Amazon editors say this is the best book of 2022 — plus 7 more winners, all on sale
If you were around in the mid-90s you may remember a hip little online book shop called Amazon. Well, it grew way up and expanded mightily, but the book editors at Amazon never broke their focus. Once again, they've read thousands of books to bring us an awesome list of the Best Books of 2022. It's live and stacked with excellent ideas for you and everyone on your list.
Their top pick (drum roll...) is Gabrielle Zevin’s feel-good novel Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. A New York Times bestseller and Amazon No. 1 bestseller in two categories, this ode to friendship is “perfect for this moment, when connection is what we crave and hope is what we need,” says Amazon editor Al Woodworth. Below are Amazon editors' top picks from the 100-title list, plus we've highlighted five category standouts, including Best Children's Book, Best Cookbook, Best Romance and more. And guess what? Alongside all these early Black Friday deals kicking around at Amazon, we were thrilled to find that every title below is on sale!
"Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
"Solito: A Memoir" by Javier Zamora (Hogarth)
"Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention — and How to Think Deeply Again" by Johann Hari (Crown)
"Fairy Tale" by Stephen King (Scribner)
"The Door of No Return" by Kwame Alexander (Little Brown)
"Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files" by Deb Perelman (Knopf)
"Book Lovers" by Emily Henry (Berkley)
"Like, Comment, Subscribe: Inside YouTube's Chaotic Rise to World Domination" by Mark Bergen (Viking)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Looking for more great Amazon home and auto deals? Check these out:
Auto
- Amazon
Cleaning Gel for Car$8$12Save $4
- Amazon
Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook 4-pack$6$11Save $5
- Amazon
Leather Honey Leather Conditioner$18$28Save $10
- Amazon
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$15$40Save $25
Vacuums
- Amazon
OKP K4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner$138$500Save $362
- Amazon
Shark NV501 Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum$194$300Save $106
- Amazon
Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum$180$319Save $139
- Amazon
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum$495$600Save $105
Kitchen
- Amazon
Tovolo Vented Collapsible Medium Microwave Cover$7$10Save $3
- Amazon
Cuisinart Classic Forged Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set$80$160Save $80
- Amazon
Amazon Basics Non-Stick Cookware 15-piece Set$40$76Save $36
- Amazon
Hamilton Beach Professional Sure-Crisp Digital Air Fryer$160$175Save $15
Bedding and home
- Amazon
Bedsure Satin Pillowcases Standard Set of 2$9$12Save $3
- Amazon
Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Pillows Set of 2$32$37Save $5
- Amazon
Litanika Queen Size Comforter Set$40$66Save $26
- Amazon
Bedsure Electric Heated Blanket$36$58Save $22