Amazon's 100+ best Black Friday deals still live on Saturday

Many of Black Friday 2022's best deals are extending into Saturday. Amazon has been adding to their true Black Friday deals since Thursday morning, featuring the biggest sellers in tech, home, beauty and more, so you can get started on that holiday gift list...and maybe treat yourself to a little something, too. Our experts say not to miss big-ticket items like laptops and TVs, and that personal-tech items are the bread and butter of Black Friday 2022. Below, we've sorted out very best deals to save you time (and money!),

Updated on Saturday, 11/26, 7:35AM ET: We checked all of the items listed in the article to make sure they are still on sale, and deleted some that are not — RIP, Black Friday deal on Apple Air Pods Pro.

Amazon's very best Black Friday deals

We present Amazon's 9 best Black Friday deals: no need to spend your precious time scouring the internet for the deepest discounts when they're all right here.

Beats Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $150 $350 Save $200 Snap up these iconic wireless headphones at a steal while you can. They feature up to 12 hours of battery life at a pop and a 'Fast Fuel' feature for three hours of playback on a 10-minute charge. $150 at Amazon

iRobot iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $179 $274 Save $95 This extra-slim (just 4 inches) iRobot Roomba gets under couches and beds with ease and it's nearly $100 off for Black Friday. $179 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $25 $50 Save $25 It's time to get on the stick — specifically, the genius Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K that's now a wild 50% off. Get easy access to hundreds of streaming apps and channels, including Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Starz, Showtime and a boatload more. $25 at Amazon

LifeStraw LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $13 $50 Save $37 The sensation that is the LifeStraw is like something out of science fiction — it enables you to make just about any type of water drinkable. It’s an amazing tool of survival: the Swiss Army Knife of potable water. Simply remove the cap, place one end into water you come across in nature, and suck. $13 at Amazon

Crest Crest 3D Whitestrips $30 $46 Save $16 Achieve pro-level teeth whitening results and remove 14 years of stains in just 30 minutes a day. You’ll see a whiter smile after 3 days, and full results in 20 days. $30 at Amazon

HENCKELS Henckels Premium Quality 20-Piece Statement Knife Set $160 $230 Save $70 Tried-and-true cutlery brand Henckels rarely gets such a serious markdown, so snap up this deal while you can. Shoppers say this 20-piece set of solid, sharp knives is high-quality, sturdy and a pleasure to use. $160 at Amazon

INSIGNIA Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $80 $90 Save $10 Cut the cord and save a ton of cash in the process with this smart (in more ways than one) TV. Even though the jaw-dropping sale price is low, the 'wow' factor is high — the Insignia has a picture as crisp and colors as vivid as models well above its price point. The audio, too, is top-notch. $80 at Amazon

Still feel like shopping? Here are 90 more deals

Amazon Prime members are specially poised to dig in: “Prime members have the advantage as their membership can provide early access to select Lightning Deals,” Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, shared with Yahoo Life. “These are difficult to grab, as the very best ones sell out in an instant, so Prime members having an extra window of opportunity to shop is invaluable.”

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on headphones and earbuds

Quiet. Comfort. Everything you need for the perfect audio experience. (Photo: Amazon)

These world-class headphones turn out the impeccable audio you'd expect from Bose. They truly bring the perfect balance of quiet, comfort and sound. Fun fact: Bose brought us the first-ever noise-cancelling cans, so you know these state-of-the-art numbers are going to rule when it comes to cutting through the chaos around you. Special technology means bass stays consistent when the sound is turned down and the music remains clear when it's turned up. Grab these while you can; at this price, they're a good bet to sell out.

$249 $329 at Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $150 $350 Save $200 Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $115 $200 Save $85 Amazon

Beats Studio Buds $90 $150 Save $60 Amazon

JBL Vibe 100 TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones $25 $50 Save $25 Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds $179 $199 Save $20 Amazon

Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds $21 $50 Save $29 Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $200 $249 Save $49 Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday deals - $25 and under deals

Water is life — so make the most of it. (Photo: Amazon)

In case you haven’t met this modern wonder, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter enables you to make just about any type of water drinkable. The straw contains a microfiltration membrane that removes 99.999999 percent of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.999 percent of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium). The filter also removes the smallest microplastics found in the environment and reduces turbidity down to 0.2 microns. Said this globetrotter: “I've used these both in Iraq and Afghanistan. Works as advertised. Extremely reliable and genuinely safe-to-use filtration system.

$12.74 $50 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K $25 $50 Save $25 Amazon

Hanes Ecosmart Crewneck Sweatshirt $9 $18 Save $9 Amazon

Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $12 Save $5 Amazon

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Tummy Control Workout Leggings $18 $25 Save $8 Amazon

Echo Auto (1st Gen) $15 $50 Save $35 Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $25 Save $15 Amazon

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs $25 $50 Save $25 Amazon

KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer $10 $25 Save $15 Amazon

Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment $24 $30 Save $6 Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on TVs

The smart way to watch TV. (Photo: Amazon)

Looking to upgrade your entertainment setup? The Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV comes with built-in Fire TV, which lets you connect to your go-to streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more. With the included Fire TV Alexa Voice Control, you can even go hands-free and control your entertainment with just the sound of your voice.

The Amazon Fire 4-Series delivers a crisp picture, vivid colors and top-notch audio, along with a built-in microphone on its remote that lets you say things like, “Alexa, play something on Netflix,” so you can discover a new film or show selected just for you. You can also ask it to check the sports scores, set timers and reminders and more — even when the TV is off.

$250 $470 at Amazon

TCL 32" Class 3-Series HD 720p LED Smart Roku TV $138 $230 Save $92 Amazon

INSIGNIA Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV $100 $180 Save $80 Amazon

TCL 32-inch Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Android TV $140 $230 Save $90 Amazon

Samsung 32-inch Class QLED Q60A Series 4K Quantum Smart TV $398 $498 Save $100 Amazon

Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K Smart Fire TV $299 $530 Save $231 Amazon

Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $260 $430 Save $170 Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV $750 $1,050 Save $300 Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday deals - 50% off or more deals

Small profile. Big brewing power. (Photo: Amazon)

At less than five inches wide, this Keurig coffeemaker is the perfect size for any space or occasion. Just add fresh water to the reservoir, pop in your favorite pod, press the big "K" brew button on top and enjoy fresh, delicious java in minutes!

$50 $100 at Amazon

JBL Vibe 100 TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones $25 $50 Save $25 Amazon

Echo Auto (1st Gen) $15 $50 Save $35 Amazon

T-fal Air Fryer $65 $130 Save $65 Amazon

National Tree Company 4.5-ft. Dunhill Fir Tree With Multicolor Lights $84 $210 Save $126 Amazon

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $20 $40 Save $20 Amazon

Casper Sleep Weighted Blanket, 20 lbs. $74 $189 Save $115 Amazon

Honeywell HPA100 HEPA Air Purifier $72 $155 Save $83 Amazon

Shark AV2511AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base $300 $599 Save $299 Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on Vacuums

Your perfect personal (cleaning) assistant. (Photo: Amazon)

Run, don't walk — the #1 Amazon bestselling robovac is on sale for Black Friday! The Roomba 694 learns your homemaking habits and then offers up custom cleaning schedules — taking on daily dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. It even has an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners and along baseboards. Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility let you start a cleaning session with just your voice, or you can simply use the iRobot Home App. It'll even detect dirtier areas of your home and clean them more thoroughly!

$179 $274 at Amazon

Bissell SpinWave Robot Pet 2-in-1 Wet Mop and Dry Robot Vacuum $230 $400 Save $170 Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $14 $40 Save $26 Amazon

Bissell SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum $200 $300 Save $100 Amazon

Shark ION AV753 Robot Vacuum $250 Amazon

iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) Ultimate Robot Mop $299 $450 Save $151 Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum $229 $350 Save $121 Amazon

Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum $150 $237 Save $87 Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on kitchen essentials

Slice your way through epic savings. (Photo: Amazon)

It's dang near unheard of to see top-rated cutlery brand Henckels at a serious markdown, so be sure to snap up this deal before it's gone. Shoppers say this 20-piece set of solid, sharp knives is high-quality, sturdy, and a pleasure to use. “This set EXCEEDED my expectations. They're rock-solid and the quality is amazing,” wrote one happy home cook.

$160 $230 at Amazon

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker $100 $170 Save $70 Amazon

M KITCHEN Silicone Spatula Set $10 $20 Save $10 Amazon

Instant Electric Round Dutch Oven $150 $250 Save $100 Amazon

Cosori Indoor Grill & Smart XL Air Fryer Combo $160 $240 Save $80 Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine $150 $220 Save $70 Amazon

Henckels Forged Accent Set of 4 Steak Knife Set $30 $112 Save $82 Amazon

Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box $30 $45 Save $15 Amazon

Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL $99 $160 Save $61 Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on bedding and home

Sleep like a baby with the power of green tea. (Photo: Amazon)

A premium take on the #1 selling Green Tea Luxe Mattress, this 10-inch memory foam wonder is crafted with refreshing green tea extract in every layer, body-hugging memory foam, and a breathable, luxurious cover...all the stuff that sweet dreams are made of. "This thing is super comfy! I’m a side sleeper and often wake with back pain, but not with the Zinus 10-inch!! Very happy," raved one five-star fan.

$226 $399 at Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows $30 $50 Save $20 Amazon

Topcee Weighted Blanket $25 $65 Save $40 Amazon

Zinus 12-inch Green Tea Cooling Gel Queen Memory Foam Mattress $341 $600 Save $259 Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows $30 $50 Save $20 Amazon

Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier $155 $270 Save $115 Amazon

Casper Sleep Weighted Blanket, 20 lbs. $74 $189 Save $115 Amazon

Tempur-Pedic Medium Memory Foam Pillow $90 $129 Save $39 Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on holiday decor

Light up the holidays and save a bundle! (Photo: Amazon)

This lifelike Tannenbaum arrives with a stand and is easy to put together. Just fluff and voila, you have a tree little birds and squirrels would mistake for the real thing. This one stands at 10 feet tall, but it's available in alternate sizes.

$596 $1180 at Amazon

Yankee Candle Holiday Bayberry Scented Candle $18 $28 Save $10 Amazon

National Tree Company Artificial 6-ft. Christmas Tree $41 $85 Save $44 Amazon

National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Garland $38 $92 Save $54 Amazon

OCOOPA Hand Warmers $33 $43 Save $10 Amazon

National Tree Company 4.5-ft. Dunhill Fir Tree With Multicolor Lights $84 $210 Save $126 Amazon

HotHands Hand Warmers $7 $12 Save $5 Amazon

Coleman 4-Person Dome Tent for Camping $51 $100 Save $49 Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on beauty

Show your smile's glow! (Photo: Amazon)

This kit contains two treatments of 1 Hour Express that quickly reveal same-day results for a noticeably whiter smile! Both are enamel-safe and use Advanced Seal Technology to help the strip mold to the unique shape of your teeth with clean and easy removal — and their no-slip grip means the strips stay put until you take them off, allowing you to talk and even drink water while whitening your teeth.

$30 $46 at Amazon

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen $14 $25 Save $11 Amazon

RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner Serum $77 $110 Save $33 Amazon

Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush $100 $200 Save $100 Amazon

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Cleansing Water $12 $17 Save $5 Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer $25 $40 Save $15 Amazon

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil $20 $25 Save $5 Amazon

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser $80 $100 Save $20 Amazon

L'Oreal Paris L'Oreal Paris Eye Cream $10 $14 Save $4 Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips Radiant Express with Accelerator Light $45 $80 Save $35 Amazon

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Eye Tightener $27 $38 Save $11 Amazon

Pura D'Or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner $28 $40 Save $12 Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on fashion and shoes

Energize your walking — and your wallet. (Photo: Amazon)

Get ready to fall in love with these slip-on sneakers. They have over 6,500 five-star reviews, many of which come from those with active jobs — think service industry workers, medical professionals, and even teachers!

"I loved these shoes!" one server shared: "I’m a waitress, and I put a lot of wear and tear on my shoes. They didn’t show spills, they didn’t ever pinch or get uncomfortable, and I wasn’t dying to take them off at the end of a shift. I’m about to buy another pair."

$29 $46 at Amazon

Crocs Unisex-Adult Bayaband Clogs $30 $50 Save $20 Amazon

Columbia Women's Benton Springs 1/2 Snap Pullover $28 $65 Save $37 Amazon

Dearfoams Women's Fireside Cairns Shearling Easy on/Off Slide Sandal Slipper $30 $50 Save $20 Amazon

Lee Women's Regular Fit Straight Leg Jean $22 $35 Save $13 Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Sneaker $35 $50 Save $15 Amazon

Crocs Unisex Men's and Women's Baya Lined Fuzz Strap Clog $39 $65 Save $26 Amazon

Satina High Waisted Leggings $14 $16 Save $2 Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on streaming devices

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device $35 $55 Save $20 Turn any TV into a smart TV with this streaming stick. It's fast, supports Wi-Fi 6 for consistent stream quality, and brings more than one million movies and TV shows right to your fingertips. You can even use Alexa through it! $35 at Amazon

"I can’t believe that I waited so long to get this new one on I am in love! It is fast it is incredible! The picture on my TV he has been jumping out if that makes sense. The HD on it has everything has just gotten brighter and the colors are vibrant and I love it and most of all I love love my remote," one customer raves.

Roku Ultra 2022 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision Streaming Device $69 $100 Save $31 Amazon

Apple 2021 Apple TV 4K $110 $199 Save $89 Amazon

Roku Roku Express (New, 2022) $18 $30 Save $12 Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $15 $30 Save $15 Amazon

Roku Roku Streaming Stick 4K $25 $50 Save $25 Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, HD streaming device $20 $40 Save $20 Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on tablets and tech

Like an on-call personal trainer right on your wrist. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon’s Halo View fitness trackers essentially take on the role of doctor, nurse, personal trainer, chef, life coach and spiritual guru, monitoring everything from your heart rate to your weight fluctuations to your sleep patterns. With a Halo View, you get a 360-degree, um, survey of your health, including real-time personal stats along with expert guidance for improving your well-being in every area of your life.

The handy gizmo tracks your physical activity, sleep quantity and quality, blood oxygen levels, BMI (the tracker scans your body to measure it!) and much more to record priceless data. It all appears in a health summary you can review at any time on a full-color OLED display — the real selling point — on the face of the band, which comes in lavender, green or black. Personally, I'm feeling the lavender!

$35 $80 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 10 $170 $250 Save $80 Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite $95 $140 Save $45 Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $799 $999 Save $200 Amazon

Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch $200 $300 Save $100 Amazon

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) $70 $130 Save $60 Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $229 $249 Save $20 Amazon

All-New Echo Dot $25 $50 Save $25 Amazon

ASUS Chromebook C203XA Rugged $139 $250 Save $111 Amazon

Are we still at risk of supply chain delays?

Any supply chain issues we're seeing this year aren't at the same level as those in 2021, but that doesn't mean they're totally gone. Retailers have had a year to plan to avoid the massive delivery delays we saw last year, so shopping Black Friday should leave time for stuff to arrive before the holidays. But that's assuming no big surprises or snags.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is on Friday, November 25. It's the day after Thanksgiving and is historically a great time to get next-level deals on a range of must-have items.

When do Black Friday deals end?

Some deals will end at midnight on Friday, November 25th, but many will stretch through the weekend to Cyber Monday.

Does Black Friday have deals on everything?

Not everything is on sale for Black Friday, but a lot is. You'll see impressive discounts on items such as air fryers, TVs, vacuums, furniture, sneakers, clothes, electric toothbrushes, makeup and so much more. If there's an item you've been waiting to go on sale, it's most likely to be marked down during Black Friday season.

Does every store have sales?

Not every store has sales for Black Friday, but many do. That includes major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, Lowe's, Home Depot and more.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.