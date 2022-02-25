A ropeless jump rope? Skip into shape with this weighted wonder — on sale for $12

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

All this can be yours — well, at least the ropeless jump rope can — for just $12 at Amazon. (Photo: Amazon)

Spring and all the glorious outdoor fun it brings is right around the corner, but it's not quite here yet — especially if you're dealing with bitter winter winds or even snow this Presidents' Day weekend. But you don't have to go jog through the icy air to keep in shape if you decide to take up jumping rope right now. Nor do you good coordination or tall ceilings. You don't even need a rope!

Meet the cardio tool that athletes and total fitness newbies alike are loving: The Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope. This little device just hit last year and already has over 3,000 five-star fans on Amazon. Catch it on sale for just $12 with the on-page coupon (was $14)!

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).

$12 with coupon $14 at Amazon

Made of comfortable, sweat-resistant elastic sponge, the Benvo's handles include removable weights. The attached mini-ropes and balls are designed for fast, smooth action. Read on to learn more about this megahot get-fit gadget.

Sweat the small stuff! (Photos: Amazon)

More bang for your buck

Fans of all ages and fitness levels are raving about this cordless, workout-anywhere tool. The jumping action is not only great for fat-burning cardio and HIIT workouts but also can improve bone density and firm up your midsection.

One five-star shopper raved: "I'm doing this with interval training...My Fitbit showed my heartbeat at 150 bpm and I sweated a ton. This might be the greatest cardio equipment on Amazon. Works your entire body, super small and super cheap."

Another thrilled shopper wrote, "Perfect for the Beachbody Muscle Burns Fat program!...I’m more than half way through the program and these work great!"

Story continues

"Great for Crossfit," added another. "The addition of the weight in the handles gives me a great workout and these serve as a great substitution for double-unders in my workouts."

Beginner-friendly

Good news: You don't have to be a double Dutch star or a speed jumper to use this thing, but you can certainly pretend to be.

One happy convert summarized their five-star experience: "Endless convenience! For some people of a certain age, jumping rope (aka skipping, where I come from!) is, alas, NOT as 'easy as riding a bike.' For the record, as a consummate couch potato for more years than I care to admit, I can’t ride a bike either! In recognition of the great cardiovascular benefits of jumping rope, I resolved to try it. But it ain’t easy when you’re not fit, because the possibility of tripping on the rope is high. And broken bones at our age, we don’t need. Enter the Ropeless Jump Rope. Tripping problem taken care of. And now all you need to concentrate on is the actual jumping, building up to sustain a beneficial workout that doesn’t require 12 foot ceilings! Love it!! I’d post a picture, but it wouldn’t be pretty!"

$12 with coupon $14 at Amazon

When you go cordless, you won't be a danger to yourself or to others. (Photo: Amazon)

No more obstacles

You won't have to worry about any tangled cords and mangled chandeliers with this clever invention.

One fan who's short on space wrote: "Great for tight spaces and travel!...My home gym ceiling (aka my basement) had a low ceiling for a traditional jump rope. This is a smart invention that gives the feeling of jumping rope without the worry of hitting anything...Definitely helped with mental focus on form. I even think it was a better workout than if I used a traditional jump rope since I was constantly jumping and not stopping because the rope hit my legs or a nearby object. Highly recommend for anyone who is building a home gym or is looking for easy to travel with gym equipment!"

For pet owners, traditional ropes can pose a special challenge. Not so, with Benvo! As one shopper wrote: "I'm always stuck having to work out at home, but I have a chihuahua. He always [thought] that my old jump rope was a toy and I always worried about hitting him. Since there's no rope, I don't have to worry about hitting him!"

So for the sake of your pets, your furniture, your figure and your ticker, consider the Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope.

$12 with coupon $14 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Smart home:

Video game deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness

Sports & Outdoors

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.