book, Best Cookbook, Best Romance and more. And guess what? Alongside all these early Black Friday deals kicking around at Amazon, we were thrilled to find that every title below is on sale!

#1 Best Book Amazon "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf) $15 $28 Save $13 Readers swoon over this story of two lifelong buddies who connect creatively and ultimately discover the deep power of friendship. Says Amazon editor Al Woodworth: “After devouring this novel, you’ll walk with a bounce in your step, a full heart and the buzzy feeling that this is one of the best books about friendship — in all of its messy complexity and glory — you have ever read." $15 at Amazon

#2 Best Book Amazon "Solito: A Memoir" by Javier Zamora (Hogarth) $21 $28 Save $7 A poet describes how kindness and hope carried him on his treacherous 3,000-mile journey at the tender age of 9 from El Salvador to the U.S. An Amazon bestseller in two categories. Amazon editor Erin Kodicek calls it "a heart-pounding, heart-expanding memoir.” $21 at Amazon

#3 Best Book Amazon "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention — and How to Think Deeply Again" by Johann Hari (Crown) $19 $28 Save $9 Author Hari shows us why we are so distracted and how to reclaim focus. He travels far and wide to research the problem and goes cold turkey on tech for three months, reemerging with fresh perspective. Amazon editor Woodworth calls it, "Deeply satisfying and affirming and full of lightbulb moments, this is a book everyone should read." An Amazon No. 1 bestseller in pop psychology. $19 at Amazon

Best Science Fiction & Fantasy Amazon "Fairy Tale" by Stephen King (Scribner) $14 $33 Save $19 From the horror-suspense king comes a chilling tale of an unassuming teen stepping into a dark universe. Amazon editor Seira Wilson says King is "setting our imaginations on fire" with his "wondrous" story involving "a curmudgeonly neighbor with dangerous secrets, a parallel world ruled by an unspeakable monster, a child-eating giant and a dog who has lived more than one lifetime." And it's nearly 60% off! $14 at Amazon

Best Children's Book Amazon "The Door of No Return" by Kwame Alexander (Little Brown) $12 $18 Save $6 So much happens when you're a preteen, whether you're in Africa or the U.S. Fun games, a first crush and sometimes tragedy. This 432-page historical fiction title will resonate with 9-to-12-year-olds and relay Ghana's story. Amazon editor Seira Wilson says "Kwame Alexander’s exceptional novel-in-verse flows as easily as the water running through this young protagonist’s dreams." $12 at Amazon

Amazon "Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files" by Deb Perelman (Knopf) $25 $35 Save $10 This third hotly anticipated cookbook from internet-famous Deb Perelman features some of her forever faves. The 100 fail-safe recipes include a much loved deep-dish broccoli-cheddar quiche, a gorgeous leek and Brie galette and a butterscotched apple crisp — yummers. This winner was also selected as Bon Appetit's Best Book of the Year! $25 at Amazon

Best Romance Amazon "Book Lovers" by Emily Henry (Berkley) $10 $17 Save $7 From the author of "Beach Read" and "People We Meet on Vacation" comes this love story of two clashing personalities. The hotly anticipated romance became an instant New York Times bestseller, and Amazon editors say it's the best of the bunch this year. Plus it's racked up 27,000+ five-star fans on Amazon since summer. $10 at Amazon

Best Business & Leadership Amazon "Like, Comment, Subscribe: Inside YouTube's Chaotic Rise to World Domination" by Mark Bergen (Viking) $24 $30 Save $6 How did YouTube get people to spend over a billion hours a day watching videos? A Bloomberg technology reporter follows the characters within and investigates the ups, downs and turnarounds of YouTube and how it empowered the rise of Google. It's the largely unknown story of a familiar service that becomes deeply entrenched in greed. $24 at Amazon

