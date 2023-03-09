This 'life changing' memory foam pillow reduces neck pain, wrinkles and snoring — and it's on sale

Sure, we all know we should get eight hours of sleep each night to stay healthy, look good, and wake up feeling refreshed, but it's often much easier said than done. If you toss and turn through the night — and feel sore, groggy and grumpy in the morning — your pillow may be at least partly to blame. Leave it to those clever Amazon shoppers to discover a pillow that's designed to solve sleep problems. It's called the YorFacePillow, and it does triple duty to relieve pain, end snoring, and fight wrinkles and blemishes. And, more good news: It’s currently 20% off on Amazon.

YourFacePillow YourFacePillow Beauty Pillow $80 $100 Save $20 It may look odd, but this popular memory foam pillow is designed to provide head and neck support, which helps relieve pain, prevent wrinkles and stop snoring. $80 at Amazon

This cervical pillow’s patented design provides tension-relieving support for your head, neck and shoulders, taking the pressure off these areas by keeping your spine and neck aligned. The pillow looks a little weird but the unique design is actually based on sound science.

“Cervical pillows help maintain a normal cervical curve of the back and prevent unnatural bending of the neck by supporting your neck and keeping it aligned with your spine,” Whitney Roban, Ph.D., a sleep expert and founder of Solve Our Sleep, told Yahoo Life. “You don’t want your neck flexed when you sleep because you will wake with pain and stiffness.”

While sleeping pain-free is, of course, a main goal, YourFacePillow’s creators were wise to think about other oft-overlooked benefits of sleeping on your back (or slightly to the side). Here’s a breakdown:

Anti-aging benefits

The secret to firm, glowing skin doesn’t have to be in beauty creams and moisturizers — it could come down to a more natural approach. Simply put, YourFacePillow, made of certified memory foam, is designed to take the pressure off your face by reducing contact with your sleep surface — a scenario linked to sleep wrinkles and acne. Instead, two side supports in the pillow keep your head from falling to your side, helping to prevent those wrinkles from forming. (Spoiler alert: The pillow largely works by making you sleep on your back due to its contoured neck support.)

And gravity's downward pull doesn’t just affect your face. When you sleep on your side, your neck and chest skin can also get scrunched. And who wants that? So, in essence, this pillow can also work as an anti-aging device to reduce wrinkles.

The folks at YourFacePillow could be on to something: “Memory foam pillows contour and conform to your face, which will lead to less pulling of the skin, possibly preventing wrinkles,” says Roban.

Now, what about waking up after a nap with that big crease on your face? Not to worry. No faux wrinkles or sleep lines with YourFacePillow either. Even if you shift to your side, two side supports keep your face from being pressed against the pillow as you sleep.

This lack of pillow-skin contact can also keep skin breakouts at bay. Dirt and oils on a pillowcase can irritate your face, resulting in blackheads, whiteheads, redness, and puffiness. YourFacePillow works to keep your face away from the pillowcase. Ventilation channels and “skin-friendly” materials also aid in soothing skin.

The very squeezable YourFacePillow does it all: working to reduce pain, wrinkles and snoring. Catch it on sale now.

Anti-snoring support

People who snore can also benefit from the pillow by keeping airways open when sleeping on their back, side, and slightly to the side. Any of these styles improve breathing during the night.

“Elevating your head and neck on a sleep pillow can open the airways and help with airflow,” says Roban. "Pillows that support the head and neck, such as memory foam, can help with snoring and even sleep apnea by keeping the head elevated so that the airways remain open and you can breath easier.”

Pain relief

If you suffer from neck and back pain, tension headaches or TMJ (temporomandibular joint) pain, you may also be in luck. A good pillow can literally put you in a better position to lessen or even solve these conditions. The 3,600+ five-star fans have plenty of praise to share.

A YourFacePillow fan on Amazon reported: “I searched long and hard for a pillow to help me make the transition to back sleeping to help with acne issues, wrinkles and TMJ jaw pain, which worsened sleeping on my stomach/face. This pillow was a great choice. It's high-quality, well-constructed, and helps keep me on my back or slightly on my side.”

"The pain in my hips and shoulders are gone," said another five-star reviewer. "I bought this so I would sleep on my back. I am a side sleeper. My shoulders and hips hurt. To alleviate the pain in my shoulders and hips I needed to sleep on my back. Changing old habits is hard. Thanks to this pillow I am sleeping on my back. It has alleviated the pain in my shoulders, hips and back. Love this."

"Life changing," exclaimed another shopper. "I can’t explain how much of a difference this pillow has made... Neck pain improved within one night of sleeping on it! And that’s not exaggerating. I like the way you can still kind of turn on your side a little bit, so you’re not stuck on your back.. It’s super soft and supportive, and I can’t imagine sleeping without it now... I can’t even put into words how shocked I was to not wake up with neck pain throughout the night. Amazing to me!"

The pillows are available in two sizes — standard and large. Standard works well for most, but the large size has a slightly higher headrest and more space between side supports. YourFacePillow can be purchased with a smooth satin case for an additional $25, but most reviewers said their own pillowcases work just fine — and match the rest of their bedding.

If you're intrigued, the current savings of $20 makes it a good time to give the YourFacePillow a try.

YourFacePillow YourFacePillow Beauty Pillow $80 $100 Save $20 It may look odd, but this popular memory foam pillow is designed to provide head and neck support, which helps relieve pain, prevent wrinkles and stop snoring. $80 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $120 $500 Save $380 with coupon See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $90 $400 Save $310 with coupon See at Amazon

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $518 $650 Save $132 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $189 $300 Save $111 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360 $156 $250 Save $94 See at Amazon

Sharpal 191H Pocket Kitchen Chef Knife Scissors Sharpener $15 $25 Save $10 See at Amazon

Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL $120 $160 Save $40 See at Amazon

Oster Baldwyn High-Carbon Stainless Steel 14-piece Knife Block Set $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Bedding & Home

Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert $29 $42 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Kitchen Mat Anti-Fatigue Rug $16 $36 Save $20 See at Amazon

Amazon Halo Rise Bedside Sleep Tracker $100 $140 Save $40 See at Amazon

Auto

Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $25 Save $15 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Upgraded Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

Qifutan Cell Phone Holder $14 $20 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon