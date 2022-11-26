Amazon's 100+ best Black Friday deals still live on Saturday
Many of Black Friday 2022's best deals are extending into Saturday. Amazon has been adding to their true Black Friday deals since Thursday morning, featuring the biggest sellers in tech, home, beauty and more, so you can get started on that holiday gift list...and maybe treat yourself to a little something, too. Our experts say not to miss big-ticket items like laptops and TVs, and that personal-tech items are the bread and butter of Black Friday 2022. Below, we've sorted out very best deals to save you time (and money!),
Updated on Saturday, 11/26, 7:35AM ET: We checked all of the items listed in the article to make sure they are still on sale, and deleted some that are not — RIP, Black Friday deal on Apple Air Pods Pro.
Amazon's very best Black Friday deals
We present Amazon's 9 best Black Friday deals: no need to spend your precious time scouring the internet for the deepest discounts when they're all right here.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Fire TV Stick 4K
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
Crest 3D Whitestrips
Henckels Premium Quality 20-Piece Statement Knife Set
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV
Still feel like shopping? Here are 90 more deals
Amazon Prime members are specially poised to dig in: “Prime members have the advantage as their membership can provide early access to select Lightning Deals,” Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, shared with Yahoo Life. “These are difficult to grab, as the very best ones sell out in an instant, so Prime members having an extra window of opportunity to shop is invaluable.”
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on headphones and earbuds
These world-class headphones turn out the impeccable audio you'd expect from Bose. They truly bring the perfect balance of quiet, comfort and sound. Fun fact: Bose brought us the first-ever noise-cancelling cans, so you know these state-of-the-art numbers are going to rule when it comes to cutting through the chaos around you. Special technology means bass stays consistent when the sound is turned down and the music remains clear when it's turned up. Grab these while you can; at this price, they're a good bet to sell out.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones$150$350Save $200
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones$115$200Save $85
Beats Studio Buds$90$150Save $60
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds$179$199Save $20
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds$21$50Save $29
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$200$249Save $49
Best Amazon Black Friday deals - $25 and under deals
In case you haven’t met this modern wonder, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter enables you to make just about any type of water drinkable. The straw contains a microfiltration membrane that removes 99.999999 percent of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.999 percent of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium). The filter also removes the smallest microplastics found in the environment and reduces turbidity down to 0.2 microns. Said this globetrotter: “I've used these both in Iraq and Afghanistan. Works as advertised. Extremely reliable and genuinely safe-to-use filtration system.
Fire TV Stick 4K$25$50Save $25
Hanes Ecosmart Crewneck Sweatshirt$9$18Save $9
Cleaning Gel for Car$7$12Save $5
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Tummy Control Workout Leggings$18$25Save $8
Hotor Car Trash Can$10$25Save $15
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs$25$50Save $25
KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer$10$25Save $15
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment$24$30Save $6
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on TVs
Looking to upgrade your entertainment setup? The Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV comes with built-in Fire TV, which lets you connect to your go-to streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more. With the included Fire TV Alexa Voice Control, you can even go hands-free and control your entertainment with just the sound of your voice.
The Amazon Fire 4-Series delivers a crisp picture, vivid colors and top-notch audio, along with a built-in microphone on its remote that lets you say things like, “Alexa, play something on Netflix,” so you can discover a new film or show selected just for you. You can also ask it to check the sports scores, set timers and reminders and more — even when the TV is off.
TCL 32" Class 3-Series HD 720p LED Smart Roku TV$138$230Save $92
INSIGNIA Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV$100$180Save $80
TCL 32-inch Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Android TV$140$230Save $90
Samsung 32-inch Class QLED Q60A Series 4K Quantum Smart TV$398$498Save $100
Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K Smart Fire TV$299$530Save $231
Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$260$430Save $170
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV$750$1,050Save $300
Best Amazon Black Friday deals - 50% off or more deals
At less than five inches wide, this Keurig coffeemaker is the perfect size for any space or occasion. Just add fresh water to the reservoir, pop in your favorite pod, press the big "K" brew button on top and enjoy fresh, delicious java in minutes!
T-fal Air Fryer$65$130Save $65
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote$20$40Save $20
Honeywell HPA100 HEPA Air Purifier$72$155Save $83
Shark AV2511AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base$300$599Save $299
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on Vacuums
Run, don't walk — the #1 Amazon bestselling robovac is on sale for Black Friday! The Roomba 694 learns your homemaking habits and then offers up custom cleaning schedules — taking on daily dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. It even has an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners and along baseboards. Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility let you start a cleaning session with just your voice, or you can simply use the iRobot Home App. It'll even detect dirtier areas of your home and clean them more thoroughly!
Bissell SpinWave Robot Pet 2-in-1 Wet Mop and Dry Robot Vacuum$230$400Save $170
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$14$40Save $26
Bissell SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum$200$300Save $100
Shark ION AV753 Robot Vacuum$250
iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) Ultimate Robot Mop$299$450Save $151
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum$229$350Save $121
Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum$150$237Save $87
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on kitchen essentials
It's dang near unheard of to see top-rated cutlery brand Henckels at a serious markdown, so be sure to snap up this deal before it's gone. Shoppers say this 20-piece set of solid, sharp knives is high-quality, sturdy, and a pleasure to use. “This set EXCEEDED my expectations. They're rock-solid and the quality is amazing,” wrote one happy home cook.
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker$100$170Save $70
M KITCHEN Silicone Spatula Set$10$20Save $10
Instant Electric Round Dutch Oven$150$250Save $100
Cosori Indoor Grill & Smart XL Air Fryer Combo$160$240Save $80
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine$150$220Save $70
Henckels Forged Accent Set of 4 Steak Knife Set$30$112Save $82
Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box$30$45Save $15
Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL$99$160Save $61
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on bedding and home
A premium take on the #1 selling Green Tea Luxe Mattress, this 10-inch memory foam wonder is crafted with refreshing green tea extract in every layer, body-hugging memory foam, and a breathable, luxurious cover...all the stuff that sweet dreams are made of. "This thing is super comfy! I’m a side sleeper and often wake with back pain, but not with the Zinus 10-inch!! Very happy," raved one five-star fan.
Topcee Weighted Blanket$25$65Save $40
Zinus 12-inch Green Tea Cooling Gel Queen Memory Foam Mattress$341$600Save $259
Honeywell HPA300 HEPA Air Purifier$155$270Save $115
Tempur-Pedic Medium Memory Foam Pillow$90$129Save $39
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on holiday decor
This lifelike Tannenbaum arrives with a stand and is easy to put together. Just fluff and voila, you have a tree little birds and squirrels would mistake for the real thing. This one stands at 10 feet tall, but it's available in alternate sizes.
Yankee Candle Holiday Bayberry Scented Candle$18$28Save $10
National Tree Company Artificial 6-ft. Christmas Tree$41$85Save $44
National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Garland$38$92Save $54
OCOOPA Hand Warmers$33$43Save $10
HotHands Hand Warmers$7$12Save $5
Coleman 4-Person Dome Tent for Camping$51$100Save $49
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on beauty
This kit contains two treatments of 1 Hour Express that quickly reveal same-day results for a noticeably whiter smile! Both are enamel-safe and use Advanced Seal Technology to help the strip mold to the unique shape of your teeth with clean and easy removal — and their no-slip grip means the strips stay put until you take them off, allowing you to talk and even drink water while whitening your teeth.
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen$14$25Save $11
RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner Serum$77$110Save $33
Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush$100$200Save $100
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Cleansing Water$12$17Save $5
Revlon One-Step Volumizer$25$40Save $15
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil$20$25Save $5
Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser$80$100Save $20
L'Oreal Paris L'Oreal Paris Eye Cream$10$14Save $4
Crest 3D Whitestrips Radiant Express with Accelerator Light$45$80Save $35
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Eye Tightener$27$38Save $11
Pura D'Or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner$28$40Save $12
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on fashion and shoes
Get ready to fall in love with these slip-on sneakers. They have over 6,500 five-star reviews, many of which come from those with active jobs — think service industry workers, medical professionals, and even teachers!
"I loved these shoes!" one server shared: "I’m a waitress, and I put a lot of wear and tear on my shoes. They didn’t show spills, they didn’t ever pinch or get uncomfortable, and I wasn’t dying to take them off at the end of a shift. I’m about to buy another pair."
Crocs Unisex-Adult Bayaband Clogs$30$50Save $20
Columbia Women's Benton Springs 1/2 Snap Pullover$28$65Save $37
Dearfoams Women's Fireside Cairns Shearling Easy on/Off Slide Sandal Slipper$30$50Save $20
Lee Women's Regular Fit Straight Leg Jean$22$35Save $13
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Sneaker$35$50Save $15
Crocs Unisex Men's and Women's Baya Lined Fuzz Strap Clog$39$65Save $26
Satina High Waisted Leggings$14$16Save $2
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on streaming devices
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device
"I can’t believe that I waited so long to get this new one on I am in love! It is fast it is incredible! The picture on my TV he has been jumping out if that makes sense. The HD on it has everything has just gotten brighter and the colors are vibrant and I love it and most of all I love love my remote," one customer raves.
Roku Ultra 2022 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision Streaming Device$69$100Save $31
Apple 2021 Apple TV 4K$110$199Save $89
Roku Roku Express (New, 2022)$18$30Save $12
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite$15$30Save $15
Roku Roku Streaming Stick 4K$25$50Save $25
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, HD streaming device$20$40Save $20
Best Amazon Black Friday deals on tablets and tech
Amazon’s Halo View fitness trackers essentially take on the role of doctor, nurse, personal trainer, chef, life coach and spiritual guru, monitoring everything from your heart rate to your weight fluctuations to your sleep patterns. With a Halo View, you get a 360-degree, um, survey of your health, including real-time personal stats along with expert guidance for improving your well-being in every area of your life.
The handy gizmo tracks your physical activity, sleep quantity and quality, blood oxygen levels, BMI (the tracker scans your body to measure it!) and much more to record priceless data. It all appears in a health summary you can review at any time on a full-color OLED display — the real selling point — on the face of the band, which comes in lavender, green or black. Personally, I'm feeling the lavender!
Amazon Echo Show 10$170$250Save $80
Kindle Paperwhite$95$140Save $45
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop$799$999Save $200
Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch$200$300Save $100
Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)$70$130Save $60
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)$229$249Save $20
All-New Echo Dot$25$50Save $25
ASUS Chromebook C203XA Rugged$139$250Save $111
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Your Cyber Week Shopping Guide
See all of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage. Shop the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Yahoo Life. Engadget’s tech experts curated the best deals on highly-rated electronics for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know, and our car experts at Autoblog are covering must-shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday auto deals.
Are we still at risk of supply chain delays?
Any supply chain issues we're seeing this year aren't at the same level as those in 2021, but that doesn't mean they're totally gone. Retailers have had a year to plan to avoid the massive delivery delays we saw last year, so shopping Black Friday should leave time for stuff to arrive before the holidays. But that's assuming no big surprises or snags.
When is Black Friday?
Black Friday is on Friday, November 25. It's the day after Thanksgiving and is historically a great time to get next-level deals on a range of must-have items.
When do Black Friday deals end?
Some deals will end at midnight on Friday, November 25th, but many will stretch through the weekend to Cyber Monday.
Does Black Friday have deals on everything?
Not everything is on sale for Black Friday, but a lot is. You'll see impressive discounts on items such as air fryers, TVs, vacuums, furniture, sneakers, clothes, electric toothbrushes, makeup and so much more. If there's an item you've been waiting to go on sale, it's most likely to be marked down during Black Friday season.
Does every store have sales?
Not every store has sales for Black Friday, but many do. That includes major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, Lowe's, Home Depot and more.
